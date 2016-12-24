US Position on Israeli Settlements in Palestine to Change Under Trump

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — On Friday, the UN Security Council passed a resolution in a 14-0 vote condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank and stating that Israel should immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in what it terms is "occupied Palestinian territory," including in East Jerusalem. The United States was the only country to abstain.

"The latest US stance in the UN Security Council will not affect the future. The United States will have to go to great lengths to make amends with Israel," political scientist Rabia Hasan said.

He also expressed an opinion that there would be no significant shifts in the Israel-Palestine peace process as the international community was engaged with other issues including Syria.

Another expert, Ali Faisal, said that the upcoming "right-wing" administration would work on the strengthening of Israel since it was also being governed by the right-wingers.

"There are no doubts that new US administration will work on the strengthening of Israeli might and its defense especially considering the fact that it is an ultra-right administration just like the Israeli government," Faisal, who is a member of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) politburo, said.

He added that one should not rely on the United States in the Palestine settlement but rather on friendly countries like Russia and China.

On Friday, Trump said in a statement that Washington would change its policy toward Israel at the United Nations after he assumes presidency.

Over 500,000 Israeli settlers live in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, which Israel captured during the 1967 war. The settlements are considered illegal by the United Nations.

