Register
15:48 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Opinion

    Russia to spur Bushehr nuclear project

    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    TEHRAN. (RIA Novosti political commentator Pyotr Goncharov) - Moscow intends to speed up the construction of the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran.

    Sergei Kiriyenko, head of the Russian Federal Nuclear Power Agency, who led a delegation to Tehran earlier this week, convinced the Iranian authorities to meet Russian nuclear-equipment export monopoly Atomstroyexport halfway in solving Bushehr's long-standing problems.

    The highlight of Kiriyenko's visit was his meeting with Vice President Gholamreza Aghazadeh, head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization.

    During a news conference after the talks, Iranian officials tried to put the issue in a political context. "The two countries have mustered the necessary political will to ensure the inauguration of the NPP on the planned date," Aghazadeh told journalists.

    But Kiriyenko was more realistic: "Moscow sees no political obstacles to inaugurating the Bushehr plant on the agreed date, but Russia will work in Bushehr only as fast as is technologically possible."

    In other words, Kiriyenko told Tehran that the sides needed to either remove all obstacles or postpone the launch of the plant.

    He also pinpointed the main obstacles: a chronic shortage of funds and delays in the delivery of equipment, especially by other countries.

    These are old problems. Tehran has long been making monthly payments by installments, frequently transferring part of the monthly payment to next month and later pretending that it is for the current month, leaving the previous month's payment in limbo.

    As for deliveries of equipment from other countries, it was Iran's decision to order equipment from the West without bothering to obtain guarantees of compliance with contractual obligations. And now Western companies, fearing American sanctions, prefer to keep away from Bushehr.

    Russia and Iran found a solution during the second round of talks held from the Russian side by Atomstroyexport President Sergei Shmatko. They agreed that parallel contracts should be signed to preclude delays in the delivery of equipment, and also agreed to streamline the system for making contractual payments.

    Since stable financing is the main factor, Russia "does not see major risks of a failure to inaugurate the plant, although it is an ambitious project that will call for considerable efforts by both sides," Shmatko said.

    The Bushehr project has long gone beyond the framework of bilateral relations and pure business.

    The Paris-based newspaper Le Monde explains the problems hindering the drafting of a UN Security Council resolution on Iran by Russia's stubborn "refusal to approve punitive measures against Iran because they may affect its participation in the Bushehr project."

    Citing foreign diplomats, the newspaper writes that Russian officials are "completely intractable, and refused to heed Western recommendations on denying entry visas to the heads of Iran's sensitive programs." According to Le Monde, Moscow might agree to prohibit financial transfers to Iranian bodies connected with nuclear and missile programs, but "refuses to freeze these bodies' foreign bank accounts."

    The author of the article explains Russia's refusal by the fact that Iran's Atomic Energy Organization "has bank accounts in Russia in accordance with the contract for the construction of the Bushehr nuclear power plant." He writes: "[This is why] Russia has robbed the resolution drafted by the Europeans of its most important elements, and also reneged on the clauses it seemed prepared to accept in October."

    Even if sanctions against Iran were introduced within weeks, "they would be symbolic at best," the author concludes.

    Atomstroyexport officials brush off such statements as fantasy. They say deliveries of nuclear fuel will start in March of 2007, the nuclear power plant will be commissioned in September and start generating electricity in November.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok