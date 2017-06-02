Register
06:50 GMT +303 June 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump enters the Rose Garden from the White House colonnade to announce his decision to leave the Paris Climate Agreement in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., JJune 1, 2017

    Trump Paris Climate Deal Exit Inconclusive, May Be Reversed by Next US President

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 2110

    US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate deal is an inconclusive move which could see the United States return into the fold after the next presidential election, experts told Sputnik on Friday.

    A woman walks past a map showing the elevation of the sea in the last 22 years during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 11, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Stephane Mahe
    Long-Term Paris Climate Deal Goals Need US Return to Stay Attainable
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Trump said in a press conference on Thursday that the United States would no longer be part of the Paris deal because it hurts the US economy while unfairly benefiting other nations. In accordance with the deal's Article 28, the earliest possible effective withdrawal date for the country cannot be earlier than 4 November 2020.

    "Because of the inertia necessary for legally withdrawing from the COP-21 agreement, it may take up to 4 years before the US is actually out of the agreement. In the meantime, this will be election time for the US presidency, with a possibly more environmentally-friendly president who would come into power and reverse Trump’s decision," Martin Beniston, the director of the Institute for Environmental Sciences (ISE) at the University of Geneva told Sputnik.

    Trump's announcement, which was a fulfilment of a key campaign pledge, drew disappointment from his European allies, political rivals, and the scientific community.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed regret about his decision in phone talks with Trump and confirmed Germany's commitment to the Paris accord, while Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and French President Emmanuel Macron issued a joint statement to express regret over the move.

    According to scientific research published in the wake of the US leader's decision, the Earth may be affected by more dangerous levels of warming sooner after Trump’s decision due to the fact that the United States is the world's second largest emitter of greenhouse gases contributing to rising temperatures and extreme weather.

    Cary Coglianese, an expert on regulatory policy and the editor of the book "Does Regulation Kill Jobs?" agreed that withdrawing from the Paris agreement was largely a symbolic gesture. However, in his interview with Sputnik the expert said that while this move would not help deliver the economic benefits that the administration claimed it would bring, it would look like bold action.

    "For the White House facing many challenges, bold-looking action where the president doesn't need Congress must have its appeal," he stated.

    According Coglianese, pulling out of the Paris agreement can help Trump to divert attention from the administration’s difficulties such as delivering on tax reform, health care legislation and immigration policy.

    "It offers the president’s supporters something visible — even while it risks undermining benefits from international cooperation and imposing significant long-term costs on all of America," he explained.

    CONSEQUENCES FOR US JOB MARKET

    Trump had his reasons for pulling out of the agreement saying that this accord is "unfair" and would "effectively decapitate" the American coal industry and cost millions of US jobs.

    President Donald Trump waves as he steps out of Air Force One during his arrival at JFK International airport in New York, Thursday, May 4, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Trump Pullout From Paris Accords Puts US Interests First - Ex-Senate Adviser
    Trump said the average US household income would drop about $7,000 if the agreement was implemented, and the climate fund would cost the country 2.7 million jobs by 2025. "The cost to the economy at this time would be close to $3 trillion in lost GDP and 6.5 million industrial jobs," he said.

    Martin Beniston believes that the US leader’s decision may, on the contrary, lead to more job losses, because the "green economy" and investments in renewable energy technologies are creating much more opportunities and jobs than the coal industry.

    According to the expert, the US coal sector will not benefit much from Trump’s move as it was mostly going bankrupt already many years ago, independently of the climate issues.

    "Investments in coal and the re-opening of outdated coal-fired electricity-power stations with outdated technologies will not be economically-viable, and private-industry is unlikely to invest in such technologies any more. It is as if we were to go back to oil lamps like in the 19th century when we are now in the age of LEDs and low-energy light-bulbs," he stressed.

    Cary Coglianese agreed that backing out of the Paris agreement is unlikely to bring back jobs lost over the years in the coal industry as those jobs have declined for years due to changes in technology and due to market competition from natural gas, a less carbon-intensive source of energy.

    WILL US WITHDRAWAL TRIGGER DOMINO EFFECT?

    Although the Paris accord was lauded and supported by many countries, Martin Beniston expressed concern that it could trigger a domino effect among states that had previously voiced their concerns with the existing agreement.

    In this photo taken April 21, 2017, President Donald Trump looks out an Oval Office window at the White House in Washington following an interview with The Associated Press
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Trump's Decision on Paris Climate Accord Not Reflecting Economic Realities
    "It is firstly a very negative political message that is being sent to the rest of the World, with the risk that it could trigger a "domino-effect", with countries that were not very keen on signing the Paris Accord in 2015 that might decide to also pull out of the climate agreement," he said.

    Both experts agreed, however, that the United States could experience the real cost of climate change as it is already imposing economic harm.

    "The costs to worry about are those from not addressing climate change: more severe hurricanes and flooding, reduced agricultural yields, increased diseases, and other negative impacts on Americans’ way of life," Coglianese said.

    Beniston, in turn, pointed that Trump’s decision meant the United States was giving up its leadership surrendering its spot as a world leader on science and technology to other countries like China or the European Union, which would isolate the country in many respects.

    On Thursday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying reaffirmed at a press briefing that China highly appreciates the Paris agreement on combating climate change and will continue to participate in the deal regardless of other countries’ positions on the issue.

    The Paris climate agreement within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, championed by former US President Barack Obama, was signed in 2015 by 194 countries and has been ratified by 143 signatories. It aims to hold the increase in average global temperature to below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial level by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, with all the signatory states agreeing to reduce or limit their greenhouse gas emissions.

    Related:

    Regressive Politics: Trump Pulls Out of 'Unfair' Paris Agreement
    Putin Jokes Trump to Blame for June Snow in Moscow Amid US Exit From Paris Deal
    US to Continue Cutting Greenhouse Gases After Leaving Paris Accord - Tillerson
    Trump's Decision to Pull Out of Paris Climate Deal 'Embarrassment' - Pelosi
    Exiting Paris Climate Accord Does Not Mean Disengagement - US Official
    Obama to Be Blamed for Not Sending Paris Deal for Senate Ratification - Corker
    Tags:
    Paris Climate Deal, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Goodbye to all that
    Trumping the Climate
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok