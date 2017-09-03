Register
15:05 GMT +303 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Globe

    Knowing the '5 Powers' in our Global Diplomacy Game

    © Fotolia/ Puchikumo / Klara S
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    119310

    To understand how geo-politics can balance tensions between peace and war, we should identify the world’s top five capital cities - Beijing, Brussels, New Delhi, Moscow and Washington DC - and how each power player is impacting the international community as a whole. Tom McGregor takes a closer look…

    In the world of politics, a power player is a capital city that is recognized as head of a national government or regional governing body, such as the European Union (EU).

    Beijing, Moscow and Washington deserve immediate recognition as power players, since China, Russia and United States each have a strong military and game-changing diplomatic influence. They hold full control of their destinies, meaning they can enact laws without interference from outside forces, including foreign governments.

    BRICS in China
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    The Fall of the Global Hegemon: How BRICS Countries Can Replace the US
    But a power player does not need to be listed as a driving force of the global economy. The US, China and EU deserve recognition as financial superpowers, but economies are cyclical with ups and downs, so Russia and India, despite having smaller GDP (gross domestic product) on scale, still qualify as the '5 Powers.'

    Knowing the Qualifiers

    A power player must rule over its military without reliance on allies. Hence, Tokyo cannot be listed since the nation must abide by a Constitution that prevents them from having a self-sufficient army. Additionally, Seoul needs Washington's military presence for protection from Pyongyang.

    But what about Berlin or London? No: Brussels is recognized as head of the EU and can impose its will on member states and therefore Brussels is one of the '5 Powers.'

    EU flag
    CC0
    No Hope? Brussels' Troubles 'Herald the Beginning of the EU's Breakup'
    Berlin, despite enjoying a strong economy remains a standing member of the EU and does not control its destiny.

    Although London voted in favor of Brexit, departure from EU, it is yet to be seen if the United Kingdom will divorce from Brussels' and doubters believe London will not break free with a hard Brexit.

    But if London succeeds in Brexit, we can list them as one of the '5 Powers' and de-list New Delhi from the league.

    Washington's Self-inflicted Wounds

    What's intriguing about the '5 Powers' is that four of them share borders. Beijing is Moscow's southern neighbor and the EU its western one. New Delhi and Beijing sit next to each other.

    But, Washington is separated by two major oceans and the geographical divide could explain the American spirit that demands other governments support democracy, human rights and globalist principles that have been endorsed by former US Presidents, such as Barack Obama.

    The vast oceans protect Americans from frequent invasions and so they feel emboldened as a superpower to go on the offensive and historically such efforts were successful. The US Army played crucial roles to help end World Wars I and II.

    Nonetheless, success breeds arrogance and Washington had been headed down the path of folly, but with President Trump in the White House and his pledge to move forward on 'America First' policies, we may witness a paradigm shift that allow the other '4 Powers' to rise in global influence to coincide with the decline of Washington's global influence.

    Re-balancing the Balance

    Ironically, many heads of state in European countries are fierce critics of US President Trump, but whether the EU likes it or not, Brussels will stay closely aligned with Washington, while working in tandem to serve as protectors of developed nations in Western Europe, North America and Oceania.

    Such moves allow Moscow, along with Beijing, to enjoy greater influence with developing nations, (BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa], Latin America and Africa), and Central Asia. Moscow also has a bigger voice over Middle East affairs with its military presence in Syria.

    French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump confer at the start of the first working session of the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ John MacDougall
    German FM Reiterates US Remains EU's Most Important Ally Amid Many Differences
    Meanwhile, Beijing stands in flux, we could see them enjoy closer ties with Moscow, but if China's economy continues to soar ahead and the country scores better cooperation with the EU that could change the geo-political dynamics.

    But let's be serious, Beijing is unlikely to transform into Brussels-style governance by enacting democracy and the China-EU alliance does not appear on the horizon.

    New Delhi on the Block

    On account of the recent China-India border standoff and the rising popularity of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, New Delhi has emerged as one of the '5 Powers,' but they must continue to fight for respect.

    New Delhi has a strong patriotic leader, but the country's rampant corruption and slow reform process could hinder its rise to greatness.

    Accordingly, interesting times lay ahead when observing the '5 Powers' and how they will play the global diplomacy game.

    Will Washington lessen its grip on a globalist agenda? Or revert back to its old ways? Will Brussels side more with Washington or shift towards alliances with Beijing and Moscow? Will New Delhi maintain its status as one of the '5 Powers' or will London replace them?

    Well, let's wait and see what happens today, tomorrow and in the long-term future.

    By Tom McGregor, CCTV.com commentator and editor, based in Beijing

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    diplomacy, geopolitics, geopolitical analysis, European Union, Europe, India, russia, United States, China, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Far Eastern Enigma: Sights and People of the North Korean Capital
    Far Eastern Enigma: Sights and People of the North Korean Capital
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok