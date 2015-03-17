Register
17:10 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Russian President Vladimir Putin

    US Tries to Create Economic Crisis in Russia to Change Foreign Policy

    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Western Sanctions Against Russia (737)
    0 85

    According to Vice-President of the Washington-based Eurasia Center Rasmussen, US authorities are trying to create economic problems in Russia in an attempt to change President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States is trying to create economic problems in Russia in an attempt to change President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy, Vice-President of the Washington-based Eurasia Center said.

    President Vladimir Putin holds Russian-Cypriot talks
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Attempts to Put Pressure on Putin to Change His Stance Futile - Kremlin
    "Strategically, the US has no strategic interest in Ukraine unless it wanted to counter Russia… Ukraine looks as a key element in countering the growing influence of Russia," Earl Rasmussen told RIA Novosti.

    Rasmussen said that US authorities were trying to create economic problems in Russia in an attempt to change President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy. He stated, however, that Washington's actions looked unprofessional and had nothing to do with democracy. In Rasmussen's opinion, difficult situations only unite the Russian people and strengthen the country's leadership's positions.

    "Given a crisis situation like this, typically they have gone through a lot more challenging time periods they have come together and they support the leadership… more so, and I think if you look at the popularity rating for Mr. Putin that demonstrates that. And I think as a result the sanctions are actually being counterproductive to what their supposed objectives were," Rasmussen said.

    European Council President Donald Tusk
    © AP Photo/ Mindaugas Kulbis
    EU Unanimity on Anti-Russian Sanctions ‘Impossible’ - EU Council President
    As for the sanctions implemented by the United States and their allies against Russia over its alleged role in the Ukrainian internal crisis, Rasmussen said that he considered the restrictive measures counterproductive and that they backfired not only on Europe but on Ukraine first of all.

    "Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Bulgaria, Austria will all be impacted by that… Greece…They have huge impact of Europe… and obviously Ukraine is the one that is suffering the most," Rasmussen told RIA Novosti.

    Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the Ukrainian internal conflict, denying Washington's unjustified claims. Russia has insisted on political dialogue between the Ukrainian warring sides and brokered a ceasefire deal on February 12 together with Germany and France.

    Topic:
    Western Sanctions Against Russia (737)

    Related:

    Amusing Incidents And Not so Amusing Consequences of Anti-Russian Sanctions
    Russian Arms Trader Exceeds 2014 Sale Forecasts by $22Mln Despite Sanctions
    Sanctions to Remain Until Crimea Returned to Ukraine - State Dep't
    Slovakia Opposes Immediate Extension of Anti-Russian Sanctions
    Tags:
    anti-Russian sanctions, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok