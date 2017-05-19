Register
19:50 GMT +319 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and Member of the European Parliament, attends the election of the new President of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, January 17, 2017.

    French National Front Party Leader Le Pen Likely to Be Elected to Parliament

    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 5010

    Marine Le Pen, the leader of French right-wing National Front (FN), has good chances of becoming the member of parliament after the June legislative election and the party is likely to gain more seats than it has now, an expert told Sputnik.

    PARIS (Sputnik) — Le Pen has never before been elected to the French National Assembly, although she has been a member of the European Parliament since 2004 and has been elected to several regional governments.

    Winnable Constituency

    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and Member of the European Parliament, attends the election of the new President of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, January 17, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    Le Pen's Plan Implied Eurozone's Dismantling, Not Removing Euro in France - National Front
    According to Jean Chiche, a political scientist at the CEVIPOF research institute, Le Pen has all the chances to win her constituency, the Henin-Beamont district in the northern department of Pas-de-Calais, where she got 58% of votes in the second round of presidential ballot.

    "I think she will win. In 2012 she was only several votes behind. And her party will definitely multiply the amount of its deputies; now they only have 2. The goal of the National Front is to have 12, 15 deputies, which will allow them to create its parliamentary group," Chiche said.

    The FN has strongly urged its supporters to vote for the party at the parliamentary election during the first days of the presidency of Emmanuel Macron, to whom Le Pen lost in the runoff of the presidential election on May 7.

    Party Trouble Over Euro

    The issue of France's withdrawal from the Eurozone may lead to a rift within the FN ahead of the legislative election, but the divide will not be crippling, Stephane Francois, a professor of political science at the University of Vincennes told Sputnik.

    Earlier in the day, FN Vice President Florian Philippot said that he would "definitely" leave if the party decided to keep France in the Eurozone, an announcement that came a few days after Philippot started a new bloc within FN, The Patriots.

    "It’s the first time in the history of the National front that a rather competitive project is presented within the party. But this position – to exit the Eurozone – it is not really popular in the National Front now, especially not with their elected members [to the European Parliament, local administration]. They have a much liberal economic position and are much more pro-euro than the line of Philippot," Francois said.

    A worker arranges European flags alongside French national flags on the railings outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris (File)
    © AFP 2017/ LUDOVIC MARIN
    Under New Administration, France to 'Think Less of Itself, More of the EU's Interests'
    According to Philippot, his new association simply aims to promote the message of Marine Le Pen.

    Another issue that may have destabilized the party was the departure of Marion Marechal-Le Pen, a popular member of FN, who decided to quit politics altogether for personal reasons.

    Le Pen Ready for Battle

    Le Pen stressed at a press conference on Friday that the FN was a "solid movement" with a "structured project".

    "We are the only solid movement, the rock. We have steadily come to the legislative elections, without changing our positions, which makes us a movement of great solidity and great perseverance," Le Pen said.

    This the third time Marine Le Pen participates in the parliamentary elections. She first ran in 2007 and then in 2012.

    Five years ago, Le Pen lost a little over 100 votes to a socialist party candidate Philippe Kemel in the second round.

    The two-round legislative elections will take place on June 11 and June 18.

    Tags:
    parliamentary elections, French National Front Party, Marine Le Pen, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Cold Facts
    Cold Facts
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok