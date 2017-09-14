Register
05:39 GMT +314 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Recently planted palm trees lie strewn across the road as Hurricane Irma passes by, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Miami Beach, Fla

    EPA Head Refusing to Talk on Climate Change is ‘Absurd,' Says Expert

    © AP Photo/ Wilfredo Lee
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    117013

    If you were one of the many impacted by Hurricane Harvey or Irma, you might not be contemplating the effects of climate change. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for some top level government officials.

    "To have any kind of focus on the cause and effect of the storm versus helping people, or actually facing the effect of the storm is misplaced," Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, told CNN in an interview. "To use time and effort to address it at this point is very, very insensitive to people in Florida."

    Yet while Pruitt says talk of climate change is just too insensitive to Floridians — and by extension even Texans impacted by Harvey — not everyone agrees.

    "It's denying reality," Florida's Democratic Senator Bill Nelson, told Politico. "You can call it politics or whatever, but the Earth is getting hotter. This storm is another reminder of what we're going to have to deal with in the future."​

    ​Speaking with Sputnik Radio's Loud and Clear, Fred Magdoff, a professor emeritus of plant and soil science at the University of Vermont, says Pruitt's comments are completely ridiculous.

    "It's absurd, this is exactly the time to be thinking about it if you're really concerned about people and the future of this planet," Magdoff told Becker and co-host John Kiriakou. "There's ample evidence that shows storms are more intense because of climate change, which is induced by global warming."

    "This is precisely the time to talk about it and try to marshal the support that's needed for a major effort to combat global warming, at least within the US," the professor added.

    However, despite how out-of-this-world Magdoff thinks Pruitt's comments were, he's not that surprised by it. In fact, Magdoff says it's the same train of thought big companies have always had when scientific evidence disrupts the economic interests of big wigs.

    A truck is seen turned over as Hurricane Irma passes south Florida, in Miami, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    The Worst of Hurricane Irma Has Passed, But What’s Next?

    "It's a problem of confounding ideologies within an economic interest," Magdoff said. "You have a certain sector of the capitalist class that really does not want to admit that fossil burning is increasing CO2 levels and causing global warming because they have a huge amount of money invested… in underground fossil fuel."

    Pruitt has long been an opponent of the idea of man-made climate change. As Oklahoma Attorney General from 2011-2017, he brought 14 lawsuits against the EPA on a variety of laws and measures designed to combat air pollution, and in March 2017 he told CNBC he does not believe carbon dioxide emissions cause climate change.

    Chiming in on Pruitt's laughable stance, show host Becker concludes saying that while it may not be time to talk about climate change's overall impact on strengthening hurricanes, it oddly enough "is the time to get your 9mm and start shooting directly into the hurricane cloud cover."

    Related:

    US Refineries Damaged, Shut Down After Hurricane Harvey Affecting Energy Prices
    Mexico Forced to Redeploy Aid Intended for Harvey Victims after Major Earthquake
    Lost, Not Found: Raft of CIA Files on Lee Harvey Oswald Has 'Gone Missing'
    Yikes! Tree Narrowly Misses Car During Hurricane Irma
    Florida Cops Helping During Irma Cause Internet Storm, Confirm Calendar (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    Global Warming, Climate Change, Scott Pruitt, Texas, Florida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Zaryadye: History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    Careful Erdogan
    Better Safe Than Sorry
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok