SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY IN RUSSIA

MOSCOW. (Lyubov Sobolevskaya, RIA Novosti scientific commentator.)

* Russia has given up plans to bury radioactive waste in Novaya Zemlya, said Alexander Agapov, chief of the nuclear and radiation safety department at the Federal Nuclear Energy Agency (FNEA), speaking at the All-Russia seminar "State Accounting and Control of Radioactive Substances and Radioactive Waste" held in St. Petersburg.

The projects for building repositories for solid radioactive waste in permafrost "have been rejected for reasons of security and reliability," the FNEA spokesman specified. As an alternative to Novaya Zemlya, a few experimental sites are considered at present, he said.

* The Moscow authorities are drawing up a program of developing science and technology in Moscow in 2005 to 2007. The total amount of allocations from the city budget for financing the program during this period is estimated at 13 billion rubles (about $4.5 billion), which is not less than 1% of all budget spending. The program consists of three sections. The first one, entitled "Advanced Development of Scientific and Technological Activities," envisages the development of research in scientific organizations having schools of their own on a world level. They will be given grants for applied and fundamental research on a contest basis.

The second section is devoted to innovatory activities. It provides for financing the accelerated development of experimental samples of new products and technologies, formation of the appropriate infrastructure and providing personnel for innovatory activities in science and technology. The third section of the program is devoted to applied research and development. "We are going to develop nanotechnologies and find new sources of energy, conduct research in obtaining stem cells, and I think all this will bring tangible economic results to the city," said Vladimir Sister, chairman of the board of the Moscow Committee for Science and Technology.

About 550 organizations have been attracted to carrying out the science and technology development program in 2002-2004.

* A market of information technologies (IT) is developing in Siberia. Experts have estimated that the volume of the IT market in Siberia was $1 billion in 2002. Its growth in 2003 is estimated at 25-30%. The largest segment of the market (34.2%) is telecommunication services (Internet, IP telephony, organization of corporate networks); 29.6% -- IT-services (consulting, integration, support, training and certification); 13.5% -- software development; and 22.7% -- manufacturing equipment. The share of state orders on the Russian IT market reaches 20% and is second after contracts with the oil and gas industry, which accounts for 25%.

Most of the software developers on the Siberian market cater for a foreign market. It is called offshore programming. This kind of activities has been developing most rapidly. While the software development segment has increased by 51% as compared with 2002, the profit of the companies specializing in offshore programming has, on the average, more than doubled.

* A big aquarium for the inhabitants of the famous Lake Baikal, created with the help of scientists at the Siberian Department of the Russian Academy of Sciences, has opened at the Baikal Museum (Listvyanka).

The aquarium is a series of reservoirs, their total volume being 67 cubic meters. Species of a definite biological population of Baikal live in each reservoir in natural conditions. Special preparations were made for their resettlement to a new place. They have undergone adaptation and treatment in a quarantine block designed for this purpose.

Sturgeon, lake herring, grayling, famous omul and even a couple of seals feel quite at home there. Rock, pebble and seaweed reproduce the underwater world. Worms and shellfish crawl about the bottom, processing waste. The whole variety of Baikal inhabitants makes up a unique natural factory of pure water. And all the workers and mechanisms of this factory are represented in the aquarium.

Water in it is changed several times a day. A special pump station, operating continuously, feeds pure Baikal water from the depth of 400 meters, its temperature being +4 degrees centigrade.

Baikal is the main wealth of our region," says academician Mikhail Kuzmin, "we are looking for ways of exporting oil and gas with a maximum profit, but pure water reserves are valued more than oil in many countries. If the amount of water flowing from Baikal into Angara, the only river flowing from Lake Baikal, is distributed among the world population, each will get 30 liters. 2,500 endemics live in Baikal, and scientists discovered 1,000 species in the past few years alone."

* The book "Rock Paintings of Dagestan and Fluctuations of the Poles and Earth Axis Inclination in the Holocene" has been published in Dagestan, a republic in the North Caucasus. The book is devoted to a study of all rock petroglyphic drawings known to date, which served as sun-dials and moon-dials in the ancient times, and were used for drawing calendars and making devices for calculating the eclipses of celestial bodies.

The version that rock paintings were used as calendars was suggested back in 1990s by M. I. Israpilov, the author of the "Solar Calendars of the Keger Plateau" and "From Keger to Stonehenge." The method of determining the age of rock paintings and religious buildings was patented in 2001, though referring them to an earlier time - 14,000 years for dials and 65,000 years for calendars - so far has not been recognized by all.

Many interesting facts are described in the book. For instance, rock paintings showing an ancient clock and devices for calculating eclipses have been found. And the rock paintings found in fourteen various localities of Dagestan were described for the first time. Many of the paintings were drawn in natural sienna or were engraved on rock.