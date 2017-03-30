Register
15:55 GMT +330 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A group of fishermen gather along the Knik River near Palmer, Alaska

    Alaska Purchase Myths Obscure Political Realities of 1867

    © AP Photo/ Al Grillo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 8910

    The 19th century purchase of Alaska by the United States from Russia is plagued by a plethora of historic myths on both sides of the Pacific, but the reality of the day was grounded in the politics and geopolitical games being played out at the time, experts told Sputnik on Thursday.

    ANCHORAGE (Alaska), (Sputnik), Tatyana Lukyanova — Thursday marks the 150th anniversary of Russia's transfer of ownership of Alaska to the United States. The 19th century deal continues to stir passions and historic arguments in both countries. Some believe the myth that Alaska was leased for 99 years but was never claimed back by the Soviet Union in 1967. Others think that the US gold payment sunk along with the ship carrying it in the Gulf of Finland without ever making it into Russian coffers. In the United States, the myth that the deal caused widespread resentment among the country's population is possibly one of the most persistent.

    "Unfortunately, details get lost when we go for the shorthands to explain complex historical events… But there is a better reason for the unpopularity of the deal. The thing is, it supports this idea that Alaskans have always been misunderstood, mistreated by the government, which always conducted political affairs that go against their wishes, their independence, their will to be free and productive," Steve Haycox, professor emeritus of history at the University of Alaska Anchorage, said.

    Many Alaskans harbor the sentiment that Washington is out of touch with the local population. The 2016 presidential election served as an illustration of this when the state voted in droves for the anti-establishment figure of Donald Trump, with just around 35 percent supporting his institutionally embedded rival Hillary Clinton. The state is solidly Republican but almost 6 percent also backed the Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson.

    Rumors Swirl Around Mysterious Death of Alaska Mayor
    © Flickr/ PRODale Musselman
    Rumors Swirl Around Mysterious Death of Alaska Mayor

    At the time of the purchase, some lampooned the deal as "Seward's Folly" after then-State Secretary William H. Seward who secured the deal. Other pundits and editors called Alaska Walrussia and Icebergia, while a famous political cartoon showed Seward and then-President Andrew Johnson pulling a wheelbarrow loaded with an iceberg as Russia made it off with $7 million in gold. The criticism was, however, limited to several newspapers and was toned down as the treaty passed for Senate approval. Decades-old research showed that 44 of 48 major newspapers were either supportive of the purchase or ignored the story. The treaty was then approved by 37 votes to two in the Senate.

    View of Alaska
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Liskin
    What You Need to Know About Russia Selling Alaska to US Since 150 Years

    Eduard de Stoeckl, the head of the Russian embassy in Washington, agreed on the treaty with Seward on March 30. The Senate vote took place in April and Emperor Alexander II of Russia signed the treaty in May before the formal transfer in October in Sitka, the then-capital of Russian America, Novoarkhangelsk. The northernmost US state now marks the Alaska Day on October 18.

    The subsequent myth of resentment toward the deal emerged due to several poignant jabs by president Johnson's political opponents at the time, Haycox said.

    The New-York Tribune newspaper and its founder and editor-in-chief Horace Greeley were the leading voices against the president and his state secretary. Renowned cartoonist Thomas Nast's lampooning of the purchase, which depicted Seward applying soothing Russia Salve on a sore Uncle Sam, appeared on the pages of the newspaper and has since stuck in popular culture. The cartoon referred to the perceived national pain caused by the Johnson administration's lenient post-civil war reconstruction effort than angered the Republican camp. The Alaska purchase was thus thought of by some as a weak attempt to remedy the situation.

    The purchase is now arguably viewed with even more resentment in Russia, with many considering Alexander's decision to be little more than a squandering of national wealth. This is exacerbated by the fact that gold was found on peninsula in the late 19th century.

    Alexander's move was, however, dictated by urgent geopolitical concerns of the century, Anna Maribel Lee, a history professor and a member of the Alaska Historical Society, told Sputnik.

    "Sure, Russians had a few questions to their government in light of the subsequent gold rush. However, if we treat the situation from the current perspective, the Russian Empire had every reason to sell the territory. And it's not about the alleged financial trouble, it actually made perfect geopolitical sense in light of the situation at the time," Lee explained.

    Arctic. (File)
    © AP Photo/ U.S. Navy
    Investments in Russian Energy Sector in Arctic for 20 Years Assessed at $600 Bln

    The decision was driven by fears of losing the territory to the British in case war broke out between the empires. The sale was preceded by the Crimean War between Russia, Great Britain, France and Turkey and Russian-British relations were strained. The Russian settlements were also plagued by a simmering native insurgency amid a declining fur trade that had driven the Russian expansion. Russian envoy de Stoeckl also viewed US expansion in the region as inevitable, while Grand Duke Konstantin, the emperor's brother, insisted that Russia could lose the territory to the United States anyway.

    The US side was also driven by geopolitical concerns in its quest to check British expansion on the continent. The idea of the purchase was first floated before the Civil War in 1854, according to Lee.

    "At that point, however, they weren't thinking about an actual deal. The US had offered Alexander the make-believe three-year deal, which temporarily made Alaska technically a US territory to protect it from the Brits. I guess that's where this whole myth of Russia renting Alaska to the US begins," she said.

    The initial talks were then disrupted by the Civil War, which delayed the purchase by an entire decade.

    Tags:
    gold, purchase, United States, Russia, Alaska
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Hypocrisy
    Crocodile Tears
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok