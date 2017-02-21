Register
20:56 GMT +321 February 2017
Live
    Search
    People carry posters during a rally against President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations, in New York's Times Square, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.

    Should Other Countries Implement a So-Called 'Muslim Ban'?

    © AP Photo/ Andres Kudacki
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Suliman Mulhem
    311270

    President Donald Trump's Executive Order, titled "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," has caused international outrage, and has been widely described as a "Muslim ban." Although the policy has proven to be highly controversial, it does serve a purpose, and could potentially be adopted in other nations.

    This specific Executive Order was presented towards the end of January 2017, and almost immediately caused widespread outrage, and hysteria.

    Furthermore, it was very quickly dubbed a "Muslim Ban" and #MuslimBan was even trending on many social media platforms, such as Twitter.

    However, when you read the actual Executive Order, it becomes apparent that it isn't a "Muslim ban" — in fact, it doesn't even mention Islam or Muslims at all.

    In actuality, the policy aims to reduce the threat of terrorism, by banning the citizens of 7 high-risk countries, which are currently rife with violence and extremism, from entering the US.

    The document reads, "In order to protect Americans, the United States must ensure that those admitted to this country do not bear hostile attitudes toward it and its founding principles.  The United States cannot, and should not, admit those who do not support the Constitution, or those who would place violent ideologies over American law.  In addition, the United States should not admit those who engage in acts of bigotry or hatred (including 'honor' killings, other forms of violence against women, or the persecution of those who practice religions different from their own) or those who would oppress Americans of any race, gender, or sexual orientation." 

    Countries on the list include Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Iran. If you are familiar with the status quo in most of the listed countries, it is easy to see why President Trump wants to prevent their citizens from entering the US. Iran is possibly the exception, but it seems that Trump placed them on the list to perhaps, express his discontent with the deal reached by Iran and the Obama administration.

    Not only are these countries highly unstable, and laden with terrorist groups, but many of them don't have a fully functioning, competent government (at least not in the entire country), or the US doesn't have good ties with them. This makes it impossible to effectively vet immigrants, and block-out potential terrorists.

    Demonstrators participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., February 2, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    Trump Travel Ban Could Help Daesh to Recruit New Members - Ex-Intel Chief

    Surprisingly, Gulf nations, such as Saudi Arabia, weren't included on the list of (temporarily) banned nations.

    Saudi Arabia has played a huge role in inciting sectarian hatred in Syria, while also heavily funding many hard-line Islamist militant groups across Syria. It has been reported that President Trump has business interests in Saudi Arabia, and this may have been a deciding factor in his decision not to include it in the Executive Order.

    Despite its faults, the Executive Order fundamentally isn't a "Muslim ban," as non-Muslims from the 7 banned countries are also prevented from entering the US, and Muslims from other nations can still enter the US. 

    Although the policy does seem very extreme, and perhaps overly cautious, it does have some merit. It should free up security and intelligence resources, as they no longer have to commit to try to vet and monitor immigrants from these countries. These resources can potentially be used to bolster national security by monitoring Americans, and foiling terror plots.

    To some extent, this policy prioritizes America's national security over the well-being of needy and vulnerable refugees. However, other than taking in refugees, there are several alternative methods for America, and other countries, to support them.

    For example, providing aid, and funding infrastructure projects in countries which are hosting refugees is a highly cost effective option, as the cost of living in these countries is much lower than the cost of living in the US, or Europe.

    The "ban" could arguably marginalize Muslims currently living in the West, and perhaps push them to commit acts of terror. However, this can be addressed by tackling disinformation in the media, and explaining that the ban isn't a "Muslim ban." This would require a certain level of cooperation from the media.

    Ultimately, in a contemporary context, it seems that there isn't another leader or party in the Western political landscape that is willing to implement such a measure, due to the fear of public backlash, and controversy. As the situation evolves, this may change; the combination of growing right-wing groups in Europe, and further terror attacks could prove to be a potent combination, which drives harsher immigration laws.

    A security guard is seen through a small security window, in a room in the long-term wing at the new Colnbrook Immigration Removal Centre near London's Heathrow Airport, Thursday Sept. 16, 2004
    © AP Photo/ Peter Macdiarmid/POOL
    Britain's Double Standards on Immigration Highlighted by Decade-Old System

    Europe has allowed millions of refugees to enter the continent, and incidents such as the New Year's Eve sexual assaults in Cologne, Germany, would influence public opinion in favor of such a "ban," and reduce appetite for immigration. Many right-wing and populist political parties in Europe are gainging influence, such as the UK Independence Party (UKIP) in Britain, National Front in France, and Golden Dawn in Greece.

    Even countries with a center or left-wing governing party have been "locking horns" with one another, as they try to deal with the influx of refugees, and allocate them across EU member states.

    Based on the fact that national security should be an absolute priority for the ruling government of any nation and that there are more effective ways to assist refugees, certain European countries could thoroughly consider a Trump-style "ban," if not fully identify with it.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Kuwait Imposes Visa Ban on Five Muslim-Majority Countries
    'Soft Coup': What's Really Behind Outrage Over So-Called 'Muslim Ban'
    Why Trump's Executive Order Has Nothing to Do With 'Muslim Ban'
    Tags:
    Muslim ban, terror threat, migrant crisis, hypocrisy, Islam, executive order, Muslims, travel ban, Daesh, European Union, Donald Trump, Europe, United States, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      horseguards
      Why do muslims insist on settling in western, secular countries? Is it because muslim countries will treat them like shit?
    • Reply
      avatar
      dvdgrg09
      ". . . the United States should not admit those who engage in acts of bigotry or hatred (including 'honor' killings, other forms of violence against women, or the persecution of those who practice religions different from their own) or those who would oppress Americans of any race, gender, or sexual orientation."

      It's a Muslim ban, and should be, unless the Muslim in question disavows the bigotry and prejudice of Islam.
    • Reply
      avatar
      peskyvera
      If the West, particularly the US, would leave those countries alone and mind it's own business, most of these people would not need to seek another country to live in peace and security. We destroy their countries, their lives, their future and just can't understand why those people seek safe heaven.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    Agent Provocateur
    Agent Provocateur
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok