Legacy of Counterterrorism Policies Creates Suspect Communities - UK NGO

At a community conference held in East London on the evening of Friday 30th December, members and supporters of UK based NGO, CAGE gathered to discuss findings from a latest report conducted by the organization entitled “The Science of Pre-Crime” which criticizes government policies for relying on an evidence base that was not only unproven, but also unlawful.

According to the report findings, government research were said to have directly motivated the counter-terrorism policies implemented as part of the wider global war on terror campaign, a claim that is highly contentious and has provided powers that not only links general religious practice and faith as part of risk assessments in identifying radicalization, but also extends to any broader levels of non-violent political dissidence:

"The overall climate of fear that has been caused by government policies for identifying radicalization, we have found through our evidence-based research is very much unjustified in that it specifically targets entire communities. The global narrative as a result has become that there is a direct connection between Islam as a religion and Terrorism, and this has caused irresponsible damage." Research Director and author of the latest report by Cage NGO, Asim Qureshi told the conference.

In July 2015, the UK government introduced a statutory duty on all public sector workers to spot the signs of “radicalization” in order to stop their charges being “drawn into terrorism.” The government used a system of 22 factors that have been developed to train public sector employees in spotting any signs of vulnerability.

"The government says that they know how radicalization works, but where is the empirical evidence? We have had over 140 academics look at their highly 'secretive' findings and all have concluded that PREVENT's science of identifying a radicalization process is a scandal at minimum," Research Director, Qureshi also added.

Sultana Parvin is a teacher who works in a faith-based school based in London and she spoke at the conference about her experience of having seen the PREVENT training being delivered across the public sectors:

"Seeing exactly what is being delivered by these so-called 'pre-radicalization' experts I as well as other colleagues in the public sector have felt it necessary to challenge a process that is assuming a particular community is prone to being extreme because of faith and religion. It's like some kind of absurd, patronizing exercise of fumbling for a soggy biscuit in the dark," Ms. Parvin said.

© Sputnik/ Research Director Asim Qureshi from CAGE NGO delivering findings from his report and Director of NGO Dr. Adnan Siddiqui

Dr. Salmon Butt is a UK-based activist who shared his personal experience with the conference after being personally affected by the PREVENT legislation. After wrongfully being named in a government press release about hate preachers based in the UK, he has since taken legal action against the Home Office who claimed that he, and others who they deem as “extreme”under their definitions act to violate British values.

"My aim has been to force decisions Government makes in private when identifying their vague definition of 'extremists' — PREVENT's guidance on people deemed as extremists is unlawful and it is paradoxical that any levels of non-violent dissidence can lead to violent extremism of any kind. Today's extremists according to the government guidelines would have tarnished some of the most revered dissidents of yesteryear with the same definition," Dr. Butt told the conference.

As part of their wider work of advocacy, CAGE also delivers a number of community workshops where they advise those affected by counter terrorism policies in any way. Members of the organization also include many individuals who have been held in Guantanamo Bay for many years without charge or trial.

"It is proven that government counter-terrorism strategies such as PREVENT just do not work. It has failed to stop attacks and has instead marginalized young Muslims, making them all the more susceptible to radicalization," a member of the community in attendance at the conference told Sputnik.

© Photo: UK Cage Event Flyer

US Journalist Bilal Abdul Kareem who has been based in besieged territories of Aleppo, and who has been criticized by many for interviewing controversial activists in the region spoke to the conference via a live video link about his support for the advocacy work of CAGE and he called on all communities to support the humanitarian efforts required in Syria:

"My appeal is to both Muslims and non-muslim communities worldwide to show your support peacefully and in solidarity for humanity to be restored for the people of Syria who have lost so much. Go out and march, hold a protest or just boycott until your voices are heard, and please do whatever you can. This affects us all," he told the conference.

Our national tour has been a huge success! Thank you to everyone that turned out up and down the country #endPREVENT #CAGEnationaltour pic.twitter.com/uOLu18i6jB — CAGE (@UK_CAGE) December 31, 2016

​"Muslims have the chance to be the vanguards for everyone in society who will also be affected by the powers of the state. PREVENT and counter-terrorism legislation such as this affects everyone," Dr. Salmon Butt concluded at the conference.