16:22 GMT +312 March 2018
    U.N. Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, left, meets with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016

    Saudi Provocation Unable to Break Tehran's Self Control

    © AP Photo/ Vahid Salemi
    Opinion
    595

    Despite Saudi Arabia's paranoid rhetoric toward Iran and the cutting of diplomatic ties, Iran does not plan any retaliatory measures.

    Saudi Arabia's offensive against Iran will likely be limited, as Saudi Arabia runs out of ways to increase the pressure, Iranian political analyst and journalist Kamran Karami told Sputnik Persian.

    "It is possible that if Riyadh showed more flexibility and pliancy, we would not have to now trade barbs," Karami told Sputnik Persian.

    Smoke rises from Saudi Arabia's embassy during a demonstration in Tehran January 2, 2016
    © REUTERS/ TIMA/Mehdi Ghasemi
    Time for Intervention? Saudi Arabia and Iran Need Mediator to Fix Relations
    Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations with Iran after executing a prominent Shiite cleric, which triggered violent protests at Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran. According to Karami, the Saudi decision is being done at a time when Iran has consistently sought to ease tensions, while Saudi Arabia sought to escalate them.

    "There is an impression that in recent years, Saudi Arabia has purposefully sought a reason to break relations with Iran, accusing it, among other things, of starting wars in the region," Karami told Sputnik Persian.

    Although Iran has said that Saudi Arabia will face retribution, it has confined the statements to religious rhetoric, saying that such retribution would be "divine," rather than earthly.

    Undiplomatic Triumph

    Karami, said that Iran has exercised self-restraint by condemning attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions and arresting the perpetrators.

    "The calmer anti-Saudi protests in Iran are, the more civil they become, the fewer reasons Riyadh would have to continue a nonconstructive foreign policy toward Tehran," Karami told Sputnik Persian.

    Iranian men take a selfie with a poster of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, a prominent opposition Saudi Shiite cleric, who was executed last week by Saudi Arabia.
    © AP Photo/ Vahid Salemi
    Did the Saudis Get Duped Into Executing Shiite Cleric Nimr, or Do They Want an Intifada?
    Iran has a history of attacks against embassies, going back to at least 1829, when a Russian embassy in Tehran was massacred by Islamic radicals. That time, the Persian Shah apologized by sending the Russian Tsar crown jewels, including the massive Shah diamond.

    In modern-day Iran, attacks on embassies by groups vying for power as a show of loyalty, with little control from the government, according to Carnegie Moscow Center consultant Nikolai Kozhanov.

    Karami added that while Saudi Arabia has been able to pressure Bahrain to cut ties with Iran, alongside very poor countries, such as Sudan and Somalia. At the same time, Persian Gulf players were more pragmatic.

    "The Emiratis did not break diplomatic relations. They were cunning, downgrading them, which will not affect trade," Karami told Sputnik Persian.

    Karami added that resolving the crisis would be crucial for the resolution of conflicts in the region. In the short term, it would be important for Iran to find mediators for negotiations between the two countries.

    Tags:
    embassy, negotiations, conflict, Iran, Saudi Arabia
