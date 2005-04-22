Register
    CRITICISM OF RUSSIAN DEMOCRACY: WHO WAS RICE ADDRESSING?

    MOSCOW (RIA Novosti political commentator Vladimir Simonov) - It has become a U.S. diplomatic tradition to accuse the Kremlin of disregarding democratic principles before every meeting between George W. Bush and Vladimir Putin.

    Condoleezza Rice, who visited Moscow this week in her new capacity as secretary of state, told journalists during the flight to the Russian capital, "The trends have not been positive on the democracy side."

    Moscow has learned to view such criticism as an obligatory diplomatic ritual, which should be accepted with understanding and tolerance. Russian experts on the U.S. policy will never agree that such a serious and professional researcher of Russia as Dr. Rice has not been able to see any progress in Russian democracy during Vladimir Putin's presidency.

    I think that the U.S. secretary of state is directing her criticism not so much at the Kremlin as at the American audience of harsh neo-conservatives, who act on the principle, "the worse for Russia, the better for the U.S." Knowing that the actions of such Russophobes can damage strategic partnership in key areas of national security, Dr. Rice is trying to appease these quarters with some formally public but essentially moderate criticism of democracy under Putin.

    Take her criticism of the centralization of state power, which spotlights the new system of electing Russian governors suggested by Putin (the governors are elected not by the people but by legislative assemblies).

    Western Kremlinologists know very well that Putin inherited an almost ineffective federal system with major economic shortcomings from Boris Yeltsin. But during his first term the president ensured the approval of a series of crucial laws on investment, the rights of minority shareholders, and bankruptcy, and slashed taxes and carried through a judicial reform.

    But the regions hindered the application of the new laws. A group of oligarchs, who had assumed control of the oil and several other sectors of the economy during the Yeltsin rule, forced their will on the state at the regional level.

    Minister of Economic Development and Trade German Gref recalled in an interview with Die Zeit how Mikhail Khodorkovsky, then Yukos CEO, "sitting right here, in my office, told me: Sorry, old chap, but you either withdraw this law or we will have you fired."

    The new system of a more centralized management of the regions was proposed in order to stop big business from controlling the authorities and to deprive international terrorism of the opportunity to stage more Beslan-like tragedies. And every serious researcher of Russia's current history knows this.

    Likewise, Dr. Rice's accusations concerning an increasing lack of press freedom under Putin are completely unfair. No honest researchers of Russian politics would say that the Russian press enjoyed more freedom under Yeltsin, when starving television channels and newspapers were bought up by oligarchs and turned into obliging mouthpieces of their "sponsors."

    It was under Putin that Yeltsin's tax loopholes were closed and spending on advertisement was detracted from tax bills. The advertisement market grew, and television and the press acquired more transparent and independent sources of funds.

    Today, nearly everyone on Russian television criticizes Putin, his government and his reforms. In the past months, the Russian media has been behaving more freely than ever before.

    That Dr. Rice's criticism of democracy in Russia was designed for U.S. audiences is proved by the following: She did not touch upon the concentration of power at her personal meeting with President Putin. In fact, Rice described the tone of her talks as being a discussion between friends and colleagues rather than reciprocal criticism.

    Even the CIS seems to be losing the status of a problem issue in Russia-U.S. relationship. Moscow noticed the new formula in the statements by the secretary of state: She sees no reason for the curtailment of Russian influence in the post-Soviet territories. Giving the idea a practical form, President Putin and Dr. Rice unanimously called for a legitimate election to be held in Kyrgyzstan without delay.

    Putin and Bush will also address at their forthcoming meeting the acute problems of nuclear proliferation, terrorism, the peace process in the Middle East, and the energy dialogue.

    Concern over democracy in Russia seems to be of secondary importance and even artificial against the backdrop of these practical threats and challenges.

