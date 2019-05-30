Register
17:57 GMT +330 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Zubkov. Braslet of friendship

    Int'l Football for Friendship Forum 2019 in Madrid Unites Kids' Soccer Experts From Around the Globe

    © Photo : Football for Friendship
    Press Info
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On 30 May, the International Children’s Social Programme of PJSC Gazprom’s Football for Friendship Forum 2019 was held in Madrid. The seventh forum brought together experts from around the world – football coaches, doctors of children’s teams, celebrities, journalists, and representatives of international football academies and federations.

    Viktor Zubkov, chairman of the board of directors of PJSC Gazprom; Roberto Carlos, a legendary soccer player of the Brazilian National Team and Real Madrid FC, winner of the World Cup and three-time UEFA Champions League winner; Ananya Cambodia, the young ambassador of the programme from India; as well as Mikel Puch, head of the children's football school Soccer Barcelona Youth Academy, took part in the opening of the forum.

    READ MORE: Desire for Life: Iraqi Boy Qassem Qadim Attends Football Match in Moscow

    This year's forum brought together ten thematic sessions devoted to current issues in the development of youth sports. The experts discussed effective training methods, the management of children's sports activities, injury prevention in children's football, the peculiarities of parent-child dialogue, as well as methods of promoting nobility and justice in sports. Special attention was paid to teaching young athletes the nine values of "Football for Friendship", as well as what paths of professional development for a children's football coach exist today.

    Roberto Carlos
    © Photo : Football for Friendship
    Roberto Carlos

    Cyril Pelleva, the spokesman for the UEFA Children's Fund; Joseph Gambao, the manager of Delhi Dinamos FC and coach of the Australian U23 national team; Alexey Smertin, director of the Russian Football Union for Regional Policy and International Relations; Pablo César Torres, president of the Youth Football and Scout Club Peñarol (Uruguay); Gerard Timmers, coordinator of the women's football club Alkmaar (Netherlands), and many others spoke at the event.

    Iraqi boy Qassem Qadim, who is captured on the photograph titled Desire for Life that won gold in the Sports category of the 2018 Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, attended on Sunday a Russian Premier League match between Spartak and Ufa football clubs.
    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    Hero of Award-Winning Photo of 2018 Stenin Photo Contest Attends Football Match in Moscow
    In addition, a panel session was held with the participation of journalists from mainstream international media outlets on the impact of media on the development of children's football. Maxim Maximov, the editor-in-chief of the Sport-Express newspaper; Paula Vilaplana, a Euronews sports correspondent (France); José Dehesa, director of Radio Monumental (Bolivia); Stefan Bendik, a sports editor on RTS (Serbian National Broadcasting Network); Al-Jabi Nadim, chief editor of the football website Syrian Soccer Portal (Syria), and others were the event's key guests. In total, more than 150 journalists from around the world took part in the press conference, as well as successful young sports bloggers — Kilem Williamson from the UK and Simone Filippone from Italy, who shared their experiences in promoting children's football in their home countries with guests.

    "I am pleased to participate in the Football for Friendship events. This unique social initiative of PJSC Gazprom is a huge contributor to the development of children's and youth football around the world. By uniting participants in 211 countries and regions of the world, Football for Friendship contributes to the global promotion of sports among the younger generation. The programme's educational initiative aimed at improving the skills of coaches will raise the level of training of young players around the world", legendary football player Roberto Carlos said.

    Press conference
    © Photo : Football for Friendship
    Press conference

    "Taking part in the opening ceremony of the International Football for Friendship Forum 2019 is a great honor for me! I am more than happy that this year I was fortunate enough to share the stage with such a legendary footballer as Roberto Carlos. Communicating with such adults, I feel how serious it is to be the Young Ambassador of the core values of Football for Friendship. For three years of participation in the project, I realised that any dream is achievable; the main thing is to persevere to your goal and believe in yourself. And then everyone will be able to show all the best that he is capable of", Ananya Cambodia (14 years), the young ambassador of Football for Friendship, said.

    Information About the Programme

    The international children's social programme Football for Friendship has been implemented by PJSC Gazprom since 2013. The core values promoted by the programme's participants are friendship, equality, justice, health, peace, loyalty, victory, tradition, and honour. Football for Friendship is supported by UEFA, FIFA, the International Olympic Committee, football federations of various countries, children's international charitable foundations, famous athletes, and world-leading football clubs. Over the past six seasons, the programme has united more than 6,000 participants and acquired over five million supporters, including famous athletes, artists, and politicians.

    Related:

    Pic Showing Corpse of Footballer Emiliano Sala in Morgue Appears Online - Report
    Dangerous Games: Brave Man Dares to Play Football With LIONS
    Russian Duma Passes Bill Allowing Football Fans Visa-Free Entry During Euro 2020
    Tags:
    experts, forum, football, Roberto Carlos, Madrid, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse