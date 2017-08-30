Register
23:59 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    BZhRK

    Russia's Barguzin Nuke Trains Nullifying US Prompt Global Strike Doctrine

    © Photo: JSC Russian Railways
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    73559500

    The creation of elusive combat railway missile complexes (BZhRK) in the Soviet Union significantly boosted the country's defense capabilities. Sputnik contributor Andrei Kots and military expert Igor Korotchenko explain how Russia's modernized Barguzin nuclear trains may nullify the US concept of a prompt global strike now.

    Russia's elusive Barguzin combat railway missile complex (BZhRK) is undermining the US doctrine of Prompt Global Strike (PGS) which envisages knocking a potential adversary out in as little as an hour, Igor Korotchenko, the editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine, told Sputnik.

    The Pentagon's PGS is aimed at providing the US with the ability to strike targets anywhere on Earth with conventional weapons within one hour, in the same vein as a nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

    Korotchenko emphasized that "this doctrine implies the destruction of the military-political leadership of the country, military command posts and silo launchers with one powerful blow."

    "However, if [the Americans] do not have the exact coordinates of all its [adversary's nuclear] launchers, the doctrine won't work," the expert said.

    He stressed that in the light of NATO expansion and the deployment of new high-precision weapons by the United States, the Barguzin BZhRK will be "a trump card for Russia," since it "creates an uncertainty factor."

    "The BZhRK is a railway-car-based strategic missile system, which is absolutely indistinguishable from an ordinary freight train," Sputnik contributor Andrei Kots explains in his recent op-ed, "Its cars are fully equipped with ICBMs, command posts, technological and technical systems, communications equipment and personnel — missile officers."

    Military railway missile complex 15P961 Molodets with RT-23 UTTKh ICBM
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Vitaly V. Kuzmin
    Russia's Barguzin Nuke Trains Will Make Pentagon Think Twice About Nuclear First Strike
    Given the vast length of Russia's railroads as well as the number of trains crisscrossing the country, it would be near impossible for foreign intelligence services to detect the elusive Barguzin.

    In the event of a threat of nuclear war, Barguzins go out on patrol routes merging with the flow of other trains. Once the order to strike comes, the combat train stops and prepares for an attack: the shutters on the roofs of three cars disperse to the sides, while the hidden mechanisms bring the launcher into the vertical position. In another couple of minutes several ICBMs take to the skies in the direction of the aggressor.

    Speaking to RIA Novosti, in July 2017 Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin confirmed that Russia's defense industries were in a state of "absolute readiness" to produce Barguzin trains, along with the accompanying heavy 100-ton ballistic missile.

    In November 2016, a series of successful ballistic missile tests were carried out at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northwest Russia which involved rockets specifically designed for the Barguzin project.

    There is little information about the Barguzin system in open sources, but it is known that the complex will carry up to six solid-fuel RS-24 Yars ICBMs which could deliver from 3 to 6 combat blocks with a capacity of 300 kilotons each over a distance of 12,000 kilometers (7,456 miles).

    The ICBM RT-23, nicknamed the 'Good Sport' (Molodets)
    © Flickr/ Peer.Gynt
    Why Russia's Reviving Its Nuke Trains
    Kots recalled that thirty years ago a testing program for a unique strategic weapon was completed in the USSR; the railway-car-based RT-23 Molodets intercontinental ballistic missile system (ICBMs), known among NATO member states as SS-24 Scalpel.

    By 1991 the USSR had three guided missile divisions consisting of 12 trains with 36 launchers. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia agreed to sign the START II Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, which envisioned the utilization of all RT-23 missiles, in 1993.

    Between 2003 and 2007 all Molodets missiles were disposed of except two which were left as museum exhibits. It appeared that there was no need for them, Kots remarked.

    However, in the current decade, the BZhRK project has taken on a new significance: in December 2013, the press reported about the revival of the elusive combat railway missile systems on a new technological basis.

    The new project was codenamed "Barguzin" after a strong Baikal wind.

    Although the striking range of the RS-24 missiles is less than that of the RT-23, the Yars weighs half that of the Molodets simplfying its installation and transportation in a standard car. More importantly, RS-24 Yars ICBMs are not subjected to the START II treaty.

    "Most likely the [Barguzin] project will receive funding under the state armaments program for the years 2018-2025," Kots emphasized. 

    Related:

    Russia's Barguzin Nuke Trains Will Make Pentagon Think Twice About First Strike
    Why Russia's Reviving Its Nuke Trains
    Oldies but Goodies: Russia Preps Crews for ‘Doomsday Nuke Trains’
    Choo, Choo! Russia Reviving Elusive ‘Nuke Trains' With 30 Yars ICBMs
    Tags:
    ICBMs, nuclear, US Conventional Prompt Global Strike, Barguzin, RT-23 Molodets, RS-24 Yars, NATO, US Department of Defense (DoD), Pentagon, Dmitry Rogozin, USSR, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok