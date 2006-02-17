Register
15:01 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Opinion

    What will Iran say to Moscow's offer?

    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 11

    MOSCOW. (RIA Novosti political commentator Pyotr Goncharov.) -- The final round of nuclear talks between Iran, the European Union (EU) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are to be held in Moscow on February 20.

    Russia and Iran will discuss the so-called Russian initiative of creating a joint uranium enrichment venture in Russia, with possible participation of other countries. Much, if not everything, depends on the outcome of these talks. The stand of the Iranian delegation will decide the future of Iran's nuclear dossier, which the European Trio, the IAEA Board of Governors, and Iran's main opponent, the Untied States, want to forward to the UN Security Council.

    The emergency session of the IAEA Board in early February showed that its general attitude to Iran's stand on uranium enrichment and a full nuclear cycle had become noticeably harsher. The Board approved a resolution binding IAEA Secretary General Mohamed ElBaradei to inform the UN Security Council about Iran's nuclear program and attitude to cooperation, and about IAEA's actions.

    An absolute majority of Governors (27 out of 35) voted for the resolution, including Russia and China, who are permanent members of the UN Security Council. In the past, they were against sending the Iranian dossier to the Security Council, which made the possible transfer senseless in view of their right of veto. But this time they voted in favor of the decision.

    The approval of the resolution does not mean the dossier will be sent to the Security Council. This is one more, possibly the last, reminder to Iran that it should agree to Russia's plan of uranium enrichment if it wants IAEA to keep the dossier.

    Russia suggested enriching uranium in Russia jointly with Iran, who should pledge to return nuclear fuel wastes to Russia. All countries, including Iran's main opponent, the U.S., have accepted this plan.

    Russia's proposal to Iran has not been withdrawn, and the U.S. supports it, White House Press Secretary Scott McClellan said February 14. The day before, the European Commission called on Iran to accept Russia's offer.

    If Iran stops its uranium enrichment program and accepts the Russian offer, its dossier might not be sent to the Security Council, the Belgian media said citing the statement made by Franco Frattini, Vice-President and EU Commissioner for Justice, Freedom and Security, at the February 15 session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg. The European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on Iran to seriously consider Russia's offer.

    Like Beijing, Moscow still advocates a diplomatic way of solving the Iranian problem, as confirmed by the statements made by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, high-ranking parliamentarians, and state officials.

    However, Russia has assumed certain obligations when it signed the IAEA Board's resolution (augmented with a clause that informing the UN Security Council does not mean the transfer of the nuclear dossier to that agency, added at Russia's insistence). In particular, it should try to convince Iran to accept a compromise in relations with the IAEA. The first trial of Iran's willingness to find a compromise is set for March 6, when the IAEA Board will meet for a routine session.

    Moscow officials, who know that Iranian diplomats are masters of avoiding firm answers, have refused to comment on the possible outcome of the talks. But it will be Iran's last chance to accept the Russian offer and thus stop the IAEA from sending its dossier to the UN Security Council. Iran can lose it if its diplomats again say in Moscow, "We accept the Russian offer but will enrich uranium on the Iranian territory."

    Barely a fortnight remains before March 6, and it may not be enough for Moscow to formulate arguments for its potential refusal to support IAEA Board's decision to transfer the Iranian dossier to the UN Security Council.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok