What the Russian papers say

MOSCOW, April 11 (RIA Novosti) Russia's non-proliferation blacklist/ Civil society in Moscow / Russia-U.S. dialogue/ Nationalization v. free market / U.S. eyes Russian uranium/ NGOs fear clamp down

(RIA Novosti does not accept responsibility for articles in the press)

Kommersant

Moscow blacklists violators of non-proliferation regime

Experts said the decision by the Russian government's export-control commission headed by Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Ivanov to list 1,152 organizations from 51 countries that Moscow suspects of violating the weapons of mass destruction non-proliferation regime was a PR move on the threshold of the G8 summit in St. Petersburg. Konstantin Makiyenko, deputy director of the Center for Analysis, Strategy and Technology, called it a definite PR move by the state, which is striving to control dual-purpose technologies exports, and said he doubted whether such a huge list really existed.

Ivanov, who is also Russia's defense minister, told respected business daily Kommersant that the national list of foreign organizations involved in nuclear, chemical and biological programs or missile building was compiled by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the national intelligence community and information exchanges with leading countries.

However, Ivanov, who declined to name any of the companies or their national affiliation, said it was not a blacklist, and that Russia demanded the right to oversee the proper use of products and technology in foreign-trade operations involving these companies.

The minister said a report on the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, which is being prepared for the upcoming G8 summit in July, would be based on this list.

The U.S. State Department has repeatedly accused Russian enterprises and organizations of violating export restrictions. For example, the Russian Federal Space Agency and several national space-rocket companies were unable to work with the United States on the International Space Station program last year because of Russian-Iranian rocket cooperation. The annual loss suffered by Russia was several hundred million dollars. Now it appears that Moscow has decided to compile its own blacklist.

Vedomosti

Russian authorities confident in the face of popular uprisings

Moscow authorities have allowed the Communist Party to hold a protest rally against the sharp rise in tariffs for communal and housing services but have prohibited a march in the city center. The Communists said the authorities' decision might lead to popular riots like those in France.

Alexander Prudnik, senior research fellow, the Sociology Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences:

If [the protest] is dispersed, a local conflict related to one particular rally could break out. There is no danger of a national riot like in France. So the authorities are not afraid that people will go out into the streets.

All these marches hardly influence public sentiments. But any conflict, especially one involving people who represent the opinions of a majority of Russians, could boost the population's political activity instead of provoking an uprising. That is what authorities fear the most in the run-up to elections. Their main goal is to reduce public involvement in the political process. That is why they are so calm about the decline in voter turnout in elections.

Andrei Milekhin, president of the Romir Monitoring public opinion research holding:

Riots are possible, but their nature will not be similar to the French ones and will in no way be ideological. If they do break out, it will be because of poverty and encroachment upon the interests of low-income groups: retirees, state employees and residents of medium and small towns.

The core of the problem is that we do not have a functioning feedback channel between the population and the authorities to direct people's energy through legal courses. The only means left is an uprising that could be provoked by a dispersed protest, for example.

Roman Mogilevsky, head of the Agency for Social Information:

In France, it is the young people that are going out into the streets, whereas in Russia the majority of protesters are the elderly. If no energetic leader emerges, everything will end with the rallies. Of course, radical youth groups may join the movement against the sharp rise in communal tariffs, but our police are far less liberal than the French forces.

Nezavisimaya Gazeta

Russia, U.S. should revise dialogue

Waves of anti-Americanism in the Russian media and anti-Russian outbursts in the American press threaten to become a regular feature of bilateral relations for the first time since 2001.

Criticism is a positive thing, but criticizing each other all the time is silly, if only because it can become habitual, Professor Alexei Bogaturov, dean of the political science department at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, writes in popular daily Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

The Russian people are no longer shocked by criticism of their country's democratic inadequacy, mostly because they have a practical view of the many aspects of democracy and thus a deeper understanding than the majority of American reporters and TV commentators, who are not experts on the realities of life and development in Russia.

The prestige of American opinions is on the decline in Russia. People no longer regard them as objective and have learned the meaning of the word "manipulation."

At the same time, Russia's assessment of U.S. policy is not always adequate. The system of informing Russians about American views has become ineffective because a considerable number of moderate and liberal specialists in Russia have become too heavily dependent on U.S. assistance in the past 15 years. Some people no longer consider the moderates as true members of the Russian intellectual community. Radical politicians claiming to be patriotic champions are trying to monopolize the right to speak on behalf of Russian political experts.

The intellectual dialogue between Russia and the U.S. must be revised. Americans should abandon the primitive idea of influencing Russia via the "external management" of Russia's world outlook and its place in the world. Russians should regard the United States not as a master of global intrigue but as a country that does not know what to do with its excessive might and that fears that it may lose its power or use it to harm itself.

Rossiiskaya Gazeta

Russia deviates from free market economy

Igor Yurgens, chairman of the Russian Information Society and vice president of the Union of Russian Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, told government daily Rossiiskaya Gazeta that the government was deviating from the concept of a free market economy. He said that the state had decided to nationalize enterprises that had failed to withstand domestic and global competition, and to finance them from the budget.

Yurgens said senior officials in the government's economic bloc planned to expand state presence in road, port and airport construction because private investors could not seriously contribute to infrastructure development. Officials also want to do the same in the crisis-management sectors.

Yurgens said the state had already established control over the oil industry, which was not suffering from any management crisis and had facilitated private competition. National aircraft and ship-building companies are being established, and the proponents of greater state regulation are trying to convince us that the state alone can cope with alleged market setbacks, he said.

Yurgens said a different economic model would work only if the budget revenue increased and if it became possible to create assets rather than divide them. He said lower oil prices, which seemed unlikely in the mid-term perspective, would facilitate this scenario. A barrel of oil cost about $80 in the early 1980s, and subsequent U.S. foreign, economic and political maneuvers cut oil prices ten-fold. Yurgens said no one was immune from such developments today.

Biznes

American nuclear producers ask for Russian uranium

U.S. nuclear consumers are lobbying for the 116% antidumping duty on Russian uranium imports to be abolished. If they succeed, Tenex (Techsnabexport), Russia's leading nuclear exporter, will enter the U.S. market of low-enriched uranium. Russia can meet over half of America's nuclear fuel demand, but officials say it cannot hope to gain more than $2-3 billion annually.

Uranium prices in the United States have soared by 13% already this year. Last year's growth stood at 80%. Jeff Combs, the president of Ux Consulting Company, a leader in American nuclear consulting, said that prices had stalled the industry's development and that the U.S. needed supplies from Russia.

At present, 50% of the fuel spent annually by U.S. nuclear power plants comes from Russia. But current fuel supplies are part of a non-profit contract, as low-enriched uranium falls under the HEU-LEU program, which converts high-enriched uranium from dismantled Russian nuclear warheads into low-enriched uranium to then be converted into nuclear fuel for U.S. commercial reactors. The program, part of a non-proliferation agreement between the U.S. and Russia signed in 1993, will be shut down in 2013.

Russia has been a problematic partner. In 1991, Russian producers placed a huge amount of natural uranium on the market and sent prices plunging. It was then that the 116% antidumping duty was introduced.

"The United States is dubious about Russian nuclear products," Tenex deputy head Valery Govorukhin said, adding that the company could promise potential partners that Russia would never again play with prices.

Russian suppliers could take up half of the American market. "Only half of Russia's capacities supply its domestic market, the rest can be exported," Govorukhin said. This is quite feasible as uranium production in Russia is becoming more efficient, he said. However, a source in the Federal Agency for Nuclear Power said that the company should not expect to gain more than $2-3 billion annually.



Novye Izvestia

Kremlin to clamp down on NGOs after G8 summit

Russian human rights activists have predicted that the Kremlin will clamp down on non-governmental organizations after the G8 summit in St. Petersburg in July.

On Monday, Moscow's Basmanny Court rejected a claim by the Federal Registration Service to close the Russian Human Rights Research Center. But the service is still waiting for documents from the center about its operations.

"It should send us a report anyway, or else we will issue a warning," said Gennady Alibekov, head of the service's administrative department.

"I don't know what they want from us," said Lyubov Vinogradova, director of the research center. "We send all the required reports to the Justice Ministry every year."

Human rights activists consider this case to be part of a campaign to discredit Russian NGOs. Lev Ponomarev, executive director of the Human Rights movement, said the case would fall apart in court. "The Registration Service had no grounds to file the suit," he said. "The closure of the center would have created an unnecessary commotion, which the authorities do not need before the G8 summit in St. Petersburg."

Ponomarev said the law on non-governmental organizations that annulled their right to the presumption of innocence would become effective April 18. Russian activists expect the worst. "There was a hidden reason for the suit," he said. He predicted that NGOs would be scrutinized and the weakest of them, such as Yukos's Open Russia, which has halted operations, eliminated after the G8 summit.

"The axe has been raised in search of a neck," Ponomarev said.