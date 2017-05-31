Register
03:08 GMT +331 May 2017
Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May, U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg listen to Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel as he speaks during a working dinner meeting at the NATO headquarters during a NATO summit of heads of state and government in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017

    NATO European Leaders Unhappy with Trump, Reluctant to Boost Military Spending

    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham, Pool
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20 0 0

    Analysts claim that leaders of major European member-states in NATO are unlikely to head President Donald Trump’s call to increase their defense spending.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Leaders of major European member-states in NATO are unlikely to head President Donald Trump’s call at the alliance summit in Brussels to increase their defense spending, analysts told Sputnik.

    "I don’t think that NATO by itself will change much of the situation. European countries are not happy with Trump and do not want to increase their military budgets," noted political commentator, philosopher and University of Louvain Professor Jean Bricmont.

    Trump publicly criticized the European NATO members at the Brussels meeting last week for not carrying their share of the alliance’s military and financial burdens.

    That same day, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance NATO would be participating in the campaign to destroy Daesh terror group.

    Bricmont warned that Stoltenberg’s statement might give the United Kingdom, France and Germany the excuse to expand their military operations in Syria.

    "Some NATO countries, the United States, Great Britain and France will try to step up the war in Syria," he said.

    NATO officer in Afghanistan
    © AFP 2017/ Noorullah Shirzada
    NATO Record in Fighting Terror in Afghanistan Study in Failure - Ex-USAF Colonel
    Western leaders continued to falsely claim Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states were foes of Islamist terrorism rather than financiers and encouragers of it, Bricmont pointed out.

    "It is… amazing that the Western public can swallow the idea that terrorism is fostered by Iran and that Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states try to stop it… The only ‘terrorism’ that Iran is responsible for is its support for the Palestine cause and its involvement in Syria… against terrorism," he said.

    Bricmont observed that Russia, Iran and Syria working together were succeeding in defeating the true terrorist forces in the Middle East much more effectively than the US-led anti-Daesh coalition.

    "It looks like the alliance Syria-Russia-Iran is making progress in Syria and that the so-called anti-ISIS [Daesh] coalition is not," he said.

    Bricmont recalled that former US National Security Adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski, who died on Friday, had strongly supported the arming of Islamist terror groups to fight the Soviet Union in Afghanistan.

    "The death of Brzezinski should remind us that one cannot both combat terrorism and use it to overthrow governments that we do not like," he stated.

    Institute for Public Accuracy Communications Director Sam Husseini warned that NATO’s announced increased role in the campaign against Daesh would be used to justify massive additional military spending and expand offensive operations with an increased cost in human lives.

    "‘Defense’ is but a pretext for funnelling massive funds from the taxpayer to the coffers of an industry that amply rewards politicians who do their bidding and further militarizes the conflicts in Iraq with obvious horrific consequences," he said.

    On Friday, Stoltenberg said NATO would not participate directly in ground or air operations against the Islamic State.

    Related:

    Poland Supports Georgia's Aspirations to Join NATO That 'Permanently Defends'
    As NATO Decides to Talk to Russia, the Question Remains, What About?
    Trump: US Has 'Massive Trade Deficit With Germany', Berlin Pays Little on NATO
    French MP Says NATO Needs Russian Help to Fight Daesh
    Tags:
    NATO, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    Pride and Prejudice in Versailles
    Pride and Prejudice in Versailles
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok