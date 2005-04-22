The CIS and Baltic Press on Russia

UKRAINEThe press criticizes Russian Prosecutor General Vladimir Ustinov. He said prosecutors would not close a criminal case against Ukrainian premier Yulia Timoshenko.

The papers say this was the main reason why she decided to cancel a visit to Moscow. "Russia has made a major diplomatic mistake. It is a challenge to Ukraine as a state. Russia's great-power complex is apparently to blame. " (Den, 04.13.)

At the same time, the visit could have been cancelled due to serious rifts among Ukraine's senior officials, a version that is also widely discussed in the papers.

The skepticism Russian President Vladimir Putin showed during a visit to Germany about Ukraine's prospects of being included in the Schengen zone, stirred up a wave of negativity. Papers see Putin's comments as "a sharp attack from Russia" and "an attempt to pursue an imperial policy." (Den, 04.13.)

The deal between Russia's Gazprom natural gas giant and Germany's BASF to build a gas pipe on the Baltic Sea's bed, which will be a direct link between Russia and Germany, is seen as "a major blow to Ukraine, as a transit country for Russian energy resources heading for Europe." (ProUA, 04.13.)

Media also maintain that Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Crimea has inflicted economic damage on the region and is used by Moscow to influence Kiev. "In addition, a foreign naval base's presence on Ukrainian territory is not conducive to the country's bid to join NATO." (Zerkalo, 04.16.)

MOLDOVA

Linking Moldova's increasingly more proactive position in the GUUAM organization (Georgia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Moldova) to the country's withdrawing from Russia's sphere of influence, the press hails the Moldovan parliament's decision to ratify the 2001 Yalta Charter, the organization's founding document. "A GUUAM summit will take place in Chisinau, which means Moldova is becoming more distinct on Europe's political map" (Reporter.md, 04.13.)

The Russian Agriculture Ministry's decision to ban meat imports and transit from Moldova starting from April 18 is widely debated. Media are not certain whether it was a purely politically motivated decision. (Novosti-Moldova, 04.18.)

ESTONIA

The press is enthusiastic about a draft resolution demanding that Russia acknowledge "the Soviet occupation" of the Baltic states submitted to the U.S. Congress. Papers claim the Baltic countries enjoy broad international support with respect to their claims to Russia, and their coverage of Russia-related issues is rather moderate.

The press dedicates considerable column inches to reports from "diplomatic sources" that Estonian President Arnold Ruutel will be invited to Moscow on May 10 to sign a border treaty. Given Estonia and Latvia have insisted the treaty be signed in Tallinn by the foreign ministers, rather than presidents, the press tends to see the invitation as a Kremlin ploy. "Russia's proposal to sign the treaty early in the morning of May 10 would be particularly cunning. In that event Arnold Ruutel who has made a symbolic promise to 'be with his nation' on May 9 will have to start packing or even embark on the trip to Moscow on the holiday if he chooses to accept the invitation." (Eesti Paeveleht, 04.13.)

The Estonian energy system's dependence on Russia remained in the newspapers' focus.

LATVIA

Media comments on Latvian President Vaira Vike-Freiberga's statement that Latvia is dropping its territorial claims to Russia vary. "If the government has to forsake the territory it lost during the Soviet occupation, Latvia should demand compensation from Russia." (Latvijas avize, 04.16.)

President Putin's comments in Hannover that he might run for a third term after a period out of office led to many negative articles. Newspapers write that Russians have been gradually forced to accept that "Putin will stay in the Kremlin" for a long time.

The press criticizes Russia's State Duma for approving a bill that cancels the elections of deputies in single mandate constituencies and raises the threshold political parties have to negotiate to enter the Duma from 5% to 7%. "Even minor liberal groups at the State Duma had access to media and an opportunity to criticize the Kremlin. Now the Kremlin is weaving a net to catch those intrusive ants." (Latvijas avize, 04.19.)

The press criticizes Germany for its pro-Russian policy in the wake of Putin's visit to the country. "Berlin understands growing energy dependence on the Kremlin can any moment turn into a lever of influence. Therefore, it is seeking to be as close as possible to the pipeline, i.e., by getting stakes in Russian oil and gas concerns." (Telegraf, 04.15.)

LITHUANIA

An incident on the Belarussian-Lithuanian border, when customs officers seized $200,000 intended for the opposition in Belarus, is seen by the press as a provocative act staged by the Kremlin. "Compromising reports on Lithuania have appeared en masse because Vilnius will host a meeting of NATO foreign ministers this week." (Lietuvos rytas, 04.18.)

Local papers published an exclusive interview with Mikhail Brudno in Jerusalem, a co-founder of the Yukos oil major, who now lives in Israel. "Even if the Russian authorities had targeted a different company, not Yukos, I would not have been able to work in the circumstances when fair, transparent business is impossible" (Lietuvos rytas, 04.16.)

Newspapers published sarcastic comments on the 33rd congress of the Union of the Communist Parties of the former Soviet Union, which took place on April 16. Russian Communist leader Gennady Zyuganov suggested rehabilitating Stalin. "Zyuganov sensed a wave of Soviet-era sentiments that is sweeping society now, which is artificially propped up by the Kremlin to a certain extent, and understood he must be among the most ardent supporters of the 'father of nations.'" (News.lt, 04.17.)

Energy security issues are discussed again in the wake of an EU demand to close down the Ignalina nuclear power plant. "Lithuania must be a nuclear power and remain independent of Russia at least in one area of the energy sector." (Veidas, 04.18.)

GEORGIA

A recent round of Russia-Georgia talks on Russia's military bases brought no results. Newspapers continue to accuse Russia of dragging its feet on closing the bases. "Russia could use its bases on Georgian territory against Georgia if it so desired." (Rezonansi, 04.19.)

Local papers published the Georgian leader's warnings about attempts to bring instability in the country, which could be made in the near future. "When speaking about 'foreign sources,' the president hinted at Russia." (Rezonansi, 04.18.)

Newspapers again discuss the possible involvement of the Russian security services in Georgian Prime Minister Zurab Zhvaniya's death. "Several leading Russian corporations have become more proactive in Georgia since the start of the privatization campaign here. They are seeking to take control of Georgia's energy sector, seize the high-tech market, and ensure conditions for arms sales. They needed Zhvaniya for that." (Rezonansi, 04.18.)

ARMENIA

Putin's portrayal of the CIS as an organization designed to ensure "a civilized divorce" of the former Soviet republics is seen by the media as Russia's reluctance to promote the Commonwealth project. Therefore, the press discusses the need for Armenia to reorient toward Washington. "Russia seems to have become reconciled to losing its spheres of influence" (Azg, 04.15.) "Moscow only views Armenia as its military base, outpost ... Armenia's sustained development is only possible through integration with NATO and the EU and adopting those organizations' standards as the core of its domestic reforms." (Aikakan Zhamanak, 04.16.)

Media publish reports that Armenia might be excluded from a project to restore the Abkhazian railroad. "Abkhazian President Sergei Bagapsh visited Moscow recently. When back in Sukhumi, the president said Russian officials had said they were considering two options for the railroad's status. Establishing a Georgian-Russian joint venture is the first one, while Russia's leasing a railroad section is the other." (PanARMENIAN.Net, 04.14.)

Garry Kasparov's meeting with students when a young man hit the ex-world chess champion with a chessboard on the head received extensive coverage. "His entourage believe the attack was made by a member of the 'Nashi' (Us) movement, which regards the ex-champion as 'a fascist accomplice'." (PanArmenian.Net, 04.18.)

AZERBAIJAN

Growing Russia-U.S. confrontation in the South Caucasus receives broad coverage in the local media. "The growing influence of the U.S. in the former Soviet republics erects a strong barrier to Russia's neo-imperial ambitions in the region. The totalitarian regimes continue to collapse like houses of cards in CIS countries, prompting Russia to change its strategy with respect to its 'near abroad' as events unfold." (Zerkalo, 04.18.)

Attempts are being made to put the blame for new tensions around Karabakh on Russia. "Russia could soon respond by creating new tension in the region. Experts believe the next escalation in the military confrontation could happen early this summer, in June or July" (Zerkalo, 04.18.)

Russia is also criticized for attacks on the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, which is to be commissioned soon, and Russia's alleged energetic opposition to it. "Russian analysts had not paid any attention to the pipeline. They thought it would never be built. Today, when the pipeline is a reality, they are trying to bury the project, and as soon as possible." (Zerkalo, 04.18.)

Media were outraged by Russia's arms deliveries to Armenia. Papers talk about Russia's inability to control the situation in the South Caucasus using political means. "Sixteen Akatsia 152-mm self-propelled howitzers were illegally brought from the Russian base in Akhalkalaki (Georgia) and deployed in Armenia's Noemberi district ... They were placed along the Gazakh district's border and pose a direct threat to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipe that runs through the district." (Azadliq, 04.15.)

KAZAKHSTAN

The series of "orange revolutions" have forced Russia to gradually change its strategy and tactics toward the former Soviet republics and heed the opposition's opinions. However, they believe Russia can retain major political and economic influence in the region, including in Kazakhstan. "Moscow learnt a lesson in Ukraine where it energetically supported the previous regime and failed. Today, it is willing to take the opposition into account ... The Kremlin will obviously use these tactics with respect to other former Soviet republics" (Navigator II, 04.18.)

Papers are critical of Russia's oil transit policies. They believe Moscow's unwillingness to "make room for others" in the transits market has prompted Russian oil companies' rivals to step up search for other routes. "The oil companies exporting oil via Russia now prefer transits via the Caucasus. They plan to boost production considerably within the next two to three years. However, the Kremlin's position puts extensive oil exports under a question mark. Therefore, foreign investors are switching from political bargaining to practical steps to bring Russia's influence to a minimum. The key foreign oil producers in Kazakhstan are preparing to export oil bypassing Russia" (Kompromat.kz, 04.14.)

KYRGYZSTAN

Newspapers cite a statement made by Roza Otunbayeva, Kyrgyzstan's acting foreign minister, following Russian-Kyrgyz talks without commenting on it. Otunbayeva said Kyrgyzstan was not considering privileges for Russian businesses. "For example, if Ukrainian companies appear in the Kyrgyz market, they will have to comply with similar requirements." (KyrgyzInfo, 04.14.)

Otunbayeva gave an interview to Azattyk Radio, emphasizing the continuity of the republic's foreign policy, including with respect to the foreign military bases on its territory. "Both the Russian airbase in Kant, and the Anti-terrorism Coalition's base in Manas will retain their current status." (AKIpress, 04.18.)

Electronic media are alarmed by instability in Central Asia and possible changes in Russia's policies in the region. "This vast region that lies between China, Russia, and Iran has immense oil and gas resources. Receiving access to these resources has become Russia's objective. Central Asia's further development is Russia's prime concern." (Kabar, 14.04.05.) Printed editions, on the contrary, predict Russia's role in the region will decline due to the ill-advised policy being pursued by the Kremlin. "Central Asia's political structure will change, but not in Russia's favor. Vladimir Putin should have foreseen such a development or at least drawn the appropriate lessons from previous revolutions. Moscow has responded sluggishly to the Kyrgyzstan revolution." (Slovo Kyrgyzstana, 04.15.)

Russia-Kyrgyzstan talks on the construction of a hydropower plant at the Kambar-Ata River have been suspended due to recent developments.

UZBEKISTAN

The press reports that Taliban members have warned Russia about a U.S. conspiracy against it. "We want the Russians to see America's true intentions. What are U.S. troops doing in Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan? This is a conspiracy against Russia. We want to tell the Russians that they should be aware of America's plans ... Talibs do not want to be at war with Russia if it does not want a war with us." (Musulmansky Uzbekistan, 04.13., with reference to Islam.Ru).

Russia's NTV, STS, Rossiya, and RenTV channels have stopped being retranslated in Bukhara, which led to heated debate in the media. "These channels were retranslated by the independent Koinot and Istiklol television stations in Bukhara. At the moment, Bukhara's television audiences can only watch Russia's Channel One that is retranslated by the local regional television and radio company. Bukhara residents were outraged by the news." (TRIBUNE-uz, 04.13.)

TAJIKISTAN

The press cites some biting comments from Tajikistan's Prosecutor General's Office over the Russian Prosecutor General's Office's refusal to extradite Makhmadruzi Iskanderov, the Democratic Party leader. "Russia will have to arrest him sooner of latter all the same. If some individual or state supports him, let them provide compensation for the damage Iskanderov inflicted on the state and the Tajik people. In that event punishment for him will be mitigated." (Azia-Plyus, 04.12.) Papers also publish comments from Iskanderov's supporters. "Russia's establishment is apparently revising its policy towards the former Soviet republics in the wake of the revolutions in Ukraine and Georgia. The Russian authorities will apparently stop offering one-party support for the current regimes." (M.Kabari, a deputy leader of the Islamic Revival party, Azia-Plyus, 04.13.)

Media can hardly contain their outrage over Tajik guest workers' conditions in Russia. "Our migrants work at hazardous facilities, they do dangerous work ... The death rate among our labor migrants has grown." (Charhi Gardun, 04.15.)