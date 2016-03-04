Register
17:25 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    North Korean soldier

    Why New UN Sanctions Unlikely to Change Pyongyang's 'Provocative Behavior'

    © AFP 2018/ JUNG YEON-JE
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    5106

    The new sanctions introduced against North Korea by the recent United Nation (UN) resolution are unlikely to change country’s provocative behavior and deter the isolated state from carrying out further nuclear and military tests, experts told Sputnik.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, the UN Security Council unanimously passed a resolution in response to North Korea's fourth nuclear test and a long-range rocket launch in early February, in breach of the existing Security Council resolutions.

    The fresh UN list of sanctions includes an export ban on jet fuel to North Korea and restrictions on the import of minerals and mandated all UN member states to inspect any cargo bound for or originating from North Korea that passes through their territory.

    “Just like the last time, the sanctions will be paper sanctions for a large part,” chair of Korean Studies at Leiden University Remco Breuker told Sputnik, adding that sanctions would never lead to a revival of six-party talks on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula as some countries, namely China and Russia, hoped. “And even if the sanctions are felt in Pyongyang, the six-party talks are dead,” the expert asserted.

    A mock North Korean missile is pictured during a rally denouncing North Korea's nuclear test and its recent missile launches, at the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul
    © AFP 2018/ KIM JAE-HWAN
    North Korea Fires Short-Range Missiles Into East Sea
    The effectiveness of sanctions depends partially on whether China, North Korea’s main ally and Pyongyang’s biggest economic partner, will execute the sanctions. “I have a suspicion it won't,” Breuker warned.

    In the past, Beijing was reluctant to impose stricter sanctions on its neighbor. This time around, China and Russia requested that the UN resolution be slightly softened out of fear that overly stringent measures would threaten the stability of the Korean Peninsula.

    On the other hand, China is thought to be becoming more and more irritated with its neighbor's behavior. As senior defense analyst at the RAND Corporation Bennett Bruce noted, in the last three years, China has held six summit meetings with South Korea while no such meeting has been held with North Korea, despite Kim Jong Un’s apparent attempt last fall to organize a summit meeting with China. This, the expert noted, suggests that “in China's view, North Korea is an insignificant state and that Kim Jong Un is a weak leader”.

    According to experts, all nuclear tests, missile launches and other provocative acts are primarily carried out for the domestic public, to prove that Kim Jong Un is still a powerful leader.

    “It [North Korea] needs a situation that is always filled with tension: not so much it will bring war, but also not so little change and reform can actually occur. So, provocations are in fact, nothing else but instruments to calibrate the level of tension and maintain it at the desired level,” Breuker said.

    Just hours after the announcement of new UN sanctions on Thursday, Pyongyang fired several projectiles into the sea up to 150 kilometers off its coast.  On Friday, North's official KCNA news agency circulated Kim’s order to the military to be ready to use its nuclear weapons at any time in the face of growing threats from its enemies.

    “After the United Nations passed the most recent UN Security Council Resolution, Kim acted like a petulant child that has just been disciplined by his parents for his wrong-doings,” Bruce commented on Kim's reaction.

    Both experts believe that in the short-term, nothing would deter North Koreans from further nuclear development. Moreover, new provocations may be expected prior to the convention of the Workers Party, the first convention in 36 years, scheduled for early May.

    “In particular, since the fourth nuclear test in January was unsuccessful, he [Kim Jong Un] may attempt another nuclear test if he really does have [an] available nuclear weapon which has a chance of functioning properly (producing a much larger explosion)," Bennett suggested.

    North Korea has previously warned that the imposition of sanctions would not result in the country's collapse or prevent it from launching more rockets.

    Related:

    Seoul Pledges to Free North Koreans From 'Tyranny' After Missiles Fired
    Kirby: US Unable to Confirm North Korea Launched Missile Shots
    US Should Give Non-Aggression Pact to North Korea - Ex-CIA Officer
    UN Security Council Lowers the Boom on North Korea
    North Korea to Boycott UN Human Rights Council Session
    Russian, Chinese Diplomats Discuss Draft UNSC Resolution on North Korea
    US Student Arrested in North Korea Confesses to Stealing Political Slogan
    Russia, US Coordinate Approaches to UNSC Resolution on North Korea
    Lavrov, Kerry Discuss Preparation of UNSC Resolution Against North Korea
    US to Consider Diplomatic Efforts With North Korea Before Deploying THAAD
    North Korea Replaces Russia as 'Greatest Enemy' According to US Citizens
    Tags:
    Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), nuclear tests, nuclear program, sanctions, United Nations
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok