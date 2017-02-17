Register
18:21 GMT +317 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair delivers a keynote speech at a pro-Europe event in London, Britain, February 17, 2017.

    Tony Blair's Every Public Utterance and Appearance Is an Insult to Justice

    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    John Wight
    112950

    Just when you thought it was safe to venture out, Frankenstein has returned - at least its political equivalent in the shape of Tony Blair, Britain's former prime minister and poster child for the venality, corruption, and opportunism of Western liberalism in our time.

    Blair's decision to intervene in the on-going political crisis that has engulfed the UK over Brexit can only be described as offensive. His call to arms, urging the British people to "rise up against Brexit," which he issued from that renowned fortress of people power the City of London, will only harden support for it, given that Blair is emblematic of everything wrong with liberal democracy.

    The man is a deluded fool if he really thinks that he has the credibility or clout to make any such intervention in frontline politics anything other than a car crash. With the anniversary of the start of the 2003 war in Iraq upon us next month, bringing with it the memory of the role that Blair played in destroying an entire country, leading directly to the deaths of up to one million people, along with the destabilization of the region and an explosion of terrorism that has wrought so much carnage in the years since, the only place that Blair should be giving any speech nowadays is from the dock at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, where his presence is long overdue.

    Tony Blair, along with Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, exemplifies everything rotten about liberal democracy. Whether it is their attachment to the interests of Wall Street and City of London, the abandonment of the poor and working class in the interests of the politics of identity, the worshipping at the altar of the free market and neoliberalism, not forgetting the slavish devotion to Western imperialism under the rubric of democracy and human rights — these people have turned the world upside down and enriched themselves and their cronies beyond measure in the process.

    I personally abhor everything that Brexit represents, the explosion of right-wing populism, driven by anti-migrant bigotry, nativism, and ultranationalism, fueling it. But I also understand that it feeds off the collapse of center-ground liberal politics and the hollowing out of social democracy that took place under Blair's leadership. Likewise when it comes to Trump and the venality of Obama's leadership in the US. 

    The global financial and economic crisis that erupted in 2008, the impact of which we are still dealing with almost a decade later, was a direct result of the neoliberal policies embraced by Blair and Bill Clinton throughout the 1990s — policies embraced by the governments that followed them in London and Washington thereafter. The cynicism and anger towards the political elites in both countries did not occur overnight either. It built up over years, to the point where a referendum on Britain's continuing membership of the EU provided an opportunity at long last for those who'd suffered most under those neoliberal policies to vent their disdain for Westminster and liberalism at the ballot box. 

    Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair
    © AFP 2016/ Pornchai Kittiwongsakul
    'It Isn't Inevitable': Tony Blair Hints at Possible U-Turn on Brexit

    A similar set of circumstances underlay Donald Trump's election to the White House on the other side of the Atlantic.

    Do any of his impassioned liberal detractors every take a moment to ask themselves why a real estate mogul and reality TV star with no political experience was able to best such experienced national politicians such as Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz to win the Republican Party nomination in 2016, and then go on to defeat Hillary Clinton for the presidency later in the same year?

    The answer is, of course, that these are politicians whose records are a testament to long years of service to a Washington machine that is loathed by millions of Americans.

    Not until the political establishments in both the UK and US finally accept their responsibility for the rejection of everything they represent will there be an end to the political and social polarization that is the new normal in both countries.

    In this respect, they remain stuck in the past, holding onto a belief in the verities of the free market, in NATO, in Western exceptionalism like those Japanese soldiers who failed to emerge from the jungles and foxholes in which they served during World War II for decades after the war ended.

    Blair is yesterday's man. Setting the world on fire, then swanning off into a sunset of unparalleled riches and wealth, the ill-gotten gains he received for services rendered to some of the most corrupt and unsavory governments, corporations and causes in existence, describes a level of injustice that cannot but leave a bad taste in the mouth.

    Worse than yesterday's man, however, Tony Blair's every public appearance and utterance is an insult to the millions of men, women, and children in Iraq, slaughtered as a result of the brutal and illegal imperialist war he unleashed in conjunction with Washington in 2003.

    Blair's shameful attempt to place himself back at the center of mainstream politics only reminds us that their cry for justice from the grave is one that is still to be heard.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'It Isn't Inevitable': Tony Blair Hints at Possible U-Turn on Brexit
    'Blair Is a Better Candidate for NATO' Than 'Arrogant' Cameron - Security Expert
    UK Parliament to Debate Blair's Role in Misleading Over Iraq War on Wednesday
    Tony Blair Could Face 'Severe' Consequences Amid Push for Fresh Iraq War Inquiry
    Tags:
    2003 invasion of Iraq, Vote Remain, Western meddling, Brexit, liberalism, opinion, invasion of Iraq, Iraq War, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Tony Blair, Barack Obama, Britain, United States, West, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      He needs to have a severe case of TMJ. I wonder if he is vacationing with GWB? Now there is a man who, finally, gets it to keep his mouth shut.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok