Businessman Lugovoi, witness in Litvinenko case, skiing in Europe

LONDON. (RIA Novosti correspondent Alexander Smotrov) - Russian businessman Andrei Lugovoi, witness in the Litvinenko murder case, is now vacationing in Europe.

When reached by RIA Novosti over the phone, Lugovoi declined to comment on the Litvinenko case, citing his recent interviews to the Western media.

"Please don't misunderstand me, I don't want to think about anything else now that I'm on vacation and skiing in the mountains," Lugovoi said, declining to give details of his whereabouts.

He only said he was in Europe, and his vacation would last for another week.

Last Wednesday, Scotland Yard handed the Litvinenko murder case to the UK Royal Prosecutor's Service. That same day, Lugovoi told the BBC he saw nothing sensational in this.

"This is standard practice in any country, including Russia, when the police investigate and submit all materials to the prosecutor's office, which will make the final decision," Lugovoi said.

"I am still a witness, and there has been no official statement that I have become a suspect," Lugovoi stressed.

Lugovoi said he had his own theories and suspicions about the case, but he could not discuss them because he had pledged under Russian legislation not to divulge any details of the investigation.

He said he considered himself a victim because his friends and members of his family had been attacked in the United Kingdom. "It is up to the British police and the Royal Prosecutor's Service to find out what had happened and to expose the culprits," Lugovoi said.

"I want to stress that I am ready to meet British representatives once again, if they come here, to explain my position," he said.

Lugovoi declined to defend himself after the British media named him and his business partner Dmitry Kovtun the main suspects.

Lugovoi said he and Kovtun were in good health. "I cannot say anything about our medical diagnosis because I have pledged not to divulge any secrets," he said.

Alexander Litvinenko, 44, a former officer with the Federal Security Service, Russia's main security agency, who had defected to the United Kingdom in 2000, died on November 23, 2006. A subsequent autopsy revealed his body contained large amounts of the polonium-210 radioactive isotope.

Scotland Yard's Anti-Terrorist Squad has been investigating Litvinenko's death as a murder case for more than two months. Its detectives questioned a number of witnesses, including Lugovoi and Kovtun, in Moscow.

The British media is now calling them the main suspects in the case.

On January 31, London Metropolitan Police handed the Litvinenko murder case to the Royal Prosecutor's Service, which will analyze the evidence pending all subsequent actions and charges.

