Register
17:42 GMT +323 January 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump celebrates after his speech during the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., US, January 20, 2017.

    Trump's Inauguration Speech: More Conquering King Than Elected President

    © REUTERS/ Saul Loeb
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    John Wight
    010430

    At the close of his inauguration speech, Donald Trump stood in front of the US Capitol Building and raised his right fist in the air. In keeping with a speech that combined bombast and fury, he appeared at that moment more conquering king than elected president. Indeed all that was needed to complete the image was a giant sword in his left hand.

    As to the contents of his speech, we had classic right-wing tropes of national renewal seasoned with a populist leftist tinge in the form of a pledge to prioritize the interests of American labor. "America First" was the overarching message of one of the most remarkable inauguration speeches the American people have ever been treated to, one that began with a declaration of war against the Washington establishment on behalf of "the people," thus ramping up rather than tamping down the populism that had fueled his election campaign.

    "For too long, a small group in our nation's Capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished — but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered — but the jobs left, and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country," he said.

    It was a message designed to resonate with America's once mighty industrial heartlands, giving hope to millions of benighted workers denied a place a table at the banquet of neoliberalism.

    Restoring lost manufacturing jobs and replenishing the country's crumbling infrastructure were consistent themes throughout his campaign for the White House, and during his inauguration speech Trump re-emphasized it, to the point where you could almost hear the clash of hammers on metal and roar of factory furnaces in the background. Actually achieving would entail taking the path of protectionism, which is where perhaps his calculated decision to opt for peace with Russia and confrontation with China is at least partly located. But more on that later.

    What should not be underestimated is the fact that millions of people across America still refuse to accept Donald Trump as their president.

    Hundreds of thousands of them attended protests across the country, including at the inauguration in Washington itself, while globally millions participated in women's marches, protesting what they perceive to be the Trump's misogyny and sexism.

    It is worth making the point here that there were no such protests when Obama was bombing Libya in conjunction with Washington's allies in 2011, bombs that killed Libyan women along with men and children. Then there are the women killed during Obama's drone war, the women slaughtered in Syria and Iraq at the hands of Daesh (also known as ISIS), which exploded across the region under the previous president's watch.

    A B-1B Lancer strategic bomber takes off from Ellsworth Air Force Base, in support of Operation Odyssey Dawn in Libya, in this U.S. Air Force file handout photo dated March 27, 2011
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Air Force
    A B-1B Lancer strategic bomber takes off from Ellsworth Air Force Base, in support of Operation Odyssey Dawn in Libya, in this U.S. Air Force file handout photo dated March 27, 2011

    The hypocrisy is self-evident.

    On foreign policy, Trump railed against trade deals that in his view had benefited other countries at the expense of America, while also lambasting Washington's self-appointed role under his predecessors as the world's policeman.

    "For many decades… we've subsidized the armies of other countries while allowing for the very sad depletion of our military; we've defended other nation's borders while refusing to defend our own; and spent trillions of dollars overseas while America's infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay."

    At this point you could almost hear the gnashing of teeth at NATO headquarters in Brussels and in capitals across Eastern Europe and the Balkan states, where anti-Russian feeling has combined with the projection of Cold War nostrums to polarize relations between Moscow and Washington in recent years. 

    Donald Trump and his wife Melania take part in the inaugural parade in Washington. file photo
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Agaryshev
    A New America? How US Policy Could Change Under Donald Trump

    Staying with foreign policy, Trump continues to shift seamlessly between lucidity, incoherence, and recklessness. In shorthand, he is offering peace and partnership with Russia but hostility and rancour towards China and Iran.

    China in particular is being held up as a bete noire, which given Beijing's good and close relations with Moscow is certain to pose a challenge for all concerned in the months ahead.

    China's phenomenal economic growth relative to the US is not the product of currency manipulation, as Trump alleges, but rather the wholesale outsourcing of production by US and Western multinationals to China in order to exploit lower labor and production costs.

    It is important to recognize that China and the United States have long been engaged in a symbiotic if not harmonious relationship, involving Beijing as the largest holder of US foreign debt, and with the US the largest market for Chinese exports. The US trade deficit with China in 2015 was US$367 billion, which tells its own story when it comes to relative US economic decline. 

    US 100 dollar banknotes and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration in Beijing, China, January 21, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Jason Lee
    US-China Trade War: Why the Prospects Remain Low

    Without the dollar as the world's international reserve currency, the US economy would have tanked way before now. However with China eager to establish the yuan as a competing global currency, areas of tension between both countries going forward are clearly delineated.

    Despite this, Trump has entered the White House absent of any overarching project or design when it comes to reshaping the world in America's image, heralding in this respect a significant break with the status quo. It is reflective of the strategic defeats the US has suffered since 9/11 in Iraq and Afghanistan, the disaster of its actions vis-a-vis the conflict in Syria, and a crisis in Ukraine and Eastern Europe brought to us courtesy of the end of history fantasies of neocon hawks.

    Unlike the Washington establishment, Trump would appear to understand that US hegemony and unipolarity are no longer sustainable. He also knows that US economic decline relative to its rivals, in particular China, is approaching the point of critical mass.

    What he apparently fails to understand though is that US economic growth has long been predicated on unsustainable hyper-consumption, benefiting an ever more bloated Wall Street — the real enemy of American workers — to the detriment of the real economy. If the rhetoric is to be believed, he has arrived in Washington intent on making the enemies of American labor his enemies.

    It is why history may well record that on January 20th 2017, the 45th President of the United States of America declared war not on the country's enemies abroad but on its enemies at home — in other words on Washington itself.

    Yet in the process of doing so he has unleashed ugly anti-migrant and anti-minority sentiment in the land. It is why despite making references to uniting the country during his inauguration speech Donald Trump begins his time in office as possibly the most divisive American president since Abraham Lincoln.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Europe 'Needs to Put Its Own House in Order' Instead of Worrying About Trump
    The Coup Against Trump and Why Russia 'Must Be Destroyed'
    The Trump Effect: US Military Projects to 'Look Like a Business Plan'
    As Trump Takes Office Nationwide Protests Erupt
    Pro-Trump Supporters Believe Trump 'Honest' Man Who Can Boost US Economy
    Take Two: Americans Elected Obama to End Middle East Wars, Want Same From Trump
    Tags:
    US foreign policy, Americans, terror threat, neocons, inauguration, business, industrial growth, conflict, defense, protests, war, speech, immigration, Trump's inauguration, 2016 US Presidential election, NATO, White House, Donald Trump, Washington, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Syria-Astana
    Sidelined
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok