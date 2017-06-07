Register
    Puppets of Conservative Party leader Theresa May and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn are seen during a protest against the BBC's broadcast restrictions on the Captain Ska song Liar Liar outside Broadcasting House in London, Britain June 2, 2017.

    UK Election 2017: Will the Recent Attacks on Democracy Impact the People's Vote?

    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    Opinion
    Suliman Mulhem
    0 7941

    The UK has been hit by three terror attacks in the space of just a few months, leaving dozens of people dead, and around 200 injured. Two of the attacks took place in central London, with the perpetrators mowing down pedestrians with their vehicles, proceeding to stab unsuspecting civilians and police officers.

    There has been speculation as to how the upcoming general election, which is scheduled to take place on June 8, will be affected by the recent attacks. Shortly after the most recent attack, which took place in the London Bridge and Borough Market area, all of the main political parties, except UKIP, suspended campaigning for one day.

    Many leaders and politicians insisted that such attacks won't affect the UK's democracy, and electoral process.

    In the aftermath of the incident, the leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, issued a statement announcing Labour's decision to halt campaigning.

    "We won't be campaigning nationally during today, but we'll be resuming later on. I think it's important to give a message that democracy must prevail. If we allow these attacks to disrupt our democratic process then we will all lose," Jeremy Coybyn told Sky News.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May sips water as she speaks at an election campaign event in Wrexham, Wales May 22, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    Does Terrorism Change Election Results?
    Jeremy Cobyn raised a key issue in his statement; terrorists aim to disrupt everyday life, while also undermining Western values, such as democracy.

    Inevitably, the incidents have affected the atmosphere in London, with people generally seemingly more vigilant, and showing greater interest and concern when they see a police vehicle with its siren is active.

    Theresa May, the current Prime Minister, also said that the democratic process should continue as planned, uninhibited by recent events.

    "But, while it was right that we should pause to show our respects to those we have lost and to ensure all our energies were focused on responding to the immediate aftermath of those events, it is also right that our way of life — and our democratic process — should go on," she said.

    Given the fact that polling stations may be potential targets for terrorists, some members of the electorate may choose not to vote. Lower turnouts will disrupt the political process, and could potentially have serious implications on the result of the general election, and the UK's future.

    Guests from the Premier Inn Bankside Hotel are evacuated and kept in a group with police on Upper Thames Street following an attack in central London, Saturday, June 3, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Yui Mok/PA
    London Terror Attacks: Why We Need to Talk About Wahhabism and Saudi Arabia
    However, people living in Britain and other countries which have been recently hit by terror attacks should bear in mind that deaths and injuries sustained from such attacks only represent a very small portion of total deaths and injuries. Therefore, there is no reason to feel significantly less safe, as the chances of being killed from a traffic collision or a disease are much greater than the chances of being killed by a terrorist.

    Furthermore, most of the recent attacks in Europe have been fairly unsophisticated, and given the stepped-up security in London and other parts of the UK, it is likely that the perpetrators would be neutralized fairly quickly.

    Towards the beginning of Ramadan, Daesh called for attacks in Europe.

    Interestingly, the Borough Market attack took place just before 10 PM (BST), with Muslims breaking their fast at around 9 PM. Some people have indicated that potential jihadists are encouraged to carry out their rampages outside of fasting hours. Therefore, it may be safer to vote during fasting hours.

    Realistically, it is unlikely that recent incidents will have a direct, significant impact on the results of the election.

    However, some voters may be pushed away from the ruling Conservative Party, as they have made cuts to the UK's defense budget, and have reduced the number of active police officers.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

