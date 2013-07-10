Register
16:39 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Opinion

    US Ballet Students Learn to Dance Bolshoi-Style

    Opinion
    Get short URL
    155

    Dozens of budding ballerinas from across the United States are taking part in a rare opportunity this summer: To study their craft under the watchful eye of veteran instructors from Moscow’s Bolshoi Ballet Academy.

    NEW YORK, July 10 (By Maria Young for RIA Novosti) – To the untrained eye, ballet is a dance of the feet, the toes to be precise. But to veteran Bolshoi Academy instructor Irina Syrova, it is a dance of the spirit that transcends perfection and skill.

    Bolshoi ballet is “a ‘flight of the soul,’ it’s not just technique,” Syrova said before a recent class, speaking through an interpreter and offering apologies for borrowing an oft-used quote from Russian poet Alexander Pushkin.

    Along with the necessary skills, it is this elusive distinction that Syrova and nearly a dozen other instructors from the world-renowned Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Moscow are working to impart this summer to a lucky handful of budding ballerinas from across the United States.

    “It’s a high professional level, knowledge of classical ballet and good looks, but apart from that the person shouldn’t be empty. She has to have an inner world that she wants to share with others, an individuality… something that they can give to the audience,” Syrova told RIA Novosti.

    “Da! Da!” she called approvingly to a studio full of nervous students practicing a new routine with seeming ease, their toes stepping gracefully in sync, arms carefully arced just so.

    Clapping her hands to the beat of the live piano music coming from a corner of the room, Syrova added in halting English, “With smiles, please.”

    © RIA Novosti. Maria Young
    Bolshoi Ballet instruction includes work on upper body and facial expressions.

    “Russian ballet is definitely very prestigious because they work so much on presentation and the upper body, and they incorporate the face so much in dancing, which a lot of American students and teachers do not,” said 17-year-old Riana Erickson, a rising New York high school senior who has studied ballet for nine years.

    “Russian technique is so expressive in the upper body, which is really different from other techniques but it’s so important because it’s a performing art,” she added.

    Students were chosen through a series of highly competitive auditions to study under Bolshoi veterans at the Bolshoi Ballet Academy Summer Intensives (BBASI) in New York and Connecticut. 

    The program started with just 10 students and two instructors in 2007, a joint effort between the nonprofit Russian American Foundation (RAF) in New York and the Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Moscow. 

    “At first there were lots of misconceptions, because in Russia the students are taken from the age of nine and their whole life becomes nothing but ballet, so I think there was the fear the instructors might not take American dancers as seriously, and families were very hesitant to allow their children to train with instructors from Russia,” said RAF vice president and co-founder Rina Kirshner.

    “I was scared to death walking into my first class because I was so worried that my teacher would yell at me and she would, like, hit me a little bit to get my legs to move faster. But it wasn’t like that at all, they’re really driven for you,” said Erickson. 

    © RIA Novosti. Maria Young
    Riana Erickson has studied ballet for eight years.

    “They don’t yell but they want to get it right so they make you do it over and over again,” she added, smiling. 

    Today there are 11 instructors and well over a hundred students chosen from more than a thousand hopefuls who auditioned in 16 states and sent in videos from other states and even other countries.

    Many of them have dreams of careers on stage and on point, careers like that of Texas native Joy Womack, a BBASI trainee for several years who was the first American to graduate from the Bolshoi Ballet Academy and last year became the first American woman to sign a contract with the Bolshoi Ballet.

    “We believe we’ve broken the stereotypes of American dancers not being able to prove themselves,” said Kirshner.

    In addition to the BBASI program in New York and Connecticut, 15 lucky students – including Erickson and classmate Natalie Hills – have also been offered a chance to go to Moscow for part of the summer to study ballet at the Bolshoi, as well as Russian culture and language immersion through a US-funded National Security for Language Initiative for Youth (NSLI-Y) program. 

    At summer’s end, 10 of the students will be invited to enroll in the Bolshoi Academy for the academic year.

    “I’m interested in Russia, although I don’t know much about it, mostly related to the Cold War, which I know is such a biased view here in the United States,” said Hills, 17, who has studied ballet since she was three.

    “I’m definitely nervous to go into another country that I don’t know much about, but I’m really interested in other cultures from their perspectives,” she added.

    The BBASI program has tremendous value for both countries, and even for students who don’t envision a prestigious dancing career on the revered Bolshoi stage, said Syrova. 

    “To get into such a theater - it's a dream, and very often an impossible one, not only for American and foreign students, but for Russian students as well,” she said. “The program is important because when young people establish contact that gives us the prospect of a good future.”

    Tags:
    ballet, Russian American Foundation (RAF), Bolshoi Ballet Academy Summer Intensives (BBASI), Bolshoi Theater, Joy Womack, Rina Kirshner, Riana Erickson, Irina Syrova, Alexander Pushkin, New York
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok