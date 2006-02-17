What the Russian papers say

MOSCOW, February 17 (RIA Novosti) Anti-terrorism as a priority/ Russia and the escalating situation in Georgia/ Putin's potential successor/ Russia's accession to the WTO/ AvtoVAZ and General Motors/ Russian parliament set to restore property confiscation

Gazeta

Russia to make antiterrorism a national priority project

Russian President Vladimir Putin has created one more vertical power structure. The National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC), established by presidential decree February 16, will act parallel with the security-related branch of the government, similar to the council on national projects that was created to complement the economic branch of the cabinet.

A presidential decree is a recommendation to lawmakers to quickly revise the draft bill on countering terrorism, which was drafted after the terrorist hostage taking at a Beslan school in North Ossetia September 1, 2004. The State Duma, the lower house of parliament, has held only the first hearing on the bill, which stipulates that the Federal Antiterrorism Commission, led by the prime minister, be the main federal antiterrorism agency.

The new structure would replace the commission and put Nikolai Patrushev, director of the Federal Security Service (FSB), at its head.

Experts say the NAC is destined to become a shadow security branch of the government. In September 2005, First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev was put in charge of national priority projects, thus relieving Prime Minister Mikhail Fradkov of some of his powers. The new decree has removed Fradkov from another of the president's favorite projects, antiterrorism.

"It appears that the special services will control everything and that the new structure has been created to ensure total control," said Anatoly Yermolin, an independent Duma deputy. "This special service standing over all security-related structures will coordinate the work of security-related and even executive branches of power."

Others said Fradkov is not qualified to deal with terrorism.

"Fradkov is a civilian. When a crisis situation arises, you need an officer," said Alexei Makarkin, an expert at the Center for Political Technologies. "It would be expedient for the FSB director to coordinate these efforts."

Mark Urnov, president of the Expertise Foundation of analytical programs, said the committee should have been created. "The regime likes such all-embracing structures."

Moskovsky Komsomolets

Georgian parliament drives Kremlin to the wall

The decision of the Georgian parliament to replace Russian peacekeepers in its breakaway republic of South Ossetia with international troops requires the Kremlin to make what could be the most serious decision since the Soviet Union's collapse. Russia's policy of gradually ceding positions in the North Caucasus has reached its logical end. Moscow's choice will determine not only whether Russia will survive in its present form, but also the political fate of the Kremlin's current masters.

When Moscow was bolstering the power of Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili, giving up its ally Aslan Abashidze, leader of another rebellious autonomy, Adzharia, many analysts warned that soon it would have to put out new fires in South Ossetia and Abkhazia. When the Kremlin suddenly decided to agree to the timeframe of withdrawing Russian military bases from Georgia proposed by Saakashvili, many warned that the next move would be to oust Russian peacekeepers.

Very soon the Kremlin will have to decide whether it should protect Russian citizens in South Ossetia by any means necessary. There should be no doubt that Tbilisi's military victory in the region would lead to ethnic cleansing, which would bring almost all South Ossetians to North Ossetia, Russian territory. Refugees of the Georgian-Ossetian war of the early 1990s still live there. If Russia openly abandons South Ossetia, a new separatist region could spring up in the North Caucasus.

The Beslan school massacre happened during the latest escalation in the republic. Sources say that in August 2004, a month before the attack, terrorist leader Aslan Maskhadov visited Tbilisi. Two weeks before, Shamil Basayev arrived in Georgia for high-level talks. It is possible that a military operation in South Ossetia would be accompanied by terrorist attacks in Russia so that Moscow would not have time to deal with the Ossetians.

"Ossetians have no complaints about the peacekeepers. We understand very well that Georgia is in a hurry because the West gave it only a year to accomplish the 'Russians, leave Georgia' program. But we are not going to surrender. In case of Georgia's aggression, we will fight to protect our country," Dmitry Medoyev, the South Ossetian president's envoy to Russia, said.

Novye Izvestia

Who will become Russia's next president?

Sociologist Yury Levada said Russian society was not very happy about the Kremlin's efforts to choose Vladimir Putin's possible successor. "This appears to be the least popular option," Levada told the daily newspaper Novye Izvestia. Putin's rising popularity overshadows that of his entourage. Levada said that no one wants unknowns or anyone from this enviroment.

Leonty Byzov, head of the VTSIOM public opinion research center's analytical department, said a recent incident involving private Andrei Sychev, who had to have his legs and genitals amputated after being brutally beaten by older soldiers at a Chelyabinsk tank school, has virtually wrecked the political career of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Ivanov.

Human rights activists advocating Ivanov's resignation are conducting a signature collection campaign on the Internet. "Human rights organizations are groping in the dark, while the campaign against Defense Minister Ivanov has been launched by vested interests around Putin because they do not want another top law-enforcement officer to become president," Byzov said.

The media hastened to "appoint" another prospective successor, First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, as prime minister in place of Mikhail Fradkov, who recently fell ill. Alexei Mukhin, general director of the Center for Political Information, cautioned, however, that "rumors of Fradkov's resignation have been circulating since his appointment." Mukhin claims that this is nothing but an "information smokescreen, whereas everything important is happening behind the scenes."

Dmitry Oreshkin, head of the think tank Mercator, said the media's heightened interest in Ivanov and Medvedev is distracting society from the real situation. "We are analyzing official information that has been offered by the Kremlin. The president's possible successors may share the same fate as Fradkov, who was pulled out by Putin like a rabbit out of a hat," Oreshkin said.

Kommersant

Russia's WTO entry postponed until fall

Due to differences with the United States, Russia is unlikely to join the WTO in the first half of 2006, as President Vladimir Putin originally hoped. Reasons are also being marshaled against the accession. According to Alexei Mordashov, head of Severstal-Group and chairman of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs's relevant committee, "Russia cannot accede to the WTO at any price."

Maxim Medvedkov, chief Russian WTO negotiator, said Thursday that there were problems in negotiations both with the U.S. and the WTO itself. He said phytosanitary control systems in Russia (which are worrying mainly American poultry-meat producers) are to be approved by the government before March after the Russian ministries agree on them. Although "10 to 15 paragraphs of the text" remain, Medvedkov said "serious problems may lurk behind them."

The official said WTO and U.S. requirements are "specific," while Russia wants to enter the WTO on general conditions.

Mordashov also mentioned difficulties in talks with the U.S. He said its phytosanitary demands "emerged again after the problem was decided" and did not rule out new ones. Still undecided, he said, are issues of affiliates of financial institutions, the protection of Russia's aviation industry and the size of its farming subsidies.

Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov's sharp words February 15 that the WTO was not good for Russia set the ball rolling in a campaign to drum up "local" support for stalling negotiations. Some economists and businessmen joined the Moscow mayor in protest.

One thing is clear. Russia's entry to the WTO will be put off until fall, if not later.

Biznes

AvtoVAZ demands contract with GM be revised

A conflict between the new management of the automaker AvtoVAZ and its partner in the GM-AvtoVAZ joint venture, General Motors, has halted production. Sources said the Russian plant's management would fight to the end, refusing to resume deliveries until GM-AvtoVAZ revises the conditions of the contract in its favor.

The new management of AvtoVAZ, after having taken over in December 2005, immediately expressed dissatisfaction with the profitability of the joint venture, which turns out the Chevrolet Niva. Igor Yesipovsky, president and general director of the plant, said the JV delivered sets of equipment with a 15.9% negative profitability. An expert estimated AvtoVAZ losses per set at about $700, or more than $40 million for 2004.

A source claimed that AvtoVAZ would demand a revision of the JV contract in its favor. He said the conflict had advanced so far that AvtoVAZ promised to "keep the JV on a hunger diet" until GM honors its requirements. "The situation could be settled within days or in a month or two," the source said.

Yesipovsky said in early February that the problem should be settled within a month. The majority of GM-AvtoVAZ dealers have not reported losses from the plant's weeklong idleness.

"When joint ventures are created, the sides usually thoroughly discuss prices of sets of equipment and ways of raising them," said Gairat Salimov, an analyst with the investment company Troika Dialog. He said both AvtoVAZ and GM would benefit from settling their problem as soon as possible. A source said the sides did not intend to terminate the JV or withdraw from it. They hope to reach a compromise at the negotiating table.

"But if a new agreement is not reached, the sides of the JV will have problems with future partners," Salimov said.

Vedomosti

Russian parliament to restore property confiscation

After a two-year break, the Russian parliament intends to ratify the UN Convention against Corruption. It will not have direct effect on the situation in the country and will take several decades to bring Russian legislation in line with it, experts say. The first norms to be adopted will be property confiscation and the return of illegally exported capital.

On Friday, the document will be adopted unanimously, according to Boris Gryzlov, speaker of the lower house.

Both lawmakers and experts seem to approve of the convention's ratification. Mikhail Grishankov, chairman of the State Duma Anti-Corruption Commission, called it "an important political step toward the fight against corruption." According to Yelena Panfilova, director of Transparency International's Russian mission, "a framework document will appear that will provide a foundation to build something sensible that will last years."

Independent parliament member Vladimir Ryzhkov agrees that the document is necessary. "International ratings place Russia among one of the world's five most corrupted countries," he said.

Alexander Khinshtein, member of the Anti-Corruption Commission, said the convention would be ratified two years after being signed because of the resistance of the government, which reviewed the document before parliament did. "The convention envisages confiscation and the government is against it," he said. However, according to Ryzhkov, the ratification was stalled by Russian elites who do not want their property abroad confiscated.

According to Panfilova, Russian legislation needs to be studied more thoroughly. Not all of the convention's provisions will be abided by at once. At first, deputies will start confiscating property and returning illegally acquired assets from abroad, she said.

Work to streamline legislation and the convention will be completed by the end of 2006, Grishankov said. However, Pamfilova said the process would take about five years, while Ryzhkov put the timeline at between 20 and 30 years.

The UN Convention against Corruption was endorsed by the UN General Assembly October 31, 2003 and came into force December 14, 2005. Russia signed it in December 2003.

