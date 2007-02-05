What the Russian papers say

Register
15:18 GMT +312 March 2018
    MOSCOW, February 5 (RIA Novosti) United Russia hunting for nationalist votes / KGB and liberals fight for power in Russia - expert / Alrosa to merge with Norilsk Nickel? / First public-private nuclear partnership goes sour / Toyota ready to deliver auto parts to Russia by air

    (RIA Novosti does not accept responsibility for articles in the press)

    Vedomosti

    United Russia hunting for nationalist votes

    Pro-Kremlin party United Russia has started Russian Project, a series of public debates aimed at attracting the nationalist vote at this year's parliamentary elections. Experts said the party of power wants to disrupt the opposition's monopoly on nationalist rhetoric, the public demand for which is growing.

    "The words 'Russian' and 'nationalism' are being discredited by such organizations as the Movement Against Illegal Immigration [a Russian rightwing anti-immigrant organization]. We want to restore their true meanings," said Ivan Demidov, a former TV anchor and head of the Russian Project, who has been in the leadership of the Young Guard division of the 'party of power' since last year.

    "We should formulate clear theses on the ethnic issue for use during the election campaign," said a source in the secretariat of United Russia.

    Political analyst Alexei Chadayev, a member of the Public Chamber, said during the discussion of the issue that Russia needs "professionals" who would make no connection between nationalism and extremism, or nationalism and xenophobia.

    Andrei Isayev, a member of United Russia, said the party should be described as "a party of Russians."

    The pro-Kremlin party is trying to introduce the notion of "civilized nationalism" in the hope of increasing its electoral appeal, said Vitaly Ivanov, deputy director general of the Center for Current Politics in Russia.

    Leonty Byzov, head of socio-political studies at the VTsIOM pollster, said soft nationalists, who limit themselves to an everyday dislike of migrants, make up 40-45% of Russians, while hard nationalists, who support the "Russia for Russians" slogan and are prepared to publicly defend their view, constitute about 10%. Byzov said nationalist rhetoric might earn United Russia 5-7% of additional votes.

    "It would be naive to think that the nationalist discourse can be legalized or controlled," said political consultant Gleb Kuznetsov. He does not believe that United Russia would gain more votes by claiming to be a "party of Russians." In his opinion, this will only "mobilize the electorate of genuine nationalists."

    Nezavisimaya Gazeta

    KGB and liberals fight for power in Russia - expert

    Why do potential presidential candidates - First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Defense Minister Sergei Ivanov - choose to seek support from their agencies or public structures instead of founding and leading a political party, as is usual in Western Europe and the United States?

    Sergei Markov, a member of the Public Chamber: "Russia has strange parties. United Russia and Fair Russia are not parties in the proper sense, but mechanisms for voting for Vladimir Putin at presidential elections. Apparently, they will preserve this role. The real fight for power is among parties of KGB and liberals, but they are not registered. Other real parties shaping around presidential candidates do not have this possibility either, and have to remain quasi-official coalitions. Under such circumstances, some civil society structures can be a powerful tool of political struggle."

    Ivan Melnikov, MP, first deputy chairman of the Communist Party: "The [potential] successors have not been given the go-ahead. As Dmitry Medvedev, for example, cannot be certain that he will be the successor, he is using his blank cheque for publicity to seize the initiative. The Industrialists' Union and the Association of Russian Lawyers, which have proclaimed their support, are serious organizations. There are many prominent representatives of the political and economic elites. This is an ideal candidate for Putin: he will say the right things, but will not have the charisma."

    Leonid Gozman, chairman of the SPS creative council: "The president does not represent a party, and this is how the Russian political system is different from the American one, for example. Perhaps some day, the Russian leader will represent a large political force, but now this is not the case."

    Gazeta, Vremya Novostei

    Alrosa to merge with Norilsk Nickel?

    After the news came on Friday that the president of diamond producer Alrosa, Alexander Nichiporuk, was resigning and would be succeeded by Sergei Vybornov of Norilsk Nickel, the business community began discussing a merger of the two industrial giants.

    Reports that the diamond monopoly could purchase a large or controlling stake in Norilsk Nickel first emerged about a year ago. Potential parties to the transaction denied the very fact of talks at the time. Now, staff reshuffling in Alrosa comes at a time when Norilsk Nickel's co-owners, Mikhail Prokhorov and Vladimir Potanin, are dividing their business, making the predicted merger much more real, investment analysts say.

    "The decision to transfer Norilsk Nickel to Alrosa was made at the top and coordinated long ago," a source who asked to remain anonymous told Gazeta.

    Vyacheslav Zhabin of BrokerCreditService sees these developments as the government's policy toward establishing control over non-ferrous and strategically important metals, he said. The first was titanium producer VSMPO Avisma, Norilsk Nickel may be next, he said. "How can it give up control over half of the world's palladium market?"

    Analysts disagree only on the timeframe. Stanislav Belkovsky, director of the National Strategy Institute, said the transaction could be completed "within the next six months."

    Zhabin, however, said, "No one will make this acquisition before the 2008 election. Norilsk Nickel's capitalization is $30 billion; if it is now paid to Potanin, the authorities risk being accused of favoring another oligarch."

    Mark Urnov, chairman of the board of the Center for Political Technologies and president of the Ekspertiza foundation, said the takeover process would intensify as the 2008 election approaches, or Norilsk Nickel could be used as the basis to set up an industry champion. All this reflects global economic restructuring and property redistribution, he said.

    Kommersant

    First public-private nuclear partnership goes sour

    Russian aluminum group Sual Holding and Kompleksnye Energeticheskie Sistemy (Integrated Power Supply System), or KES, have found plans suggested by power companies to build a second stage of the Kola nuclear power plant unprofitable. However, Rosenergoatom (Russia's state-run nuclear power generating monopoly) expects to take up the subject again after Sual merges with Russian Aluminum (Rusal).

    "With experts from Sual and KES we made a compatibility study for a new aluminum smelter and new nuclear reactors and found that power prices are not economically acceptable for the smelter," said Rosenergoatom CEO Sergei Obozov.

    Sual signed a cooperation memorandum with the Federal Agency for Nuclear Power as the first step in the construction of Kola NPP-2 in the summer of 2006. Sual was expected to finance the building of the plant, which was to remain in Rosenergoatom's ownership, and in return to receive a 25-year contract for supplies of electricity whose price would be calculated for the entire length of the contract by an agreed formula.

    "The Kola NPP-2 project made it possible to build a 550,000-ton aluminum smelter. But regardless of whether the new NPP is built, the unused capacity of the existing Kola plant will be put into operation, and the smelter's capacity will be 270,000 tons a year, as previously planned," said Murmansk Governor Yury Yevdokimov.

    Rosenergoatom thinks the project, rejected by Sual as unprofitable, may look attractive to the United Company Russian Aluminum (Rusal, Sual and Swiss-based Glencore).

    Rusal is not revealing its NPP building plans yet. Spokeswoman Vera Kurochkina only said that Rusal and the Federal Agency for Nuclear Power have set up a joint task group to calculate possible investment projects by fall on the construction of a plant.

    Earlier, Rosenergoatom and Rusal discussed the likely construction of several NPPs in the Far East, where Russian Aluminum planned production facilities orientated toward the Chinese market.

    Biznes

    Toyota ready to deliver auto parts to Russia by air

    The AirBridge Cargo airline is negotiating the delivery of components for Toyota Russia, due to be launched in St. Petersburg later this year. If there are problems with traditional transport routes by rail or sea, the deliveries will be made by air. Analysts think Toyota is trying to secure itself against underdeliveries of auto components.

    A contract with the Russian airline will enable Toyota to protect itself from potential logistical problems. During its first year of local operations Ford Russia, which transports its auto components from Western Europe by sea, encountered problems in the St. Petersburg sea port, according to a market player close to the situation.

    An independent market expert said that although Toyota would have to pay 30-40 times as much for air transportation as for rail deliveries, the expenses would not be reflected in the cost of cars.

    "Our products will not be more expensive, as expenditure on urgent transportation is included in the logistics component of a car's price," said Roman Gulyayev, editor-in-chief for projects at AutoDealer.ru. The expert said that if the company had to resort to the airline's services more often than expected, the expenditure will be covered from "extra charges," rather than from higher product prices.

    Nissan Russia, which is being built near St. Petersburg, is due to begin commercial assembly of cars in 2009. Tatyana Natarova, a spokeswoman for Nissan Russia, said her company was considering all delivery scenarios, but refused to comment pending a final decision.

    AirBridge Cargo also said it was too early to speak about potential cooperation with Nissan. However, analysts say that as a rule Nissan and Toyota orient themselves to each other in their business, and that the two companies are likely to use similar delivery schemes.

