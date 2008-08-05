The Seeing Staff

MOSCOW. (Anatoly Korolyov for RIA Novosti) - As we bid farewell to Alexander Solzhenitsyn, the life of the great man passes before us in all its completeness and grandeur.

He began his life as a model Soviet citizen. He graduated from secondary school in Rostov with honors. He finished Rostov University, also with honors. When the Second World War broke out he wanted to go to the front as a volunteer immediately, but it was not until October that he received a summons from the draft center.

Those were grim days for the Soviet Army, when it was suffering defeats. However, Providence had already thrown its mantle of protection over the man who was destined to destroy the Red Empire.

Initially the young soldier served in a horse-drawn transport battalion, but, after brilliantly finishing the artillery courses for commanders, he became an officer cadet at the Leningrad Artillery School. The war was raging on and he was still studying. It was a condition that a Soviet YCL member could not endure. "Let me go to the front," he writes in an application to the school's principal in September 1942.

But fate ordained otherwise; and instead of being sent to the front the young lieutenant was first sent to the rear, then to the reserve, and it was only in February 1943 that the ardently patriotic Russian youth had his dream fulfilled. He was sent to the front as an agitator among the regimental commanders.

In combat, artillery lieutenant Solzhenitsyn's conduct was exemplary. He received his first decoration that summer, and what a decoration - the Order of the Patriotic War. A year later he was decorated with the Order of the Red Star, and in February 1945 he was recommended for the Order of the Red Banner. But then, suddenly, he was arrested and confined to a cell. The army counterintelligence organization Smersh sent the valorous captain from Eastern Prussia to the central KGB prison at Lubyanka in Moscow.

What was it in his fine record of service to his country that got him caught in the cogs of Stalin's terror machine? Military censors had found it in Solzhenitsyn's correspondence with his former classmate, Vitkevich. The two friends had decided - wait for it - to transform and improve the Communist Party, to renew its rusty propaganda mechanism, cleanse the practice of Marxism of dogmatism, transform the life of the people and dump the bewhiskered Father of the Nations in the dustbin of history. In short, the idealist was arrested on account of his heady Soviet-inspired dreams.

The labor camp marked the start of Alexander Solzhenitsyn's journey to freedom from the blinkers, inhibitions and lies that entangled the fate of the new Russia like the barbed wire fences of the GULAG. It was an arduous journey of spiritual emancipation, but Providence looked at Solzhenitsyn's fate with the sharpness of a sniper looking through a gun sight. In fact the spiritual quests and evolution of one man was to be a precursor of the liberation of a whole country.

This is not an exaggeration. Solzhenitsyn was better equipped than anyone to carry the heavy burden of a trailblazer. Even before the war he was thinking about writing the Great Truth that would open the eyes of his blind countrymen to the true state of affairs. The budding writer chose as his model Leo Tolstoy's "War and Peace," along with Tolstoy's spiritual example of a wrathful prophet, martyr, and debunker of lies and untruth. Emulating Tolstoy's life, Solzhenitsyn, with the naivety of a new convert put down on one of his school notebooks the proud words: "The full collection of works by Alexander Solzhenitsyn" (today it runs to 30 volumes).

Having planned his whole life from youth until his death, the beginning writer chose a Tolstoyan theme that would keep him busy all his life: to write a full and honest history of the 1917 evolution starting from the beginning of the First World War.

The future underground revolutionary gave his projected epic the code name "R-17."

At the front, he began writing his "Military Notes."

In short, Solzhenitsyn from the outset determined his mission, aiming for the pinnacles of moral integrity and systematically spreading the load of his epoch-making endeavor over his whole life. He harnessed and pursued his mission with the thoroughness of a peasant who, on a harsh wintry day, sets out on a long journey through endless frozen forest without any hope of returning home.

That attitude accounts for the fact that all his life he drove himself and those closest to him. An austere life. Incredible capacity for hard work and horse-like endurance. Solzhenitsyn preserved his stubborn unyielding strength to the last. Only a few days before his death the 89-year-old man was working away with the diligence of an evangelist writing his endless revelations.

After serving eight years in the GULAG Solzhenitsyn found himself in internal exile in the god-forsaken village of Kok-Terek, in the Dzhambul District of Kazakhstan. He was taken there under escort. The exile's papers said that he was "exiled for life." But Providence was kind to him: three days after he arrived at the place of exile, on March 5, 1953, Solzhenitsyn heard from a radio fixed to a lamppost in a small square that Stalin was dead. That was his first day without an escort since his arrest on February 9, 1945. He couldn't believe that he could freely go into a teahouse and have a cup of tea.

Eternity had collapsed. But the fight for Solzhenitsyn's life was not over. It seemed that the forces of good and evil had turned that unique human life into a battlefield. Solzhenitsyn was diagnosed with cancer, with metastases all over his body. The doctors in the Dzhambul city hospital told him that he had three weeks to live. To die on the threshold of freedom! In despair, he went to the cancer center in Tashkent, where he slept on the floor while receiving X-ray treatment. At the same time he drank an infusion of the poisonous Issyk-Kul root (he would later take that root along with him to the U.S.) and put droplets of the poison in his wine glass. Amazingly the cancer started to recede. That miracle sent a secret signal to Solzhenitsyn: you have been saved not for your own sake but for that of others.

Soviet society at large was by that time ready to hear the truth; in fact it secretly knew that the Revolution had failed, that a utopia had ended in a disaster. But it is one thing to know it and it is quite another thing to say it aloud for the entire world to hear: we live amid universal lies. So let us not live by lies.

Thus a last grain of salt falls into a saline solution, the last tear falls into the cup of endurance, and the solution suddenly, in one fateful moment, turns into a crystal. For Russia, that shining crystal of truth was Alexander Solzhenitsyn, who responded to the salvos of the cruiser Aurora that heralded the October 1917 Revolution with a series of cannon-like books: the Red Archipelago of Lies turned its belly up and sank to the bottom of history.

As we bid farewell to the great man we do not bid farewell to his cause. The prophet remains with us, like a seeing staff of the new Russia. Like memory, about which Solzhenitsyn once wrote: "I wanted to be the memory. The memory of the people on whom a great misfortune befell."

Anatoly Korolyov is a writer and member of the Russian Pen-Center.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's and do not necessarily represent those of RIA Novosti.