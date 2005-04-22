WHAT THE RUSSIAN PAPERS SAY

MOSCOW, April 22 (RIA Novosti)

Vremya Novostei

Moscow Will Not Be An Observer At Guuam Summit

The Moldovan authorities have invited the USA, Lithuania, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Poland and other countries as observers to the Chisinau summit of GUUAM (Georgia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Moldova), but have only invited Russian representatives to the opening ceremony. "The local authorities call Russia Moldova's strategic partner, but they should have invited their strategic partner to the summit first," Russian Ambassador to Moldova Nikolai Ryabov told Vremya Novostei.

Time will show whether GUUAM's new aims - European integration and joint efforts to counter separatism - will become a better foundation for this regional association's activity than the inefficient initial idea of promoting economic cooperation, the Russian diplomat noted.

Ryabov says GUUAM has united very different countries and even Western aid has not produced "the expected result from projects engendered by naked political ambitions." As an example, Ryabov cited Uzbekistan, which tried to secure its interests in this community but failed and so suspended its participation.

The ambassador is certain that Ukraine will take a responsible approach to its mission as the intermediary and guarantor in resolving the Transdniestria conflict. In preparing the respective proposals, Kiev is holding numerous consultations, in particular, with Russia, Ryabov said. If the Ukrainian initiatives contribute to achieving a settlement, Moscow will assist in the process, he said.

In Ryabov's opinion, some negative points in bilateral relations "may be partly explained by electioneering, such as statements made by Moldovan representatives that Russia had allegedly occupied Transdniestria." However, the election is now over. "We hope that Chisinau will develop relations with Moscow the way it says it will," the Russian ambassador said.

Nezavisimaya Gazeta

Putin Set To Address Parliament On April 25

The Kremlin press service announced Wednesday evening that Vladimir Putin would deliver his annual address to the country's political elite in the Federal Assembly on Monday, April 25. Nezavisimaya Gazeta's sources suggested that the decision on the date was something of a surprise.

In early spring, the Kremlin firmly decided that the speech had to be delivered by May 9 at any cost. There were several reasons for this haste. It would be beneficial to inform Russia's partners on the main dimensions of Russian domestic and foreign policy before international meetings are held on May 8-10. Besides this, the address will be delivered several days before the verdict is announced in the trial of Yukos ex-head Mikhail Khodorkovsky, and the president might use the opportunity to define future relations between the authorities and the business elite.

Valentin Zavadnikov, the chairman of the Federation Council's industrial policy committee, believes that the address is intended to "soften up" the negative reaction that might be caused by the Khodorkovsky verdict. "After all, everybody is talking about the need to develop business, but business circles are waiting for the verdict," he said.

Nevertheless, the speech might not bring the results desired by the political elite. In that case, April 25 is the perfect date for it, because the impact of the message will be leveled off by other no less important events. The day after his Address, Putin starts a four-day tour of the Middle East with stops in Egypt, Israel and Palestine. He will be back only on Friday night. On that weekend, the country will celebrate Easter and start the country gardening season. As a result, the address will be subject to much scrutiny, at least on TV, as there will be no analytical programs during the weekend.

"The date of the Address is usually announced well in advance," says independent deputy Sergei Popov. On this occasion, the timing of the announcement took most deputies, senators and governors by surprise.

Rossiiskaya Gazeta

Foreign Workers Annually Send $12 Bln Home

The IMF says that migrant workers from CIS countries send $12 billion home annually from Russia, by far exceeding all foreign investments and revenues from exports from these countries, Rossiiskaya Gazeta reported.

Moldova tops the list with remittances making up 30% of the country's GDP. Workers from Georgia ensure a quarter of their state's GDP.

The IMF report notes that in 2004, the total volume of remittances made by guest workers to 90 developing countries grew by 25%, compared with 2003, reaching $100 billion. The IMF now officially considers these powerful financial flows to be the main source of investments for third world countries.

However, the authorities of the employer-countries do not share the IMF's enthusiasm. They have valid grounds to suspect that the money remitted may be used for money laundering or financing terrorism.

In response, the IMF called for treating the regulation of these money flows cautiously, "otherwise, they may decrease or go deep underground."

Only 400,000 guest workers are registered in Russia, but an estimated 5 to 12 million are working illegally. Until now, the tax authorities have not commented on the taxation of migrant workers' wages.

But Viktor Zubkov, head of the Russian Federal Agency for Financial Monitoring, says about 20 million citizens annually migrate through Russia's semi-transparent borders with CIS countries in both directions, in some cases, illegally, carrying millions of rubles and dollars in cash. The Russian financial intelligence service is currently trying to establish control over these flows.

Everyone who wires more than 8,000 euros within a year will be automatically placed under control.

Vedomosti

Gazprom-Rosneft Merger Plan May Be Altered

The Russian government is discussing the possibility of gaining control of Gazprom by giving up only a part of Rosneft integrated with Yuganskneftegaz, Yukos' former main production unit (the state owns 38.37% in Gazprom and 100% of Rosneft), Vedomosti reported.

President Putin announced the forthcoming merger, which the state needed to get a controlling stake in the gas monopoly for liberalizing its share market, in the fall of 2004. The merger was to be completed by year's end, but was postponed because of Rosneft's purchase of Yugansk.

A new plan was made public in early March 2005: Rosneft would be incorporated into Gazprom, but Yugansk would be turned into an independent company.

But that all changed yesterday. Yugansk will not be separated from Rosneft and Gazprom would get less than 100% in the integral company. Vladimir Milov, former deputy minister of energy, says officials no longer know what to do and Rosneft's management is using their bewilderment to postpone the deal.

A ranking official in Gazprom said that the scenario of Gazprom getting a minority stake in Rosneft integrated with Yugansk "is not on the table." According to a Gazprom manager, Gazprom would agree to own 75% plus one share in the integrated company, but Rosneft suggests dividing the stake between the state and Gazprom 50:50. Another manager of the gas monopoly added that Gazprom was not eager to take over Yugansk because of legal risks.

It is impossible to predict who will win in this case, said Stephen Dashevsky, chief analyst with the Aton investment company. In his assessment, Gazprom's share in the integrated oil company could turn out to be less than a controlling stake.

Chris Weafer, chief strategist at Alfa Bank, said that these new "leaks" of information from the government play into the insider game on the share market.

Versiya

New Metallurgy Monopolist May Emerge In Russia

Businessman Alisher Usmanov, who consolidated Gazprom assets in the past, now wants to create a similar natural monopolist on the Russian metallurgical market, writes Versiya.

"I would like to unite a few CIS iron-ore companies and set up a consolidated ore-mining and metallurgical company that would dictate global iron-ore prices," Usmanov recently said.

The first step toward creating the new monopoly came when the Mikhailovsky Ore-Processing Plant in the Kursk region decided to sell 97% of its shares to Usmanov in January 2005. Usmanov already controlled the Lebedinsky Ore-Processing Plant in the Belgorod region. If they are included in this new monopolist, Usmanov's other raw materials and metallurgical enterprises account for over 50% of all Russian ore production and nearly 12% of steel production. This means that Usmanov now controls iron-ore pricing mechanisms. And iron ore is a strategic material.

It is still too early to predict that Usmanov will eventually rule the global raw-materials market. However, his association could easily control Russian industry, which directly depends on steel-smelting companies.

It is difficult to say in whose interests Usmanov is acting at the moment. He may be backed by the state, which is trying to establish control over the successfully developing metallurgical sector. In that case, his policies would prove detrimental to sectoral competition, as the market would lose flexibility and sustained-development incentives.

Worse still, Usmanov may be supported by a group of influential bureaucrats and businessmen who are trying to revise privatization results. If this is the case, monopolies in other spheres may also emerge.

Biznes

Formoza Gives Up "Ancient" Intel

Formoza, one of Russia's largest computer producers, has decided to give up using Intel's Pentium 4 processors in favor of 64-bit processors, made by Intel's chief rival AMD. The company explains the move saying Intel's processor is "ancient," but market players blame tension between the Russian assembler and the processors market leader, Biznes reported.

Now up to 80% of PCs will be assembled using AMD's Athlon 64, says Formoza's vice president Vladimir Sharov. The company will still use the Pentium 4 for corporate clients who ask for it.

Computers with the hyper speed AMD processor will start working "properly" only by fall, when the new version of Microsoft Windows XP 64 Edition, which supports the new technology, is released.

Intel's Russian office declined to comment on Formoza's decision. Yet some of the assembler's partners hint that the reason for the drastic move may be its conflict with Intel three years ago, when Formoza was excluded from the list of Intel's partners: under the agreement the Russian assembler may use Intel processors in their computers, but cannot sell them in other countries as spare parts. Formoza did not disclose the details of the incident.

"We do have rather cold relations with Intel," said Formoza PR Manager Andrei Kovalev. "But our initiative to move on to AMD has nothing to do with it."

Most market participants also declined to comment, describing the topic as "very sensitive." But one reason for the silence could be that Intel processors account for almost 90% of the market, meaning most assemblers do not want to lose the support of a major supplier, which remains the most popular processor for desktop PCs in the world.