Register
13:09 GMT +304 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Protesters gather in front of the government building in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

    Bucharest Employs Church Expansion to Advance 'Greater Romania' Project

    © AP Photo/ Darko Bandic
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    243425

    The Romanian Orthodox Church’s expansion on the Balkans appears to be a part of Bucharest’s plans to make the dreams of Greater Romania come true.

    The National Museum of Serbia in Belgrade, with the monument to Mihailo Obrenovic, Prince of Serbia, seen in the center.
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Bogovid
    EU Promotes Stability in the Balkans 'at the Expense of Serbia'
    It appears that ever since Romania became a member of the EU and NATO, the country sought to fulfil its long-time ambition of creating the Greater Romania — a nation-state which would incorporate all Romanian speakers.

    And now it seems that Romania seeks to further its agenda at the expense of its old ally and partner Serbia, according to Sputnik Serbian columnist Nikola Joksimovic.

    Claiming that all Vlachs and Romance-speaking people  are Romanians, regardless of what the aforementioned people think, Bucharest callously trampled on relations with other Balkan states on its quest to make the Greater Romania dream come true.

    And now it appears that the Romanian Orthodox Church is being employed by Bucharest to further its ambitions, according to Joksimovic. Arguing that all Romance-speaking people are Romanians, the church actively sought to expand its activity across the Balkans, blatantly infringing on the territory of other Orthodox churches.

    During the latest Holy Assembly, the Serbian Orthodox Church’s hierarchs decreed that if Romanian clerics continue to pursue this course of actions, the Serbian Orthodox Church will sever all relations with the Romanian Orthodox Church.

    Orthodox publicist Vladimir Dimitrievic told Sputnik that as the EU and NATO expanded to the east, the new members of these blocs apparently decided that it would be a good opportunity to rob their weakened neighbors who did not join these organizations.

    "The Romanian Orthodox Church followed the wrong path, the path that violates our brotherly relations. In any case, these actions will have consequences. For several years the Serbian Orthodox Church assembly kept quiet about these things, hoping perhaps that there won’t be any future developments. However, it’s clear now that this matter once again became a pressing concern, and the Serbian Orthodox Church assembly had to react," Dimitrievic said.

    It appears that after joining the EU and NATO, Romania decided that with the protection offered by its new friends it no longer requires old friendships and started acting inappropriately towards its traditional partners and allies, political analyst Dragomir Andjelkovic added.

    "Serbia fell victim of Romania’s new stance. Romania started acting inappropriately towards Serbia, forcing the fabricated ‘Vlach issue’ upon Belgrade as a condition for EU integration," Andjelkovic said.

    The analyst explained that Romania’s actions "lead to nowhere", especially when the relations between the two nations are concerned.

    "This is merely a pretext for something else – namely, the way certain forces that seek to destabilize the Balkans are using Romania to apply pressure to Belgrade. As it is not in Romania’s best interest to sour relations with Serbia, this issue serves as a good pretext for those who seek to drive a wedge between the two countries," Andjelkovic commented on this latest Romanian church expansion.

    The Romanian Orthodox Church ceased to respect the old rules on territorial delimitation of the Orthodox churches’ activities and will have to answer for it, Andjelkovic warned.

    "By undermining the positions of Serbia, their old and trusted friend, they put their own future in peril, because I don’t think that the current situation in the world will last as long as the European and NATO strategists believe," he surmised.

    Related:

    NATO Military Exercises in Romania Practice Integrated Attacks - US Marine Corps
    Romanian Air Force to Receive F-16 Fighter Jet Training System - Lockheed Martin
    EU's Post-Brexit Pivot to the Balkans Piles Pressure on Serbia to Give Up Kosovo
    Tags:
    relations, expansion, Serbian Orthodox Church, Romanian Orthodox Church, Serbia, Romania
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Masters of the Sky: Legendary Soviet Passenger Planes
    Masters of the Sky: Legendary Soviet Passenger Planes
    Goodbye to all that
    Trumping the Climate
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok