Budget surplus will revitalize Russia's stock market

MOSCOW, (RIA Novosti political commentator Yana Yurova) -- The Russian government has started to discuss its financial plan for 2006-2008.

The 2006 budget will be approved only in December after it is carefully studied and endorsed by parliament. However, it is already known that the Finance Ministry's financial plan for 2006-2008 stipulates a $17.8 billion budget surplus in 2006. This figure alone will breathe a new life into the country's sluggish stock market.

Although the stock market in Russia emerged more than ten years ago, it can hardly be called a true market. It is rather like a small stall at a remote subway station where sales slightly increase once a month at best when local railroad workers get their wages. Only blue chips - the securities issued by just six or seven major companies - are in demand, albeit weak. But 40,000 second-tier papers are not popular.

The country's financial authorities have drawn attention to this flaw in the Russian economy on many occasions. A year ago, Oleg Vyugin, the head of the Federal Service for Financial Markets, even told a government session that the stock market needed assistance to popularize second-tier shares. Last winter, when an international rating agency, Standard & Poor's, upgraded Russia's investment rating, many analysts said that foreign portfolio investors would come to Russia. Everyone hoped that this would wake up the Russian stock market and send its second-tier shares up.

However, the stock market failed to be revitalized, and dead calm sometimes gave place to ripples caused by the news coming from the court where the Yukos case was being heard. The country soon lost even this market irritant and, along with it, any speculative fluctuations of market indices. But now the stock market has received some unexpected support. It turned out that doing nothing was the best option in this situation. The budget surplus says it all, even though it will fall to $11.2 billion in 2007, it will be $12.5 billion in 2008.

Practice shows that these figures can improve considerably at the end of the year. For instance, the Finance Ministry projects a federal budget surplus of $40.4 billion in 2005, or $30.5 billion more than that stipulated in the 2005 federal law budget.

This time, according to the calculations of Bella Zlatkis, the deputy board chairman of the Savings Bank of Russia (Sberbank), the real surplus will be smaller at about $25-28 billion. Nevertheless, this figure will significantly change financial flows in the country. The government will get extra funds, which will help it reduce its borrowings on the domestic market. At the same time, it will maintain the necessary funds to service the state's foreign debt. According to Zlatkis, $5.5-10.5 billion will be needed to service foreign debts in the next five years. Therefore, the annual domestic debt increment will be $200-300 billion.

It will be pointless investing in government securities, as their interest rates will be negative. Therefore, government securities can hardly be expected to yield any income in the coming 18 months.

As a result, the traditional players on the government securities market will have to shift their interest toward other papers and instruments. Sub-federal and corporate bonds can become an alternative to government securities. Zlatkis has already announced that Sberbank will make efforts to popularize second-tier corporate papers.

So, new life is awaiting both bonds and second-tier stocks. Most likely, the papers of the consumer sector, especially the stocks of the food industry, which is developing aggressively and demonstrating the highest money velocity, will be the first to make gains. Besides, consumer sector securities are less sensitive to macroeconomic and political factors than commodities.

In fact, Russian business seems to be aware of the forthcoming changes and has started preparing for them. A whole series of IPOs was launched on the local stock market. These papers were offered by the Sistema joint stock financial corporation, the Mechel factory, the Lipetsk-based Lebedyansky enterprise and the Khleb Altaya food company. Soon such consumer companies as the Kopeika and Arbat-Prestige retail trade networks and Transaero airlines intend to launch IPOs. In addition, the Trading House Perekryostok, the telecommunications companies Megaphone and MTS and Khleb Altaya are intending to place new bonds on the market.