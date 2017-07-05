Register
16:19 GMT +305 July 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    European Commission headquarters

    EU Commission Registers European Civil Initiative Against TTIP

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 19 0 0

    The European Commission has begun to take up the European Citizens' Initiative (ECI) against the US-EU Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) following an EU court decision, "Stop TTIP," campaign organizers told Sputnik Wednesday.

    A placard against Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) agreements.
    © REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach
    Campaigners Hail TTIP Ruling as 'Wake Up Call on Corporate Power Grab'
    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — In May, the General Court of the European Union annulled the European Commission's decision, taken in 2014, to oppose the ECI against TTIP and EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). CETA, however, was signed and is currently in the ratification process.

    According to the court, nothing justifies excluding legal acts, such as the decision to start talks on international agreements, from democratic debate. The European initiative against TTIP gained an unprecedented 3.3 million signatures in 23 EU states, and thus should have been considered by the European Parliament.

    On Tuesday, the European Commission, headed by Jean-Claude Juncker, made the decision to allow EU nationals to express their will regarding TTIP. Thus, the organizers of the "Stop TTIP" campaign will be able to once again collect signatures against TTIP starting from July 10.

    Tool of direct democracy

    Thousands of people demonstrate against the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) and the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) in the centre of Brussels, Belgium September 20, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Eric Vidal
    EU Court Backs 'Stop TTIP' Activists in Legal Battle With European Commission
    The ECI, adopted in 2012, is a tool of European direct democracy, which allows EU residents to submit any proposal to the European Commission if it gains one million signatures from at least seven member states.

    If the "Stop TTIP" campaign gains the necessary number of signatures, the European Commission will have to react within three months, as it cannot refuse to register ECI without proper reasons.

    'Economic NATO'

    Critics of TTIP, calling it an "economic NATO," complain about the lack of transparency surrounding the deal and consider that this agreement will benefit only transnational corporations, which strive for less control and regulation in Europe. European experts say that Washington does not make sufficient concessions in regulating product standards, and in the current form the TTIP will be much more beneficial to the United States than Europe.

    The TTIP would establish a free-trade zone comprising the United States and the 28-member EU. Washington and Brussels began talks toward the agreement in 2013, but details of its proposed terms have not been made public, save leaked materials.

    Trade relations between the United States and Europe were put into question after US President Donald Trump assumed office and announced a shift toward bilateral deals, thus calling TTIP negotiations into question. If completed, the TTIP would be the largest trade deal ever reached.

    Related:

    EU Chief in Talks to Resurrect US-EU TTIP Trade Deal
    Proposed US-UK Trade Deal Slammed as 'TTIP On Steroids'
    'US to Chart Path Forward on TTIP' Talks, Ready to Forge New Trade Deal With UK
    Tags:
    Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), European Commission, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok