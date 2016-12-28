Trump Needs Putin to Help Better Navigate, Shape Middle East Policies

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "Maybe Putin will be able to take [Trump] by the hand after January 20 and guide him along," Middle East analyst and political commentator Dan Lazare said on Tuesday. "If so, he'll deserve the Nobel Peace Prize far more than [outgoing US President Barack] Obama ever did."

However, Lazare expressed a concern as to whether that course of action could succeed.

"Trump is quite unmanageable, so I doubt it. "No one knows what Trump will do, least of all Trump," he stated.

Lazzare also claimed Trump is brimming over with opinions and attitude, but the question remains whether he can sort them out.

Trump has clear set views, both warm and hostile toward different world leaders, but has not quite thought through how those views if expressed in policies would interact with or conflict with each other, Lazare warned.

Trump "is viscerally pro-Israel and anti-Iran," he pointed out.

The US president-elect admires Putin, but thinks Syrian President Bashar Assad is "a bad guy," Lazare also noted.

Trump may be aware that "Russia, Iran and the Syrian government are all on the same side against ISIS [Daesh] and al-Qaeda," he stated, but no one really knows Trump’s level of understanding of the complexities in their relations.

Robert Naiman, policy director at Just Foreign Policy, agreed that Trump’s eventual Middle East policies were still shrouded in uncertainty.

"Who knows what Trump will really do?" he asked.

However, other countries in the United Nations would welcome the United States pulling out of the world body and many Americans who opposed the global interventions by their government and armed forces would welcome such a move too, Naiman predicted.

"All I can say is: the day the US pulls out of the UN is the day that everyone in the world opposed to the US Empire holds the biggest world street party of all time. Including Americans — we're going to have the biggest street party of all," he said.

Israel has claimed it has ironclad evidence that President Obama personally supported and was involved with the drafting of a resolution condemning Israel for settlement-building, which was approved by the UN Security Council on Friday.

The Israeli government has said it may present the evidence to Trump.

On Friday, Obama administration officials denied they knew what would be in the Egyptian-drafted resolution until it was made public earlier that day.