Register
06:43 GMT +328 January 2017
Live
    Search
    US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference January 11, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York

    Trump’s Import Tax Likely to Disrupt US Supply Chain, Increase Production Costs

    © AFP 2016/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 1401

    President Donald Trump’s proposal to impose a 20 percent import tax on goods coming from Mexico will likely create a ripple of negative effects in the US manufacturing industry, analysts told Sputnik.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — This week, the Trump administration suggested imposing a 20 percent tax on exports from Mexico to pay for the security wall it plans to build along the southern border of the United States. The White House, however, added that any comprehensive tax reform has yet to be confirmed.

    "First off, cost of production in the United States for many businesses would increase substantially," chairman of the study of Trade in the Americas and University of Texas at El Paso Economics Professor Thomas Fullerton told Sputnik on Friday.

    The effects of the import tax would trickle down into the US economy and lead to reduced profitability, plant closures and layoffs, Fullerton stated. Also, the tax would send Mexico into a deep recession, he added.

    "It would hurt the manufacturing sector of the United States because supply chains at many US manufactures are highly intertwined with Mexico," Fullerton said.

    The tax would deliver its biggest hit to the automotive industry, then proceed to damage markets in consumer electronics, household appliances and furniture companies, Fullerton noted.

    Border Patrol agents patrol the United States-Mexico Border wall during Opening the Door Of Hope/Abriendo La Puerta De La Esparana at Friendship Park in San Ysidro, California on Saturday, November 19, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ Sandy Huffaker
    Trump Wants 20% Import Tax to Pay for Wall With Mexico
    Fullerton added that the import tax would violate multiple provisions in the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which could lead the entire agreement to collapse.

    "It would be billions of dollars of trade that would be lost and more seriously there would be billions of dollars lost in gross domestic product on both sides of the border," Fullerton claimed.

    American University Economics Professor Robert Blecker told Sputnik the import tax has the potential to cause a major disruption between the two countrues.

    "Production is very integrated between the United States and Mexico," Blecker said. "We have auto factories here that use Mexican parts. They have factories there that might use some American technology or something. Once you start disrupting that, yeah all kinds of crazy stuff can happen."

    American consumers would end up paying for the cost of the import tax, Blecker stated. Prices would spike for everything from avocados, lettuce, coffee to automobiles, Blecker noted.

    "[The United States] probably would produce more of those things that are taxed," Blecker said.

    This week, Congressman Beto O’Rourke, a Democrat from the state of Texas, said taxing goods coming from Mexico would result in the loss of tens of thousands of jobs in his home state and hundreds of thousands of job losses in the US economy.

    Mexico’s exports rely heavily on supplying the US market and the country is the United States’ third-largest trading partner, according to the US State Department. In 2013, trade between the US and Mexico reached more than $550 billion, the state department noted.

    Related:

    US Q4 Corporate Earnings Rebound Driven by Tech, Hampered by High Taxes
    Trump Reaffirms Intention to Pursue Reforms to Lower Taxes for Middle Class
    US House of Representatives Blocks Taxpayer Funding for Abortions - Speaker Ryan
    Tags:
    taxes, NAFTA, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok