Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Gives Some Advice to 'Dear CIA'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said Sunday that the Western establishment considers Russia "abnormal" by default and gave CIA some caustic advice on how to prevent Russia from being perceived as "normal" in the West.

"For the majority of the Western establishment, the idea that Russia is normal is as wild as the suggestion that the Earth is square… Everyone stopped caring about facts long ago. There is a conclusion that Russia is abnormal with all that follows. Facts have to be adjusted to fit the conclusion," Simonyan wrote in her blog.

According to the RT editor-in-chief, part of the establishment's dislike for US President Donald Trump stems from his seeming willingness to review the relationship with Russia.

Simonyan gave a few acerbic recommendations to the CIA on how to ensure that the public opinion of Russia does not change, including constant reminders about hackers and Trump's relations with Moscow.

"Remind people about the cunning of RT and Sputnik. Use the most fear-inducing vocabulary. There is no need to look for a newsworthy event, the people are used to it," Simonyan wrote.

She cited the example of NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu calling Sputnik "part of propaganda machine" in an interview with UK BBC broadcaster.

Simonyan added sarcastically that a political assassination of a prominent activist or a politician would be a fail-safe way to avoid the normalization of Russia's reputation and suggested that the CIA arrange that, noting that the suggestion was made "in ironic context" and is in no way an actual call for action.

On January 6, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) released a report saying US intelligence agencies, including CIA, had a high degree of confidence that Russia meddled in the US presidential election.

On January 7, Simonyan said that the report was poorly prepared and jokingly offered some facts CIA could use in the future.