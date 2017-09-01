Register
05:59 GMT +301 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Chevron oil refinery

    Midwest Refiners Predicted to Benefit From Increased Demand After Texas Flooding

    © AP Photo/ Paul Sakuma, File
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Hurricane Harvey Hits US (52)
    0 6200

    Oil refineries across the Midwest region of the United States are likely to enjoy maximum demand and increased profit margins because of the damage inflicted by Hurricane Harvey on Texas, analysts told Sputnik.

    Armed US Coast Guard Boat Patrols Boston Harbor
    © AP Photo/ Michael Dwyer
    US Coast Guard Rescues Over 4,300 People in Texas Amid Harvey Flooding
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Floods generated by the hurricane forced the shutdown of oil refineries along the Texas Gulf Coast on Wednesday, including the Saudi-owned Motiva refinery in Port Arthur, the largest in the United States.

    Roughly 25 percent or one quarter of all oil refining capacity across the United States was shut down, at least temporarily.

    CRUDE OIL DIVERSION

    However, the oil refining industry in other parts of the United States would benefit from the disruptions inflicted by Harvey, Seaport Global Securities Macros Strategist Richard Hastings told Sputnik.

    "There are benefits to refiners that are not damaged, and this typically refers to those in the Mid Continent of what we call PADD 2, in the Midwest. Refiners that are mostly in this region are going to benefit very much," he said.

    The PADD-2 region refineries would enjoy several months of increased demand and good refinery margins, Hastings observed.

    However, the entire United States still faced the risk of supply restrictions and enduring gasoline price rises resulting from the devastation inflicted by the record-setting Hurricane, Hastings warned.

    "The demand for gasoline in the US is enormous, and the risk of gasoline supply and price disturbances is beginning," he said.

    The hurricane presented the US oil refining industry with a challenge it had not faced in at least 12 years, Hastings pointed out.

    "Hurricane Harvey is the first major natural disaster to hit the US petroleum industry, on this scale… certainly since 2005," he said.

    The Trump Administration already recognized the scale of the potential disruption and was taking what action it could to avert it, Hastings pointed out.

    "The EPA today announced a waiver regarding gasoline blends, so we are already seeing how serious is the situation and that the Trump administration is apparently acting aggressively to prevent systemic damage like what occurred in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina," he said.

    The US government and Congress would have to approve massive spending on infrastructure, fuel and raw material for construction to repair the widespread damage on industrial and refinery facilities the hurricane had caused, Hasting advised.

    "The US is going to see a gigantic recovery operation here, with enormous demand for adhesives and asphalts, and also for diesel fuel for trucks delivering materials for reconstruction. Roads and power infrastructure will require immediate attention," he said.

    The damage inflicted on the Houston region by the Hurricane Harvey would have consequences for many months on the entire US economy, Hastings warned.

    "There are serious offsets here. The region is a major contribution to US GDP, and it will be partially disrupted and impaired for many, many months. In the most basic sense, some of what is lost right now is an absolute loss, and not offset by higher activity afterwards," he said.

    INDUSTRY RECOVERY

    US Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft
    © AFP 2017/ GREG WOOD
    Pentagon Begins Surveillance Flights Over Hurricane-Affected Texas
    Global Petroleum Research Institute Director of Technology David B. Burnett said the forced shut down of so many refineries had further depressed the market for crude oil, which was already suffering from over-production. But he said the damage to the refineries would be repaired

    There would be in the "long term, very little effect… to the overall industry," he said.

    Spot prices for crude had dropped somewhat as demand for refineries had been reduced, Burnett acknowledged. However, this was only a temporary effect," he said.

    "Long term, very little effect however to the overall industry," he concluded.

    At least major 15 refineries were reported going off line across Texas on Wednesday from Corpus Cristi to Port Arthur, Texas, the Department of Energy announced.

    According to published estimates, roughly 25 percent or one quarter of all oil refining capacity across the United States was shut down, at least temporarily.

    Topic:
    Hurricane Harvey Hits US (52)

    Related:

    Petrol From Plastic Waste! India Claims Breakthrough
    Danish EV Charging Docks Outnumber Petrol Stations Despite Plunging Demand
    United Kingdom Plans to Ban Diesel, Petrol Cars Sales From 2040
    Tags:
    benefit, oil refineries, Hurricane Harvey, Texas, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Hearts: Princess Diana Remembered 20 Years On
    Queen of Hearts: Princess Diana Remembered 20 Years On
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok