Register
00:00 GMT +331 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    French President-elect Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony at the Luxembourg Gardens to mark the abolition of slavery and to pay tribute to the victims of the slave trade, in Paris, France, May 10, 2017.

    Row With Military or Out of Touch? Possible Reasons for Macron's Dropping Rating

    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    434601

    A member of the French Republican Party explained why, in his opinion, the popularity of President Emmanuel Macron has significantly dropped recently, making his ratings the worst figures for any president of the Fifth Republic after 100 days in office over the last 20 years.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French President Emmanuel Macron’s popularity has plummeted to one of the lowest levels on record for a new French president just a few months after his election on May 7 due to the discrepancy between the high expectations raised during his election campaign and the lack of any true reforms or visible results in terms of foreign policy or the internal affairs, Nicolas Dhuicq, a French politician and member of The Republican party, told Sputnik on Tuesday

    “Public opinion has a low level of culture in economics, so voters thought that within a few weeks unemployment would fall and reforms would change their everyday life. The second reason is that no meaningful law has been adopted yet. We saw only 'much ado about nothing.' The law concerning elected people has nothing to do with regular people and his foreign trips and efforts haven't changed anything not only internationally but also for French citizens,” Dhuicq said.

    French President Emmanuel Macron listens as Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo delivers her speech during a ceremony at the Hotel de Ville in Paris, France, May 14, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    Macron's First 100 Days as President: Approval Plummeting, Optimism Fading
    The percentage of French with a favorable opinion of Macron decreased from 54 percent in July to 40 percent in August, according to an IFOP survey published by Le Journal du Dimanche on Saturday. This is the worst result for any president of the Fifth Republic after 100 days in office for the last 20 years.

    An IFOP survey provided similar statistics for Macron's predecessor Francois Hollande, whose rating also dropped in the first summer of his presidency, however, only by 2 percent, from 56 percent in July 2012 to 54 percent in August that year, while in 2007, then-President Nicolas Sarkozy saw his approval rating climb from 66 percent in July to 69 percent in August.

    Roman God or Just Gifted Student

    Reality quickly started to cast a shadow over the youngest president in modern French history, who raised himself to the rank of the king of the gods saying he wanted to rule as "Jupiter" above the political fray, according to the lawmaker.

    “Macron is starting to pay for his foolishness linked to his still teenage-like way of thinking. Not a regular teenager, but a gifted young grown-up acting as if he was still in the competitive school where he was a gifted student,” Dhuicq, who is also a psychiatrist, pointed out, when drawing a psychological portrait of the president.

    According to him, Instead of improving Macron’s reputation among French voters by fulfilling his campaign promises, the president's office was forced to deal with his "next royal wish" to make his wife a paid adviser, with a new title of a first lady, along with the public outcry caused by news that the president spent 26,000 euros ($31,000) on makeup during his first three months in office.

    French President Emmanuel Macron stands on the steps of the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 16, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann/File Photo
    Twitter Users Throw Shade at Macron’s Exorbitant Makeup Expenses
    Moreover, some 300,000 people had signed a Change.org petition against giving Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Brigitte Macron, an official post.

    According to the politician, the attention to his personal image looked hypocritical and particularly awkward because of his political party, En Marche, is in the process of adopting a new legislature that will make it illegal for parliamentarians to hire close relatives.

    “About his wife, there is a deep incoherent idea between forbidding MPs to have a relative working with them and have the President's wife given an official role,” Dhuicq said.

    Row Between Military and Elysee Goes Public

    French President Emmanuel Macron stands on the steps of the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 16, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann/File Photo
    Macron Calls Fight on 'Islamist Terrorism' a Priority of French Foreign Policy
    Some media outlets objected that Macron sacrificed his approval ratings for a good cause when he tried to achieve aims that were laid out during his election campaign, in particular, reducing the budget deficit by cutting the military budget by 850 million euros and making the economy more competitive through the plan to relax labor legislation.

    Emmanuel Macron, who during his presidential campaign promised to increase defense spending, once in office not only went for a cut in military spending, but also publicly criticized the head of the French armed forces Pierre De Villeres, who allegedly had complained about the cuts in a closed-door parliamentary meeting. De Villeres chose to resign, pointing that in those circumstances he saw himself as no longer able to guarantee a robust defense force.

    “Due to the terrorist attacks and the fact that many French families may have a relative in the army or security forces, there is an effective and respectful link between the military and public opinion. So, yes, the way the president acted with this institution and its chief looked childish and rude, it showed a lack of real deep authority based upon experience,” Dhuicq said.

    Is Macron Out of Touch With Common People?

    French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) at the Chateau de Versailles as they meet for talks before the opening of an exhibition marking 300 years of diplomatic ties between the two countyies in Versailles, France, May 29, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer
    French President Macron 'Respects Vladimir Putin' Despite Some Disagreements
    Macron, who during his campaign had been often accused of being an inexperienced newcomer, decided to push himself onto the international stage in order to gain some political weight. The president hosted high-profile visits by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump and attended a few international summits.

    However, at the same time Macron and his wife welcomed the US pop singer Rhianna and rock star Bono, who came to France on a humanitarian mission, in the Elysee Palace in July.

    The Republicans' lawmaker believes that this move did not add any political weight to France on the global scale and also put the president at risk of being seen as out of touch with the needs of the common French people.

    “The kind of show we had about foreign affairs hasn't changed anything not only for world affairs but also for French citizens. Again the lack of real reforms is grinding unconsciously first, then consciously public opinion. We'll see it with laws about work, big business is already complaining they won't be sufficiently liberal-minded, and workers start to understand you can't promise to be on both sides, that is rightist and leftist at the same time,” Dhuicq said.

    French President Emmanuel Macron walks through the Galerie des Bustes (Busts Gallery) to access the Versailles Palace's hemicycle for a special congress gathering both houses of parliament (National Assembly and Senate), near Paris, France, July 3, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Etienne Laurent/Pool
    French Fall Out of Love With Macron: What's Behind the Double Digit Dip in President's Rating
    According to the lawmaker, the almost radical left-wing General Confederation of Labour (CGT) trade union would soon lead a rally to protest against plans to deregulate the job market, while more common people would also take the streets.

    Earlier in August, the communist-backed CGT called for a one-day strike on September 12, while left-wing Jean-Luc Melenchon called for a major anti-Macron rally in Paris on September 23.

    “I was surprised to hear yesterday one of my medical secretaries ready to go on strike for the first time in her life. There is a risk that strikes organized by regular trade unions, which represent fewer and fewer workers in France, will be overshadowed by Melenchon’s team," he said.

    Macron is likely to face a big test next month if he is to start implementing one of his most politically controversial ideas to revamp the French labor code. His predecessor Hollande was besieged by protests suggesting far less dramatic changes to the labor laws last year.

    Related:

    Macron Calls Fight on 'Islamist Terrorism' a Priority of French Foreign Policy
    France to Propose Plans on EU Development After German Election - Macron
    France, Germany to Continue Joint Work on Minsk Deals Implementation - Macron
    Macron Demands Release of French Journalist Detained in Turkey
    Paris Mayor Says President Macron Assured Her of Support on Issue of Refugees
    Tags:
    public opinion, rating, Nicolas Dhuicq, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok