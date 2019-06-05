Stenin Award-Winning Photos Exhibition to Open in Montevideo on Wednesday

Register
    MONTEVIDEO (Sputnik) - An exhibition of over 30 photographs by the finalists of the 2018 Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, organized by Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency under the aegis of the Commission of Russia for UNESCO, is set to open in Uruguay on Wednesday.

    The opening ceremony will take place in the country's parliament, with the exhibition, which is free of charge, set to close on June 25. The finalists of the contest represent such countries as India, Iraq, Italy, Russia, Spain and Turkey, among others.

    READ MORE: Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest Opens Exhibition in Germany

    Before arriving in the Uruguayan capital, the photographs were exhibited around the world: in Argentine, Belgium, Russia, China, Czech Republic, Germany, India, Israel, Japan, Lebanon, Spain, South Africa and the United States.

    Video Camera
    CC BY 2.0 / Deutscher Webvideopreis / Manche Videocamper haben auch ihre Filmausrüstung mitgebracht
    Andrei Stenin Photo Contest 2019 Sets Record Gathering Participants From 80 Countries
    The contest is named after Rossiya Segodnya's photo correspondent — Andrei Stenin — who was killed while covering the conflict in the east of Ukraine in 2014.

    The main goal of the contest is to support young photographers, aged between 18 and 33, and draw public attention to the challenges of modern photojournalism.

    In 2018, the contest jury included representatives from the world's leading news agencies: France's Agence France-Press, Turkey's Anadolu Agency, Mexico's Notimex news agency, along with a number of world-class photographers and editors.

    In 2019, the general information partners of the contest include the news website Vesti.Ru, the Russian state Rossiya-Kultura TV channel.

    International media partners include Sputnik News Agency and Radio, the Askanews news agency, Independent Media holding, the Notimex news agency, RT TV channel and news site, Shanghai United Media Group, the ANA news agency, the China Daily website, the Philippine News Agency, AlYoum AlSabee news portal, The Paper, Al Mayadeen media network and others.

    Industry media partners include the Russia Photo portal, Academy of Photography, Photo-study.ru educational portal, Young Journalists information portal, School of visual arts and others.

    The contest's International Exhibition partner is PhotON Festival.

