05:19 GMT +303 June 2017
    In this photo taken April 21, 2017, President Donald Trump looks out an Oval Office window at the White House in Washington following an interview with The Associated Press

    Trump's Decision on Paris Climate Accord Not Reflecting Economic Realities

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Experts claim that the decision of US President Donald Trump to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement does not reflect current economic realities.

    PARIS (Sputnik) — The decision of US President Donald Trump to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement does not reflect current economic realities and will have no impact on country's major businesses, as they have already pledged their commitment to meeting greenhouse gas emissions cuts targets, experts told Sputnik on Friday, adding that Europe would be able to cover the United States' now-absent financial contribution.

    Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during an opioid abuse conference Tuesday, June 7, 2016, in Boston
    © AP Photo/ Michael Dwyer
    Massachusetts Joins US Climate Alliance After Trump Pull Out of Paris Accord
    On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that his nation would be withdrawing from the Paris climate deal, which is aimed at alleviating global warming due to the deteriorating environment. The US leader continued by stressing that Washington would pursue the renegotiation of the accord in order to make it more beneficial to the United States.

    Contacts, Communication and Public Affairs Office Chief at the World Meteorological Organization Michael Williams told Sputnik that the major businesses in the United States responsible for the lion share of the greenhouse gas emission were willing to adhere to their climate goals, and would likely not follow any directive dictated by the government.

    "I am not worried, because I know that in the end it is not due to a political decision how the greenhouse gas emissions are. It is an economical decision. I do not think that administration can prescribe which framework the state of California for example sets for its car producers, how it sees its future business model… Exxon mobile, Chevron, Google, Apple and Microsoft all pledged to fulfill their climate goals," Williams said.

    He stressed that it was the responsibility of each individual state to reduce the level of pollution, and start re-balancing their energy mix and moving toward the renewable energy.

    "It is just an economic decision that is handled differently in different countries. Take Norway’s pension fund, for example – one of the biggest worldwide, more than 50 billion euros [over $56 billion], they invest heavily in the renewable energy. They stated they will continue doing it and will strengthen it because they believe it is the model of the future. You will always have people who want to make money in the shirt term and do not think about the consequences. But in the end it is reasonable to invest in the model which is sustainable," Williams said.

    Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi speak following a meeting with U.S.President Barack Obama on congressional Republicans' effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 4, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Trump's Decision to Pull Out of Paris Climate Deal 'Embarrassment' - Pelosi
    Programs Coordinator Jean-Baptiste Poncelet from France Nature Environment, the French federation of associations for the protection of nature and the environment, told Sputnik that the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement was merely symbolic and that Europe would be able to compensate for the United States' financial contributions.

    "The US withdrawal from the Paris agreement has a symbolic meaning. The first world economy and one of the biggest emitter of the greenhouse gases decides to stop helping the countries the most affected by the climate change. It is a serious problem. But it can be compensated," Poncelet said, adding that France and Germany would take the leadership in the Paris climate agreement.

    He added that the European states should review their emissions cuts targets so that they may achieve the goal set in the Paris accord.

    "In the framework of this agreement all the states have made a "national contribution" indicating to which extent they will reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. And that is the only criteria that will permit us to achieve the goal of 2 degrees Celsius of the global warming. So far these engagements are directed towards 3 degrees, so they need to be reviewed and raised," Poncelet said.

    The Paris climate deal, created within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and championed by former US President Barack Obama, was signed in 2015 by 194 countries and ratified by 143. The agreement aims at keeping the increase in average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

