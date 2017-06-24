Register
15:08 GMT +324 June 2017
Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, June 22, 2017

    French Gov’t Minister Resignations Illustrate Macron's Firm Stance on Misconduct

    © AP Photo/ Julien Warnand, Pool Photo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 5910

    The resignation of four French ministers in one week amid investigations into their alleged financial misconduct is unlikely to tarnish President Emmanuel Macron's image, whereas his tough position on the issue of lawmakers' accountability is well illustrated by the move, experts told Sputnik.

    PARIS (Sputnik) – Richard Ferrand, who is under preliminary probe on suspicion of nepotism during his time as the head of the medical insurance firm in the region of Brittany, announced that he would step down as territorial cohesion minister on Monday. European Affairs Minister Marielle de Sarnez, Defense Minister Sylvie Goulard and Justice Minister Francois Bayrou are also among those who quit the cabinet within 48 hours. The three aforementioned ministers have been embroiled in a separate preliminary investigation over suspicions of their party, the Democratic Movement (MoDem), having misused the European parliament funds.

    A section of an artwork attributed to street artist Banksy, depicting a workman chipping away at one of the 12 stars on the flag of the European Union, is seen on a wall in the ferry port of Dover.
    © REUTERS/ HANNAH MCKAY
    EU's Fate: 'The Faster the Whole Thing Falls Apart, the Better'

    Eddy Fougier, political analyst and associate research fellow the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (IRIS), reckons that Macron wanted to set an example in order to prove that he is really willing to deliver on his promises regarding the moralization of political life in France.

    "Macron’s inflexibility regarding these affairs [the investigations] is to reassure the French people, because what we reproach to the politicians is that they are expected to be ‘clean’ but finally they ‘arrange’ things with reality, and that they do not do what they say they would. Macron puts accents on ‘exemplarity’ and he follows it," Fougier said.

    MoDem threw its support behind Macron during his presidential campaign and was then expected to form part of a parliamentary alliance supporting the president. However, after the legislative election where Macron’s Republic on the Move (La Republique En Marche, REM) party came first, taking 308 seats in the National Assembly, MoDem lost its importance to Macron, which played into his willingness to see the party's ministers gone, Fougier noted.

    French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, June 22, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Julien Warnand, Pool Photo
    Macron's Syria Comments Signal 'Very Positive Change' in French Foreign Policy

    "We need to see how the relationship between LREM and MoDem will develop since the LREM majority does not need these 40 deputies of MoDem. This relationship wouldn’t be that same if LREM still needed Modem. This alliance appeared at a moment when Macron was facing certain difficulties," Fougier explained.

    Bayrou, MoDem's leader, was one of Macron's closest allies and the author of a cornerstone reform for the enhancement of civil servants' accountability. Marine Le Pen, the leader of the right-wing National Front party, said on Wednesday that Macron threw Bayrou away "like an old cloth", after "using" him during his presidential campaign. According to Le Pen, that "reveals the state of mind of the president."

    Daniel Boy, a senior researcher at Center for Political Research (CEVIPOF) at the French national foundation of political sciences, Sciences Po, said that Macron's team made a small mistake in not realizing earlier that some of the ministers had a problematic past.

    "Macron was pretty fast to clean the territory, to get rid of them very fast, so I don't think it will have an impact [on his image]. The question is – why not picture this before they were appointed? They were searching for ministers, looking if they had problems in the past. So, in my opinion, it is a flaw in that work – not to have noticed that those stories existed. Because in reality it was known, it was not a secret," Boy said.

    French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) at the Chateau de Versailles as they meet for talks before the opening of an exhibition marking 300 years of diplomatic ties between the two countyies in Versailles, France, May 29, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer
    French President Macron 'Respects Vladimir Putin' Despite Some Disagreements

    Boy commended the fast changes in the way the civil servants' past was judged.

    "It's good that these changes took place so fast, otherwise after it could have seriously complicated the things," Boy said.

    It took Macron little time to make the reshuffle following the ministers' leaving and announced the new cabinet composition on Wednesday. Thus, Nathalie Loiseau replaced de Sarnez as European affairs minister, Florence Parly became the armed forces minister instead of Goulard and Nicole Belloubet was appointed the justice minister after Bayrou.

    On Thursday, Odoxa poll showed that eight out of 10 French citizens approve of the resignations of Goulard, Bayrou and de Sarnez.

    Macron was elected president on May 7 and assumed office on May 14. The first legislation initiated by Macron’s administration was the project on the moralization of political life, aimed to restore people’s trust in politicians via constitutional changes. A draft of the "moralization law" was presented on June 3.

    Tags:
    Richard Ferrand, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Made in USSR: Soviet Girls' Natural Beauty Stuns and Amazes
    Made in USSR: Soviet Girls' Natural Beauty Stuns and Amazes
    Handshaking Policy
    An Offer You Can't Refuse?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok