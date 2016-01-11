Register
16:20 GMT +3
12 March 2018
    Bad Cop, Better Cop: Russia Might Make a Better World Gendarme Than US

    Opinion
    Russia would make a much better ‘world gendarme’ than the US, according to Austrian media.

    Facing the Facts: 'US Must Approve Putin's Strategy in Syria'
    During the course of human history Russia often acted as a force of righteousness, according to Austrian author Thomas Roth. And as today many people across the globe turn to Russia for assistance, it's possible that level-headed Moscow would make a better ‘world’ gendarme than egotistical Washington, he adds.

    According to the author, Russia’s involvement is critical to resolving many tense situations around the world, like, for example, the current crisis of relations between Iran and the Saudi Arabia – a crisis that Washington is in fact attempting to exacerbate.

    While many news outlets now discuss the recent attacks against women in Germany perpetrated by migrants, few are willing to point out the reason behind the recent influx of refugees in Europe, Roth remarks. Meanwhile, Russia holds the key to resolving this issue as it is the only country that is serious about defeating the ‘source of evil’ that caused the problem in the first place, he adds.

    Better Late Than Never: 'The West Came to Perceive Russia as a Force to Be Reckoned With'
    The people of Mali, dissatisfied with France’s attempts to restore order in the war-torn country, are now attempting to gather 8 million signatures for a petition to request Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to help them, Roth writes in Contra Magazin.

    It is quite possible that following the example of Syria, Iraq, Libya and Mali, other nations and cities may also turn to Russia for help after becoming dissatisfied with the current world order, he writes. As famous Serbian film director Emir Kusturica recently said, if President Putin was leading Russia when the breakup of Yugoslavia began he might’ve actually saved the Balkan nation.

    Russia is actively involved in determining the fates of many countries, a fact that other superpowers should keep in mind when they boast about isolating Moscow, the author concludes.

    Related:

    Mali Government Extends State of Emergency Until March 31 - Reports
    Russia-US-UN Talks on Syria to Be Held January 13 in Geneva
    Refugee Influx Repercussions: Europe’s Schengen System is on Its Deathbed
