19:43 GMT +324 December 2016
    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump

    US Position on Israeli Settlements in Palestine to Change Under Trump

    © REUTERS/ Mark Kauzlarich
    Opinion
    The US policy regarding the Israeli settlements on the Palestinian territory is temporary and is likely to change under the administration of Donald Trump, experts told Sputnik.

    BEIRUT (Sputnik) — On Friday, the UN Security Council passed a resolution in a 14-0 vote condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank and stating that Israel should immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in what it terms is "occupied Palestinian territory," including in East Jerusalem. The United States was the only country to abstain.

    Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, left, walks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, with Special Middle East Peace Envoy, former Sen. George Mitchell, behind center, at his residence in Jerusalem, Israel Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2010
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon, Pool
    Moscow Voices Readiness to Host Israeli-Palestinian Leaders’ Talks

    "The latest US stance in the UN Security Council will not affect the future. The United States will have to go to great lengths to make amends with Israel," political scientist Rabia Hasan said.

    He also expressed an opinion that there would be no significant shifts in the Israel-Palestine peace process as the international community was engaged with other issues including Syria.

    Israeli national flag flying next to an Israeli building site of new housing units in the Jewish settlement of Shilo in the occupied Palestinian West Bank. (File)
    © AFP 2016/ AHMAD GHARABLI
    Israel Abandoned by US to Most Hostile Enemies - Israeli Construction Minister

    Another expert, Ali Faisal, said that the upcoming "right-wing" administration would work on the strengthening of Israel since it was also being governed by the right-wingers.

    "There are no doubts that new US administration will work on the strengthening of Israeli might and its defense especially considering the fact that it is an ultra-right administration just like the Israeli government," Faisal, who is a member of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) politburo, said.

    He added that one should not rely on the United States in the Palestine settlement but rather on friendly countries like Russia and China.

    On Friday, Trump said in a statement that Washington would change its policy toward Israel at the United Nations after he assumes presidency.

    Over 500,000 Israeli settlers live in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, which Israel captured during the 1967 war. The settlements are considered illegal by the United Nations.

