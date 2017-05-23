Register
23 May 2017
    Police evacuate the Arndale shopping centre, in Manchester, England Tuesday May 23, 2017, the day after an apparent suicide bomber attacked an Ariana Grande concert as it ended Monday night, killing over a dozen of people among a panicked crowd of young concertgoers.

    Manchester Terrorist Atrocity - Enough Is Enough

    © AP Photo/ Rui Vieira
    John Wight
    The lack of a coherent anti-terrorism strategy in Washington and by extension the West, as emergency services deal with the devastating aftermath of yet another terrorist atrocity in Europe - this time a suicide bomb attack at a concert in Manchester, England - has been thrown into sharp relief during President Trump's tour of the Middle East.

    Specifically, on what planet can Iran be credibly accused of funding and supporting terrorism while Saudi Arabia is considered a viable partner in the fight against terrorism? This is precisely the narrative we are being invited to embrace by President Trump in what counts as a retreat from reality into the realms of fantasy, undertaken in service not to security but commerce.

    Two women wrapped in thermal blankets stand near the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester, northern England, Britain, May 23, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Andrew Yates
    Two women wrapped in thermal blankets stand near the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester, northern England, Britain, May 23, 2017.

    Indeed those still struggling to understand why countries such as the US, UK, and France consistently seek to legitimize a Saudi regime that is underpinned by the medieval religious doctrine of Wahhabism, which is near indistinguishable from the medieval religious extremism and fanaticism of Daesh and Nusra in Syria — those people need look no further than the economic relations each of those countries enjoy with Riyadh.

    The announcement that Washington has just sealed a mammoth deal with its Saudi ally on arms sales — worth US$110 billion immediately and US$350 billion over 10 years — is all the incentive the US political and media establishment requires to look the other way when it comes to the public beheadingscrucifixions, eye gouging, and other cruel and barbaric punishments meted out in the Kingdom on a regular basis. 

    Armed police patrol the streets near to Manchester Arena in central Manchester, England, Tuesday May 23, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Rui Vieira
    UK Security Services Hunting Manchester Suicide Bomber's Associates

    The sheer unreality of Saudi Arabia's King Salman, as he stood shoulder to shoulder with President Trump during the latter's state visit to the country recently, lamenting the chaos and carnage in Syria, which he described as having been "one of the most advanced countries" prior to a conflict that has wrought so much death and destruction, the sheer unreality of this is off the scale — and especially so considering the role the Saudis have played in providing material, financial, and ideological and religious support to groups engaged in the very carnage in Syria as has just been unleashed in Manchester.

    There are times when the truth is not enough, when only the unvarnished truth will do, and in the wake of the Manchester attack — in which at time of writing 22 people have been killed and 60 injured — we cannot avoid the conclusion that neither principle nor rationality is driving Western foreign policy in the Middle East, or as it pertains to terrorism.

    Instead it is being driven by unalloyed hypocrisy, to the extent that when such carnage occurs in Syria, as it has unremittingly over the past 6 years, the perpetrators are still described in some quarters as rebels and freedom fighters, yet when it takes place in Manchester or Paris or Brussels, etc., they are depicted as terrorists. Neither is it credible to continue to demonize governments that are in the front line against this terrorist menace — i.e. Iran, Russia, Syria — while courting and genuflecting at the feet of governments that are exacerbating it — i.e. Saudi Arabia, previously mentioned, along with Qatar, Kuwait, and Turkey. Here, too, mention must be made of the brutal and ongoing injustice meted out to the Palestinians by an Israeli government that shares with the Saudis a doctrine of religious exceptionalism and supremacy, one that is inimical to peace or the security of its own people.

    Hard Facts
    © Sputnik.
    London Terror Attack: Is This The New Normal?

    Ultimately a choice has to be made between security and stability or economic and geopolitical advantage, with the flag of democracy and human rights losing its luster in recent years precisely because the wrong choice has been made — in other words, a Faustian pact with opportunism.

    As the smoke clears, both literally and figuratively, from yet another terrorist atrocity, we are forced to consider how we arrived at this point. And when we do, we cannot but understand the role of Western extremism in giving birth to and nourishing Salafi-jihadi extremism. Moreover, in the midst of the understandable and eminently justifiable grief we feel at events in Manchester, it behooves us not to forget the salient fact that Muslims have and continue to be the biggest victims of this terrorist menace, unleashed in the name of religious purity and sectarianism, and that it is Muslims who are also doing most to confront and fight it, whether in Syria, Iraq, Libya, or Afghanistan. It should not escape our rendering of the issue either that what each of those countries have in common is that they have all been victims of the Western extremism mentioned earlier.

    It bears repeating: you cannot continue to invade, occupy, and subvert Muslim and Arab countries and not expect consequences. And when those consequences amount to the slaughter and maiming of your own citizens, the same tired and shallow platitudes we are ritually regaled with by politicians and leaders intent on bolstering their anti-terrorism and security credentials only succeed in inducing nausea.

    Enough is enough.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

