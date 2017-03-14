Register
13:08 GMT +314 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Immigration

    The Fundamental Issues of Mass Migration

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Suliman Mulhem
    0 2110

    The influx of refugees into Europe over the past few years has led to soaring crime statistics in certain host countries, such as Sweden, while also adding pressure to already oversubscribed public services, such as healthcare. This hasn't been the case in all prior scenarios, so what makes this latest crisis so detrimental to Europe?

    The sheer volume of migrants that have entered Europe over the past few years is huge, with more than 2 million entering Germany in 2015 alone. In later 2016, published data showed that more than 950,000 migrants were receiving benefits in Germany, indicating the financial cost of migration.

    Although Germany has taken in the most refugees, in Europe, Sweden is also suffering severely, as its population is smaller than Germany's by a factor of eight.

    Migrants wait for the start of the rights education lessons for refugees and asylum seekers in a hall of the Bayernkaserne in Munich, southern Germany on February 24, 2016.
    © AFP 2017/ Christof Stache
    Migrants wait for the start of the rights education lessons for refugees and asylum seekers in a hall of the "Bayernkaserne" in Munich, southern Germany on February 24, 2016.

    Host countries often locate these migrants in certain towns or areas, creating parts where a very high percentage of the population are migrants. This restricts integration, and in extreme cases, especially in Sweden, creates areas of high crime and unrest. According to reports, there are several "no-go zones" across Sweden, where the police and local authorities aren't in control. As of September 2016, there were 55 "no-go zones" in Sweden, indicating the extent of the issue.

    As well as the increased levels of crime, mass migration also adds demand-side pressure to public services, such as healthcare. Many European nations were already struggling with oversubscribed healthcare systems, and the mass influx of migrants in such a short space of time has extenuated the issue.

    Women pass by a life vest and a placard reading Borders kill hanging on a tree in Stockholm as part of an action by Swedish branch of humanitarian NGO Doctors without borders, in solidarity with migrants seeking asylum in Europe after fleeing their home countries on September 14, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Women pass by a life vest and a placard reading "Borders kill" hanging on a tree in Stockholm as part of an action by Swedish branch of humanitarian NGO Doctors without borders, in solidarity with migrants seeking asylum in Europe after fleeing their home countries on September 14, 2015

    Inevitably, to solve the issues at hand, there will either need to be a decrease in the number of migrants in Europe, or an increase in funding for public services.

    Once the conflict in Syria reaches its conclusion, and returns to its former stable and secular state, host countries can set up avenues and initiatives to return Syrian migrants home. However, it should be noted that a large portion of the migrants aren't from Syria, so this policy will not solve the issue in its entirety.

    Stranded Syrian refugees carry their children through a snow storm at a refugee camp north of Athens, Greece January 10, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
    Stranded Syrian refugees carry their children through a snow storm at a refugee camp north of Athens, Greece January 10, 2017.

    Furthermore, some migrants may claim that they will be in danger if they return to Syria, perhaps by falsely alleging that they have previously been attacked by pro-government forces etc. It will be virtually impossible to verify these claims, and determine if their well-being will be at risk if they return to Syria. This throws the effectiveness of the measure into question, potentially rendering it useless.

    Rederij Lampedusa boat tour
    © Photo: Rederij Lampedusa
    Dutch Boat Tours With Refugee Guides Put a Human Face on Europe's Migrant Crisis

    Although the refugee crisis has had negative effects on Europe, the migrants have benefited their host nations in some ways.

    For example, the German government is using Syrian migrant doctors to alleviate its chronic healthcare crisis, as it faces an increasingly ageing population, and a shortage of domestic physicians.

    Ultimately, allowing vast numbers of migrants into Europe was a profound mistake, as it has increased Europe's exposure to terrorism and violence.

    Furthermore, an obvious, more effective alternative was available; providing aid and funding to Syria and nations located in the region which host many Syrian refugees, such as Turkey. This is a much more cost-effective option, as the cost of living in many of these countries is low relative to Europe.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik. 

    Related:

    Europe Cannot Criticize Trump's Migration Policy as EU Builds Own Walls - Rome
    Libyan Migration Crisis: EU Warned Not to 'Wash Its Hands' of Responsibility
    Europe to Face New Wave of Migrant Crisis Next Spring – Maltese PM
    If Europe Doesn't 'Change Its Refugee Policy, It is Destined to Collapse'
    Tags:
    EU in crisis, standard of living, migrant crisis, no-go zones, humanitarian crisis, war, refugees, opinion, xenophobia, Syrian crisis, The Syrian war, Europe, Syria, North Africa, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok