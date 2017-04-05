Register
06:55 GMT +305 April 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump reacts after delivering his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives iin Washington, U.S., February 28, 2017

    Trump Scores Political Points at Home by Escalating Strikes on Islamists Abroad

    © REUTERS/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 7 0 0

    US President Donald Trump has no coherent strategy in his war on Islamist extremists but he gains political benefits among his support base by escalating air attacks, analysts told Sputnik.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Last week, Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis said in a statement that the White House approved a Department of Defense request to increase the number of air strikes against the al-Shabaab terror group in Somalia.

    “We have no strategy except to spasmodically kill Islamists,” University of Pittsburgh Professor of International Affairs Michael Brenner said on Tuesday.

    The policy had real political benefits for Trump but not for strategic reasons, Brenner pointed out.

    “It plays well to his [Trump’s] constituency, keeps the pot boiling, and wins the favor of the military,” he said.

    Brenner described Trump’s support base as resting on three pillars – the military, the Wall Street super-rich or plutocrats and the populist poor whom he described as ”the mob” in the US heartland.

    US President Donald Trump (5th R) holds a meeting with his cabinet at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 13, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Some in Trump Team Ready to Cooperate With Syria on Fighting Terrorism - Syrian Ambassador
    Middle East analyst and political commentator Dan Lazare told Sputnik that Trump’s bombing policy was politically motivated rather than strategically coherent and he predicted the air strikes would spread.

    “Yes, more military authorizations will be granted in other countries,” Lazare predicted.

    Lazare said Trump was sincere in wanting improved ties with Moscow, but believed he had to protect himself against accusations of being too soft from Washington’s foreign policy establishment dominant hawks.

    “Trump has had to prove himself by engaging in standard neocon-style escalation elsewhere… That's how you prove your realism in the eyes of the Washington foreign policy establishment,” he said.

    Trump’s wave of militarily assertive actions across the Middle East had to be understood in this political context, Lazare maintained.

    A US Predator unmanned drone armed with a missile setting off from its hangar at Bagram air base in Afghanistan. File photo
    © AFP 2017/ Bonny Schoonakker
    Trump Gives CIA Power to Use Drones to Bomb Suspected Terrorists
    The US president “has increased troop levels in Syria and Iraq, he has stepped up bombing in Mosul with disastrous consequences for that city's civilian population and he has tripled the number of air strikes in Yemen compared with 2016,” he said.

    If Trump’s position in Washington eroded, he could respond with increasingly aggressive moves around the world, Lazare warned.

    “My guess is that the weaker Trump grows, the more he will have to ratchet up the levels of American military aggression, not just in the Middle East but elsewhere as well,” he said.

    However, Lazare retained hope that Trump could still improve relations with Russia.

    “All is not completely lost. An accord with Moscow is still possible and there has been some softening in Washington's attitude toward [Syrian President Bashar al-Assad,” Lazare said.

    Trump entered office seeking a rapprochement with Russia and to win the war against Daesh and al-Qaeda, Lazare recalled.

    Related:

    Terror 'Remains a Real Challenge' in Afghanistan, But Trump May Send New Troops
    Trump Anti-Muslim Crackdown of 'No Great Value' in Fight Against Terror - Expert
    Russia Hopes Trump Administration to Take Right Steps in Fighting Terror
    Tags:
    Islamist radicals, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok