What the Russian papers say

MOSCOW, June 14 (RIA Novosti)

Noviye Izvestia

Russia set to write off poor countries' debts

Following the announcement that the London conference of G8 finance ministers had decided to write off debts to the 18 poorest countries, news came that Russia would forgive debts on loans issued on a bilateral basis.

Today's issue of Noviye Izvestia, a popular daily, says the news was made public after a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Tony Blair at the former's Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow yesterday.

Therefore, the Russian leader lent support to Blair's efforts to write off African debt in the run-up to the G8 summit, which Britain will chair this year.

The generous decision to write off the debts of African countries will cost Russia about $2.2 billion, though Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin said the chances of getting the money back had been negligible anyway. The support for Britain now may reap dividends in the near future. In a year, Russia will take over the G8 baton from Britain and will also determine the agenda for the next summit. So, when welcoming Blair in Novo-Ogaryovo, the Russian president hinted broadly that he expected to gain support from London for Moscow's future initiatives.

The developing states owe the bulk of their debts to the former Soviet Union for arms deliveries formalized in the so-called special loans. When Russia joined the Paris Club, it automatically lost the right to demand the repayment of debts for the delivery of weapons and medicines provided "to the national-liberation struggle against global imperialism." As a result, foreign states' debts to Russia plummeted from $165 billion to $50 billion.

Debt write-offs are routine procedure for Paris Club members. Early this year Russia forgave the bulk of Syria's debts (73%), which it mostly incurred on arms loans.

Biznes

Russia, Europe to build new space shuttle

Russia and Europe will become partners in developing the new Russian space shuttle Kliper, but the more than billion-dollar project will inevitably come up against immense organizational and technical difficulties, according to an article published in the daily Biznes Tuesday.

Chief of the Russian space agency Roskosmos Anatoly Perminov and President of the European Space Agency (ESA) Jean Jacques Dordain have agreed that the first flight of the new spaceship will likely come no later than 2011.

"Kliper will be used for the International Space Station (ISS) and in projects associated with the exploration of the Moon and Mars," Perminov said.

He said the project would make it possible for the two agencies to maintain long-term cooperation in piloted space flights.

But industry experts have expressed doubts.

"In the first place it would be necessary to decide which rocket will place Kliper in orbit," one source said.

Kliper weighs 14.5 tons, but the Soyuz carrier rocket can only launch spacecraft weighing less than 8.5 tons.

"For Europe, it is a purely political question, and there will be no economic pay-off," the source said.

Any country that wants to take part in the project has the opportunity to contribute funding.

"If even a remittance of a far smaller sum of �130 million under the Soyuz-Kourou project (the construction of launching facilities for Russian Soyuz carrier rockets at the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana) has become a problem, what can we say about a billion project?" the source said.

Izvestia

Russian factory to produce U.S. plane

A Russian aircraft factory may make airplanes designed by Bill Gates after the computer entrepreneur's former colleague Roel Pieper, now Chairman of the European Technology and Investment Research Center (ETIRC), proposed making Eclipse 500 six-seated twin-turbofans at the Central Russian Ulyanovsk-based factory Aviastar.

The $1.3-million aircraft that made its maiden flight this April is already well-known across the United States for its performance - the 500-km (311 miles) to 1,000-km (622 miles) haul at a maximum speed of 700 kmph (435 mph) costs little more than a regular flight - as well as for billionaire Gates's role in Eclipse Aviation, the producer, where the Microsoft head is the second-largest shareholder.

Until now, the Eclipse has been produced in the United States only, but Pieper says Russia is attractive as a production pad because its aircraft industry has underdeveloped potential.

Aviastar, formerly the producer of the huge Tupolev airliner, has long plunged into crisis and currently works at 20% of its full capacity. The management welcomed the American offer, under which re-equipment and retraining will come at the investor's expense.

"Underutilization losses amount to billions of rubles each month," the plant's General Director Viktor Mikhailov said. "We can upgrade equipment within six months."

Eclipse CEO and ETIRC representative Daniil Kazhdan said he is expecting at least an $80-million investment.

"We have already received orders for 100 Eclipses by leading businessmen and received payment in advance."

The parties have signed cooperation protocol and scheduled the beginning of Aviastar's re-equipment for September.

Vedomosti

Number of Russian companies in FT-500 declines

Russia's representation in The Financial Times' FT-500 list of the world's top companies has fallen for the first time, declining from seven to four.

Vedomosti, a leading business daily, reported today that for obvious reasons Yukos had been the first to make an exit, but the newspaper wrote that the company's fate had affected the Russian stock market and the "country's capitalization" on the whole.

The first Russian company to make it into the FT-500 was Gazprom in 1997, when it had a capitalization of $7.9 billion. Although the following year's economic meltdown knocked even Russia's gas champion out of the top league, Russia came back in 2002 with Gazprom and the "Big Three" oil majors: Yukos, Surgutneftegaz, and LUKoil. Another Russian company joined in the following year, and two more in 2004.

However, this year is a different story. Russian electricity monopoly RAO UES Rossii and the world's largest producer of non-ferrous metals, Norilsk Nickel, which are both currently valued at around $12.5 billion, have not qualified for the top 500. The now-dismembered Yukos is worth as little as $1.26 billion, in comparison with $29.4 billion a year ago. The same trend, the newspaper wrote, can be seen among the top 100 Eastern European companies, where Russia's representation has fallen from 45 to 39.

"The devaluation of top Russian companies is an alarming sign: To be on the FT-500 list is good for the country as well as for a company," Alexander Kandel, the general director of Aton brokerage, said. "We are clearly behind Eastern Europe in terms of stock growth because of the Yukos trial and other political risks."

Norilsk Nickel's investor service also pointed the finger at political challenges, whereas Andrei Zubkov, the vice president of Trust investment bank, said the decline of UES was partly because it would cease to exist as a single company in 2007.

Ilya Shcherbovich, the president of United Financial Group, said, however, that the depressing results of Russian companies in the FT-500 was not an index for the investment climate. In his opinion, investors are interested in smaller companies with prospects for considerable growth.

Gazeta

Nortgaz returns to Gazprom

The confrontation between state giant Gazprom and privately owned Nortgaz, Gazprom's last big asset lost under the previous management, is over. On Friday, Nortgaz shareholders returned to Urengoigazprom, a subsidiary of the gas monopoly, a controlling stake in Northgaz, according to an article the Gazeta daily published Tuesday.

Disagreements between Gazprom and Nortgaz have lasted about ten years. Initially, Urengoigazprom was the primary owner of the private company, but Gazprom's subsidiary lost its asset as a result of an additional issue of Nortgaz shares. After a new team of managers led by Alexei Miller came to the gas monopoly in 2001, Gazprom launched a campaign to regain the assets lost under its previous manager Rem Vyakhirev.

It is difficult to say which party won in the end. The courts in various instances passed decisions in favor of both sides. Then Gazprom started to cut Nortgaz out of its pipeline. However, private gas operators did not yield to pressure and continued their litigation with Gazprom.

After a court decided in April to withdraw the license from Nortgaz for the development of the North-Urengoi deposit, the private company's core asset, Nortgaz struck an amicable settlement agreement with Gazprom.

Nortgaz was the last of major assets lost by Gazprom under previous managers and returned to Gazprom by the Miller team. Nortgaz will replenish the gas monopoly's resource base by 333 billion cubic meters of gas and its gas output by about 2.5-3 billion cubic meters.

The assets that have been returned account for a larger part of Gazprom's output growth, but gas production at Gazprom's own deposits is declining, meaning Gazprom's active output growth could stop altogether.

But the $8-10 billion sum that Gazprom will get for the sale of its $10.7% stake to the state could help Miller raise production levels. However, considering Gazprom's promises to establish its own oil division, it may not have enough funds to finance all its projects.