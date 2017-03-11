Register
18:11 GMT +311 March 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses the crowd at the South Carolina African American Chamber of Commerce in North Charleston, South Carolina, September 23, 2015

    Is Trump Ready for the Great 'American Spring' Offensive?

    © REUTERS/ Randall Hill
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 49 0 0

    Winter is coming to an end, and America’s snow-flaked social justice delirium will finally thaw from its relative hibernation. Spring is the time for nature to reset the cycle of life and conversely for the West, to unleash its repressed atavism.

    Spring has historically been associated with riots, revolutions and military offensives and therefore one should expect more political skulduggery and bedlam in Western cities, particularly in the United States.

    U.S. President Donald Trump looks on following a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Fake News Outlets Like CNN, New York Times ‘Danger to Our Country’ - Trump
    All the fake news, Russian insinuations, pussy hat marches and troll templates have been strategically pre-positioned. Even former President Barack Obama has set up a command centre in the disproportionately white Kalorama neighborhood in Washington DC in order to lead a promised rebellion of oppressed minorities against his duly-elected successor.  Ironically, Ivanka Trump will be his neighbour. Did anyone expect the Obamas to reside among Blacks and Latin Americans who together make up 60% of Washington DC’s population?

    The mutineers may not want a full-scale offensive yet; not with Dow Jones breaching the historic 21,000 mark after Trump’s recent speech before the US Congress.  Is Obama willing to take down the Democrat party and the US economy down with him? His psyche profile and past actions says “yes” but his compatriots – with lots to lose – may plead “not yet” and bide their time. George Soros may still need time to recoup $1 billion by hedging on the "Trump bump".

    The swamp therefore will likely resort to sustained attritional  disruption,  waiting for the day when an integrated  Maidan-style “people’s revolution” can be unleashed in concert with the first major pricks in the financial, asset and assorted bubbles.

    Billionaire financier George Soros
    © AP Photo/ Kin Cheung
    Enough is Enough: European Governments Move Against Soros NGOs
    Unless Soros can arrange a unanimous Wall Street consensus to short the markets, the prospect of full-scale anarchy remains relative slim in the coming weeks. The poor man’s revolution, with very rare exceptions, is always financed by the rich. The US war of independence and its civil war a century later are two classic examples.

    The “Trump bump”, in the meantime, is providing the US president with sufficient leeway to start draining the swamp, beginning with the State Department. Big Media can also be bypassed through an open sourced variation of Trump TV but that is an option yet to be exercised.

    Draining the US Military-Intelligence swamp however is another matter. No one knows how many trillions in slush funds the shadow government had racked up over the years.  Here is a recapitulation of three notably official admissions:

    • According to then Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, the Pentagon could not track $2.3 trillion in transactions in 2001. Rumsfeld promptly declared war, warning that “the adversary's closer to home. It's the Pentagon bureaucracy.”  Within 24 hours, the Sept 11 terror attacks occurred, consigning these missing trillions into oblivion. Overnight, the adversary became foreign and the Military-Intelligence complex since then has been generating an unending flow of spurious intelligence and news.
    • A June 2016 report by the Defense Department’s Inspector General discovered an accounting lacuna of $6.5 trillion for 2015, with $2.8 trillion unaccounted in one quarter alone.
    • In 2014, the Government Accountability Office was still seeking information on $619 billion worth of federal grants, awards and programs for the fiscal year 2012.

    If the saner half of the world is allowed to presume that the Russians did not hack into the US government cookie jar, then where did the money go?  Those unaccounted trillions can fund several US armies for the remainder of the Trump presidency; or fund trolls, fake news and agitprop specialists over the next 100 years.  One can imagine Marx and Trotsky drooling in their graves over this Golconda of permanent revolution.

    US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump looks down as he leaves a campaign event in Concord, North Carolina March 7, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Chris Keane
    Draining the Swamp, Mr Trump? Try a Toxic Ocean of Privatized Intelligence!
    Draining the swamp from a largely privatized US intelligence community is therefore next to impossible over the next four years.  The US intelligence community increasingly resembles a multinational corporation with foreign stakeholders. The Saudis alone have a greater say in how US foreign policy and wars are waged than the current President of the United States himself. Just ask Hillary Clinton or John McCain! In fact, there is a time-tested joke that this writer crafted long back: “Mess around with the Saudis and Riyadh will retaliate down to the last American!”

    Is that really far from the truth? With trillions stashed away for its global mercenary enterprise, members of the US intelligence community will not sign away their lucrative retirement nests.  There is no shortage of delirious “social justice warriors” either to help maintain status quo under any visceral pretext or perceived slight.  

    Many alarmists therefore have given the Trump administration only weeks to drain the swamp or be forced into retirement or face impeachment. That sounds rather melodramatic. If Dow Jones can keep going as “mad as a March hare” or at least hover around the 20,000 barrier, then there is no reason why the White House cannot weather whatever is thrown at it.

    Protesters chant during a rally against the travel ban at San Diego International Airport on March 6, 2017 in San Diego, California
    © AFP 2017/ Sandy Huffaker
    Trump's New Travel Order 'Competent Legal Writing', Prepared for Legal Scrutiny
    Nevertheless, two wildcard-type developments remain to be surmounted, and both fall on March 15. The first is a looming showdown between the White House and US politicians to raise the national debt ceiling beyond the maximum permitted $20 trillion. The US government cannot afford to default on its debt obligations in the face of a rising China. The White House, however, can use this opportunity to drastically prune its runaway US intelligence hydra to a professional core – saving countless billions in the process.

    The second deals with a likely interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after a decade of near-zero rates. The financial waters have not been tested for a long time. In fact, it now resembles a gunky swamp that masks innumerable socioeconomic uncertainties.

    For the shadow government, this may not pose much of a problem. Those trillions squirreled away will continue to generate billions in interest each month. Heroin revenues from Afghanistan alone can sustain the foot soldiers of America’s permanent social justice movement.  Perhaps this was what “Mission Accomplished” meant.

    Beware the Ides of March? Just bring ‘em on!

    Mathew Maavak is a writer and geopolitical observer residing in Malaysia.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump-Merkel Meeting: Conservatism Meets Liberalism
    Trump Talks to Abbas Over Phone, Says Time ‘To Make A Deal’
    Majority in US Optimistic Trump Presidency Will Make Country Prosperous
    Tags:
    terrorism, migration, order, travel restrictions, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meanwhile in Russia: Bikini Party at Frozen Lake Baikal
    Meanwhile in Russia: Bikini Party at Frozen Lake Baikal
    California Earthquake Cartoon
    Because California is Famous for Efficiently Handling Disasters...
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok