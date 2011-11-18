Register
16:18 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Opinion

    Russia's gays under attack as MPs back fines for 'gay promotion'

    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Russia’s gay rights activists have come under intense fire after the city legislature in St. Petersburg approved a bill to impose fines for the "promotion" of homosexuality.

    Russia’s gay rights activists have come under intense fire after the city legislature in St. Petersburg approved a bill to impose fines for the "promotion" of homosexuality.

    Lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to pass the bill in its first reading on Wednesday, following a similar ban in the southern Astrakhan and central Ryazan regions.

    Under the new provisions, conceived by the ruling United Russia party, “public activities promoting sodomy, lesbianism, bisexuality and transgender identity” among minors are punishable by a fine of up to 3,000 rubles ($97.50).

    An organization could fork out anything between 10,000 to 50,000 rubles.

    While the definition of “public activities” is unclear, the same fines are also envisaged for promoting child sex abuse.

    The bill still needs to be passed in two more readings to become law. This is seen as a formality, however, because the city council is dominated by United Russia.

    Gay rights activists condemned the bill, which means a long-awaited permit to hold a Gay Pride parade in Russia may never come around.

    Yelena Babich, a deputy with the ultra-nationalist Liberal Democratic Party of Russia in the St. Petersburg council, said gay propaganda “puts the Russian people under threat of extinction” and that gay men and women were “sick.”

    “The rising popularity of sexual deviations negatively affects our children,” United Russia MP Vitaly Milonov, who drafted the bill, told journalists on Wednesday.

    Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of Russia’s upper house of parliament who stepped down recently as governor of St. Petersburg after a string of corruption scandals, said the measure was “correct” and hinted at the possibility of introducing the ban across the rest of Russia.

    Igor Kochetkov, the head of the LGBT group Coming Out, said the bill was part of a “concerted political campaign” designed to win the support for United Russia in advance of next month’s parliamentary election.

    In St. Petersburg, as well as Moscow - Russia’s two most powerful constituencies - United Russia’s popularity has been falling rapidly.

    This ban and the continuing crackdown on Tajiks over Tajikistan’s jailing of a Russian pilot “increasingly look like a political and legal slide towards fascism,” he told RIA Novosti.

    “They need to get as many votes as they can, so they are appealing to the least educated, downtrodden section of people who have a lot of phobias, including homophobia,” he said.

    Homosexuality was illegal in the Soviet Union and was only decriminalized by President Boris Yeltsin in 1993. Almost twenty years on, anti-gay sentiment is still widespread and social attitudes are often very hostile.

    “Such flirting with the most aggressive group of the electorate is fraught with very negative consequences for the party itself,” Kochetkov said. “Tomorrow these people can go and support the real fascists.”

     

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok