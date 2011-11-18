Register
    Russian Press at a Glance, Friday, November 18, 2011

    A brief look at what is in the Russian papers today

     

    POLITICS

     

    Kyrgyz Prime Minister Almazbek Atambayev, whose election in October was backed by Russia, has kept his first promise to the Kremlin – a joint venture controlled by Russia’s Gazprom gained the right to supply fuel to the airbase in Bishkek airport. Deliveries started on Thursday. (Kommersant)

     

    Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus are expected to declare on Friday the transition to a new stage of integration - common economic space based on the norms and principles of the World Trade Organization. (Vedomosti, Rossiiskaya Gazeta)

     

    ECONOMY & BUSINESS

     

    The Russian government may introduce new taxes to compensate for the burden of pensions and defense expenditures in the federal budget. (Vedomosti)

     

    Russia’s energy giant Gazprom has doubled exports of natural gas to Europe in the past two years to 4.7 billion cubic meters. (Vedomosti)

     

    Rosneft state-run oil company will receive additional licenses on the development of the continental shelf in the Sea of Okhotsk with estimated reserves of 2 billion tons of oil. (Kommersant)

     

    DEFENSE

     

    Russian Defense Minister Anatoly Serdyukov, one of the key authors of the current military reform, may soon lose his post due to his decisive attempts to fight overpricing in state defense order. (Moscow News)

     

    Gen. Nikolai Makarov, the chief of staff of the Russian Armed Forces, warned on Thursday that the danger of local armed conflicts along Russia's borders has grown following the Soviet Union's breakup, and these conflicts could develop into a large-scale war with the use of nuclear weapons. (Kommersant)

     

    WORLD

     

    Georgian authorities have prohibited Sky Georgia airline from using its Il-76 transport planes to deliver NATO cargo to Afghanistan citing “poor technical conditions” of the Russian-made aircraft. (Moscow News)

     

    Recent opposition protests in Kuwait involving the seizure of the parliament’s building, fuel fears that the world’s fourth oil exporter could be the next on the list of “Arab Spring” countries. (Kommersant, Izvestia)

     

     

    SOCIETY

     

    More than two-thirds of Muscovites are complaining about poor quality of food sold at grocery stores in the capital. Moscow’s chief sanitary doctor Nikolay Filatov claims the quality of food deteriorates significantly on the way from producers to stores. (Moscow News)

     

    According to a public opinion poll, the majority of Muscovites believe that the living conditions in the Russian capital have not changed or even deteriorated since Sergei Sobyanin took over the job as Moscow mayor. (Kommersant)

     

    Russian police have registered over 28 million traffic violations in the first six month of 2011. More than 22,000 people died in car crashes on Russian roads during this period. (Rossiiskaya Gazeta)

     

    CRIME

     

    Former top manager of Russia’s AvtoVAZ carmaker Yuri Amelin, who is accused by Russian authorities of scheming to force a premeditated bankruptcy of IzhAvto carmaker and the theft of 6.7 billion rubles ($230 million) in assets from the factory, could be soon extradited from the United Arab Emirates to Russia. (Kommersant)

     

    For more details on all the news in Russia today, visit our website at www.en.rian.ru

     

