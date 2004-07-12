WHAT THE RUSSIAN PAPERS SAY

Register
    MOSCOW, July 12 (RIA Novosti)

    IZVESTIA

    Russian embassies have become empty for a while: today the Russian Foreign Ministry will hold a unique and large-scale meeting of ambassadors at its main building on Smolenskaya Square. Over 130 diplomats, many of whom have not seen each other before or at least for several years, have been summoned to Moscow, Izvestia writes. The diplomats will gather for a session entitled: "Reforms in Russia and their Foreign Policy Provision." President Vladimir Putin will tell them what Russia's foreign policy representatives abroad can do to double GDP. The first such session was held two years ago. At that time, President Putin spoke about the need for new approaches to diplomatic work and the requisite greater openness in embassies' activity. Now the Russian leader will speak about how Russia's embassies can and must contribute to the implementation of the country's domestic policy plans, including the task to double the gross domestic product. As Izvestia writes, the Russian Foreign Ministry says that there is nothing surprising in the formulation of this issue: diplomats also can do something to improve the investment environment. As soon as a disputable issue is resolved at the bilateral level, trade immediately goes up, diplomats say.

    However, this topic also implies that Russia has to purposefully promote its domestic image abroad. This follows from the tasks that have been set since the previous session: diplomats must respond more promptly at the public level to on-going events, including through the media.

    To all appearances, everything will begin with the image of the Russian Foreign Ministry proper. According to Izvestia, the time has come for the administrative reform to be carried out within the Russian Foreign Ministry. The documents are ready for the president's approval. These documents stipulate, in the first place, restructuring the central staff: the reform could slash six or seven departments; instead of four European departments, only three will remain. Re-configuration has long been overdue in connection with the enlargement of the European Union and NATO.

    Possibly, the number of deputy foreign ministers will also change. Secondly, there are plans to make cuts in diplomatic staff. There are about 8,000 diplomats working abroad and about 3,500 people in the central staff. "Cuts will be reasonable, although not painless, up to 10%," sources told Izvestia.

    KOMMERSANT

    At the request of the Central Bank, the State Duma (lower house of parliament) at once adopted in three readings two bills designed to keep the country safe from the development of a banking crisis, Kommersant informs it readers. The first law will give state guarantees to the depositors of banks uninvolved in deposit insurance and the second law will give the Central Bank the possibility to limit interest rates offered by commercial banks.

    The Law "On Payments by the Bank of Russia to Individuals Holding Deposits with Banks of the Russian Federation Uninvolved in Obligatory Individual Deposit Insurance" guarantees the payment of the maximum of 100,000 rubles to such depositors ($1 equals about 29 rubles). Such payments will be effected in the event of the bank's bankruptcy before the completion of bankruptcy proceedings. Depositors normally receive other sums after the bankruptcy procedure is over.

    The law, Kommersant notes, is quite interesting. Under the law on deposit insurance from 2006 adopted last year, this system of deposit insurance was meant to be applied to the depositors of those banks the Central Bank was expected to select using certain criteria. The banks that failed to comply with such criteria were also expected to lose the right to attract retail deposits. However, the selection procedure launched by the Bank of Russia has started to rock the banks and now the country's chief bank has to introduce state guarantees to protect the depositors of problem banks.

    The deputy chairman of the State Duma committee for credit operations, Pavel Medvedev, told Kommersant, "this law offers a non-standard solution as the Central Bank itself will make payments to affected depositors. The law aims to calm down depositors: even if a bank is liquidated today, depositors will get their money back."

    VREMYA NOVOSTEI

    The first blood has already been spilt in the South Ossetian conflict, but thankfully no one was killed. However, the current standoff threatens to evolve into an inter-state conflict. Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili claims that "certain imperial forces in Russia" are instigating it. Mr Saakashvili believes if the 1989-1992 conflict is "unfrozen" it will be a conflict between Georgia and Russia.

    This forecast sounds like the truth, writes VN. Tbilisi and Moscow have repeatedly stated that they do not want another war. However, the militant rhetoric is snowballing. Russian peacekeepers from the Joint Peacekeeping Forces have found themselves in the centre of the process. The batch of arms confiscated by Georgian law enforcers was for the peacekeeping forces. The countries have not settled the incident to date.

    Tbilisi should apologise for the illegal arrest of the weapons, while both parties to the incident should quench their passions that are often measured with arms rather than words in the Caucasus.

    NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

    The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, is expected to begin its autumn session with debates on a bill on guarantees to the president after his resignation. The bill has already been submitted to parliamentary legal bodies. The document was drafted by MPs from the centrist factions without any direct links to Viktor Yanukovich or Viktor Yushchenko, who are seen as the key candidates for the presidency.

    Ukrainian experts agree that the bill shows that the two major political forces led by Yanukovich and Yushchenko want to remove incumbent President Leonid Kuchma so that he cannot stand for the post again, although the Constitution Court has ruled that he can do just that. According to experts, the fact that the law was drafted by observers rather than participants in the fight between Yanukovich and Yushchenko points to a kind of peace agreement between the authorities and the opposition forces.

