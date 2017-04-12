Register
    President Donald Trump walks from the podium after speaking at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017, after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.

    Donald Trump: The 'Unreliable Flip-Flop Loser' President Who 'Lacks Stamina'

    
    Within three days of a bizarre chemical gas poisoning incident in Khan Sheikhoun, Syria, the United States ratcheted up its global judge, jury and executioner role by firing a salvo of Tomahawk missiles on a Syrian airbase that was used to combat Daesh terrorists.

    A civil defence member breathes through an oxygen mask, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017.
    
    Russia Has Intel on Upcoming Chemical Weapons Provocations in Syrian Regions - Putin
    Mathew Maavak — No due process or investigation was sought; not even a declaration of war that can only be sanctioned by Congress – something President Donald J. Trump had reminded his predecessor Barack Obama over the latter’s policy of unilateral military strikes. But then, Washington DC itself has been in a state of civil war since Trump’s victory in the November presidential elections and truce is only possible the American way – by reconciling to Washington's long-term policy of promoting global radical Islamic terrorism which Trump ironically vowed to eradicate in his inauguration speech.

    Make America War Again

    Trump has somersaulted a full 180 degrees to capitulate to America’s Wahhabi lobby, led by the likes John McCain, Lyndsey Graham and Hillary Clinton. Any deviation from this norm was considered a Russian plot. However, when those Tomahawks were launched on April 6, Washington had magically found a president for all Americans; one who was no longer a budding dictator, a new Hitler or a Putin shill!

    Gone too would be Trump’s vows to eradicate the global human trafficking and a child sex slavery ring that is widely suspected of implicating a good number of US Congressmen, Senators and elements of the US military.

    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad giving an interview. File photo
    
    Bashar's Brilliant 'Response' to US Ambassador Haley's 'Assad Must Go' Rant
    But what if Trump discovers that the intelligence leading up to the strike was doctored by the same elements who were warring against him? It would be a golden opportunity to drain the swamp, beginning with the US envoy to the UN, Nimrata K. Randhawa aka “Nikki Haley.” Haley is someone who would have never passed the basic civil service exams in her parent’s native India let alone become the leading envoy of a global superpower. Haley is familiar with doctoring facts. She had registered herself as a “white” in her voter registration card in 2001, reflecting an incurable inferiority complex that will surely be counterpoised by tough girl antics at the UN.

    Harbinger of Global Christian Persecution?

    Syria. First day of truce
    
    Is There a US-Russia Grand Bargain in Syria?
    The great propagandist Edward Barnays would have definitely appreciated the subliminal golden crescent on Haley’s necklace pendant when she pontificated over the deaths of Syrian children at the recent UN Security Council meeting. One wonders if Haley would also condemn an anticipated rise in Islamist attacks against Christians worldwide after Trump’s recent capitulation to the House of Saud – following a pattern set by Ronald Reagan’s appeasement of “freedom fighters” such as Osama bin Laden from the 80s onwards.

    No US president has ever dared set a red line over the continual persecution of Christians by America’s radical Islamist allies. It was Syria that clearly revealed the Janus-faced reality of American Christianity – a cultic hodgepodge that worships national myths and militarism foremost.

    While non-Christians may marvel at the stoic bravery of Arab Christian children who refused forced conversions to Islam at the point of death, these are not Trump’s “beautiful babies” but rather an irritant to US foreign policy in the Middle East. The United States, upon closer inspection, is the greatest enabler of Christian persecution worldwide, on top of being the modern font of mainstream cults with Christian pretensions. If the sole global superpower was not founded “of the devil, by the devil, for the devil,” then why are attacks against Christians surging in US-allied states?

    Buildings in Hama, Syria
    
    Encircled by Terrorists: Stories of Russians Residing in Syrian Hama's 'Sacred Town'
    One need not wait long for a post-Tomahawk surge in jihadi attacks on Christians. On April 9 Sunday morning, an explosion ripped through the Mar Girgis Coptic Church in Tanta, Egypt, killing dozens of parishioners who turned out to celebrate Palm Sunday. The final death tally may only be known in a week.

    While Christian bishops in Syria and abroad protested Donald Trump’s act of Islamist appeasement, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan celebrated the act and called for more such attacks. Trump also dutifully phoned the Saudi King who commended the most powerful suit on earth for his “courageous decision” to attack the primary Syrian airbase that was protecting the Christian town of Mhardeh from being overrun by head-chopping savages. America’s “moderate rebels” have no qualms about selling Christian women and children in Daesh slave markets. Besides, there is no such thing as beautiful Christian babies in Uncle Samael’s foreign policy.

    Make America Samael Again

    Trump’s anti-Damascene experience will surely find mainstream fake news support, unless this was a one-off event designed to expose the hypocrisy of his formerly belligerent domestic opponents.

    In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.
    
    Poodle Trump Runs With Dogs of War
    Whatever the outcome, the average global citizen will now view Trump as a loser who lost a war of internal subversion waged by his own intelligence agencies, and who tolerated daily insubordination by his own handpicked team. If he can be overwhelmed by Hillary Clinton’s mindless recriminations; what more the complex affairs of state? With each passing day, the US government functions more like a mismanaged brothel, with the attendant sleaze, lack of policy direction and foresight.

    Trump manifestly lacks the stamina to drain the swamp even before reaching his 100th day in office, and is proving to be an unreliable flip-flop who can change his stance within 24 hours. And not just on Syria! Nothing he says or affixes his signature to will be regarded as inviolable. Trump is an “all talk no action” president whose sole KPI henceforth would be the continuation of endless wars waged on behalf of radical Islamic interests under manufactured pretexts. A duet with Rosie O'Donnell may help fill up time when he is not executing that sacred American duty!

    Syrian Bana al-Abed is filmed by her mother as they prepare to post on Twitter in English about life in the besieged eastern districts of Syria's Aleppo, on October 12, 2016.
    
    Aleppo Twitter Girl Bana Is the 'Ultimate Propaganda Stunt' - Syrian Activist
    More disturbingly, Trump seems to have resumed past presidential policies of using children as war props, such as the seven-year-old Syrian girl who had earlier accused him of being anti-Muslim. Flip-flops of a kind flock together. If Bana Alabed is genuine, she would request Trump to accept more Syrian refugees into the United States. Trump should concede, and not just with one token celebrity child. Syria is not a Trump casino where one lucky winner gets the green card jackpot.

    Trump’s die-hard supporters who have backed the president’s actions in Syria should likewise change their immigration stance. The wall along the border with Mexico can wait but the plight of Bana Alabed and her ilk who look nothing like the emaciated dying frames of Yemeni children should not be ignored. It is clear that you are only a good Muslim in Greater Eurabia if you support the ouster of President Bashar Assad in favour of Daesh, Al Qaeda and its affiliates as well as the continued Saudi-facilitated genocide in Yemen in which children are the prime victims. But there are no “beautiful babies” in Yemen for Trump!

     

    Mathew Maavak is a writer and geopolitical observer residing in Malaysia.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

